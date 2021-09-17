1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

worst place ever imaginable, not only did they try to rob me by paying 356 for 80 months but when I wanted the paper they handed me for proof the general manager ripped it from my hand Melissa Riley, and scribbled the numbers out with a sharpie, that arguement led to me being hospitalized for a miscarrage later that night, also the owner called me the following day saying the best he could do was $423.00 for 60 months it was listed at 14,500 , my current vehicle was $28,000 and i pay 400 flat so 10,000 less in principle and my payment went up thats the best they could do , no apology was given to me by the general manager or anything i would not go there they are disgusting people that discrimate on people and make them feel as there nothin Read more