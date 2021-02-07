Customer Reviews of Downs Ford
Downs Ford
by 07/02/2021on
Got a great deal on my Explorer! Sales staff is a pleasure to work with! Maria is the best!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
No such thing as downs discount
by 02/06/2022on
When they say you have a downs discount , if you didn’t read your contract 10 times over, you didn’t get it. You will be told all banks chg us, you think we’re paying it? I got screwed out of $2300. Plus they will tell the banks chg you 1200!for gap insurance. My bad not reading contract, I bought over 20 cars since 1996 from 2 salesmen I didn’t have to. Never again, I never had a reason to buy anything but a ford, I’ll be trying different dealers in the future.
Downs Ford
by 07/02/2021on
Got a great deal on my Explorer! Sales staff is a pleasure to work with! Maria is the best!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Escape
by 12/05/2020on
Scott DuPont was excellent in addressing my Needs! Very Happy!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Scam, Horrible Service, RUINED MY CAR
by 07/10/2020on
Received a letter in the mail to get a recall serviced on my vehicle about a year ago, i’ve always taken good care of my car and always did any service ever needed and very well maintained. My wife is now pregnant and the recall was for dangerous airbags so i decided it was time to get the recall serviced being there will be a baby in the car now. I never even wanted to take my car to get the recall fixed because anytime you go to a dealership, they always find more issues with your car when there was nothing wrong before. After I get my vehicle back and drive off of the lot, my CHECK ENGINE, and AIRBAG LIGHT illuminated in the dash. The service manager tried to tell me neither of them has to do with the service they did. IVE NEVER HAD A CHECK ENGINE LIGHT OR AIRBAG LIGHT ON BEFORE AND YOU SERVICED MY AIRBAGS AND ARE TELLING ME THE AIRBAG LIGHT HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH YOUR REPAIR?! Does that make any damn sense? And try telling em me now I have to pay all this money to fix a mistake you guys made? My car has never ever had one light or issue, and now i have to jump through a bunch of hoops and contact Ford Inc., and my attorney to make this a civil court matter. Worst service and customer support ever, DO NOT TAKE YOUR CAR HERE
Mrs. Catherine Rapsas
by 10/23/2018on
We purchased a 2015 Ford Focus that has had the double clutch system on the transmission replace 3 times now. Each time dealing with the service department we usually deal with the same person. He has always been very accommodating to our needs as this is our only vehicle and has made a loaner car available. The Ford Focus unfortunately is probably the worst car we have ever had but that's on Ford. Your dealership worked with us at a time when we were having financial difficulties and the financial agent was able to attain financing for us with no money down. The unfortunate thing is this vehicle is a "lemon". This is the second car we have purchased through your dealership. We loved our first 2010 Ford Focus. It was a 5 speed. I am sorry to say I may be calling your service department soon for I fear the shuddering may be starting once more. I must add that no money was exchanged because this was all covered under the 100,000 mile warrantee and the fact that Ford Corporation knew they screwed up.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service/recall
by 05/05/2018on
the service personnel were very cordial and knowledgeable. the work was performed in a timely manner and to my satisfaction. thank-you
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fantastic experience!
by 03/31/2018on
Mike was wonderful with helping me get I to my new Ford Eco sport! He was super patient and answered all my questions. I would recommend him to my friends and family. The managers Lee and Dave were also super helpful going over the numbers and made sure I got the best deal! Love Downs Ford!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 03/19/2018on
Service was provided as scheduled, was done in a timely manner and waiting area was very clean.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Downs Ford,Toms River, NJ
by 03/15/2018on
As usual I never have a problem with your service. People are courteous and work is excellent. Thumbs up to all personnel.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great job and superior customer service
by 02/07/2018on
They went above and beyond. my expectations. I arrived early and they took me early I wood gladly recommend you well done
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 01/30/2018on
Always have had an excellent experience at Downs Ford. No matter how small or large they give 100% to their customers needs.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The best service department ever!
by 01/27/2018on
I wanted to drop a note to say thank you to the excellent service that is provided at Down's Ford. Chris, Debbie and the gang in service from the service writer to the courtesy driver go out of there way to treat your with professionalism, respect and, frankly, part of the family. I go out of my way to recommend the team to all my friends. They have never let me down, the prices are right and never a complaint on service. If I could make a recommendation to Ford Motor Company: Use this team as an example for all their dealerships in North America. Thank you 'gang' for all your efforts. This is one customer that appreciates what you do! Ray Barton
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Thermostat
by 01/20/2018on
Although we had to wait a week for service to replace a thermostat, the service technician did a top notch job while we waited. The job was done in 2 hours and 30 minutes. It was great to have heat again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Poor salesman
by 01/14/2018on
I cannot believe I came there to buy a 2015 Mustang, the salesman came out like he had to forgot his name because he was such [non-permissible content removed] but he had a mustache, we looked at the car and I had to ask for the keys. After looking at the car I had to ask if my son could take it for a test ride and he looked at my son and asked him his age which was 18, he took his license and said let me see and said it could only be around the block. By the time he came back I was so pissed I just wanted to leave, what was supposed to be a fun day turned out to be nothing but a salesman who made a judgement if I was going to buy a car, [non-permissible content removed] I will find another place and a better experience, I will not be treated this way.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Downs ford
by 09/06/2017on
TJ made my first car buying experience a pleasure and I will be recommending him to all my friends and family
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great job as always!
by 07/07/2017on
I have always enjoyed a smooth and professional experience when bringing my Ford for service, This time was no exception AND I am truly thankful to the service person who found the nail in my tire! As I'm constantly driving with my grandson in the car, safety is VERY important. Thank you again!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Drew
by 06/29/2017on
I brought my Explorer in for the "Works" package which included tire rotation. I mentioned to Debbie (service rep) my concern that the rims not be scratched. She made sure to make a note to the Mechanic to be extra careful. EXCELLENT customer service!....not a scratch.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
f150
by 06/26/2017on
My overall experience was excellent.. I went in knowing what I wanted they sent me on a test drive, gave me a great price and I'm was driving my dream truck home that night.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Should have went somewhere else.
by 04/10/2017on
Should have went somewhere else. I was told that there were only 2 cars on the lot to choose from and that there was no other way of swapping for any other cars. I was in hard spot due to my husband and I only having one vehicle. Don't get me wrong, I love my Fusion. Just had a horrible experience with the dealership. My car is constantly in the service department and I was denied the right to get in a diff car. My brand new car with 36 miles on it was never detailed and when it was it was horrible and had to be done 3 times. Getting a hold of anyone or getting quality help was impossible and the buck was passed a few times. Ive had the car for almost 6 months now. Very unhappy with how I was treated since day one and very unhappy that my car has been in the shop twice.
Downs Ford Service
by 03/21/2017on
There was an issue with the original tires on my vehicle. Downs Ford service directed me to the manufacturer of the tires with specific information. They assisted with the warrantee issue and provided replacement of the tires. They also replaced the trunk pistons that were failing. Downs Ford service department is the best. Professional and courteous. Most of all, always willing to assist.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Another survey?
by 03/18/2017on
worked through lunch!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Downs Ford began as Lakehurst Motors in 1930, and quickly established a reputation for honest and dependable service. Much like the managing family at Downs now, Oscar Downs was a hands-on dealer. William Downs, Oscar's son, subsequently moved the business to Hyers Street in downtown Toms River and eventually to Route 37 near Main Street.
In 1979, three decades later, service manager Nelson "Rick" Riccardi, Sr. and sales manager William Arden purchased the business from William Downs. With a combined 63 years of service with the company at the time, Rick and Bill were well prepared to continue the Downs tradition of excellent service.
As Toms River expanded, so did Downs Ford. Rick and Bill built and opened the present Downs facility in 1985. Rick Riccardi, Jr. had assumed responsibility for the day-to-day operation of the business.
Today, Melissa Longo (Rick's Daughter) is a third generation dealer, proudly continuing the tradition of great Downs customer service.