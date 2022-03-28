5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I’ve just bought my 3rd Honda from Toms River Honda. I have never felt pressured because they only have your best interest in mind. Our salesman Mike Chiusano was top notch. He cared about getting us into the right car. He was knowledgeable in explaining the features and helped us tremendously. Izzi, the financial person was down to earth and never tried to sell what we didn’t need. That is huge and goes a long way in my book. General Manager Steve was right up front with putting us into the deal we would benefit from. I’ve bought cars from many other dealers in my life that have totally taken advantage of me as a women buying a car. Toms River Honda is different and truly care about their customers and their satisfaction. I know buying a car is a huge investment, but Toms River Honda will take care of you and treat you like family. They are the best! Read more