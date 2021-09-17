Toms River Volkswagen
Customer Reviews of Toms River Volkswagen
Purchased used 2019 JEEP Wrangler Sport
by 09/17/2021on
Excellent experience with this Dealership, No pressure, Kudos to Sales Manager Walter & my Salesman Nick S. Both very Professional and really knew their Vehicles. Pleasure dealing with them. They gave me a very fair price on my trade in and gave me space and time to really decide on a used vehicle purchase. Toms River VW staff does not hound you as soon as you get there. No pressure. Would Definitely recommend them and would buy from them Again. Ken from Old Bridge,NJ
Purchased used 2019 JEEP Wrangler Sport
by 09/17/2021on
Excellent experience with this Dealership, No pressure, Kudos to Sales Manager Walter & my Salesman Nick S. Both very Professional and really knew their Vehicles. Pleasure dealing with them. They gave me a very fair price on my trade in and gave me space and time to really decide on a used vehicle purchase. Toms River VW staff does not hound you as soon as you get there. No pressure. Would Definitely recommend them and would buy from them Again. Ken from Old Bridge,NJ
[Phone number removed]
by 11/04/2016on
worst place ever imaginable, not only did they try to rob me by paying 356 for 80 months but when I wanted the paper they handed me for proof the general manager ripped it from my hand Melissa Riley, and scribbled the numbers out with a sharpie, that arguement led to me being hospitalized for a miscarrage later that night, also the owner called me the following day saying the best he could do was $423.00 for 60 months it was listed at 14,500 , my current vehicle was $28,000 and i pay 400 flat so 10,000 less in principle and my payment went up thats the best they could do , no apology was given to me by the general manager or anything i would not go there they are disgusting people that discrimate on people and make them feel as there nothin
Outstanding company to deal with
by 10/17/2016on
In just a 16 month's I've bought 5 cars here and referred several friends. Dealing with Melissa is completely stress free, easy and comfortable. New or used, TRVW and Melissa Riley are my first choice for vehicles.
Fast, professional, fun!
by 10/01/2016on
My husband and I recently bought a 2013 Jetta TDI. The sales team was excellent in answering our questions regarding the VW Diesel Lawsuit. Nick E went out of his way to help make the sale happen. On a follow up service visit, Michael H and his team took care of all of our needs. I further want to thank Melissa, the dealer manager, for speaking with us and resolving a question we had. The environment is fun, hip, lively. Not at all the typical car buying experience, but then again VW's are not the typical car. We have owned 8 and will certainly keep coming back. Thank you Toms River Volkswagen. Well Done!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Amazing
by 09/06/2016on
I cannot say enough good things about our experience yesterday at Toms River VW! Brandon Scelsa and Melissa Riley were amazing! They made the impossible possible! Thank you again for spending the day getting us our new Passat! We love it!
Excellent
by 09/03/2016on
Buying a car is something that can take hours and over the years we have done a lot of that. Our experience at Toms River VW was entirely different. Nick Ercolino made the experience so easy we bought a second car 2 weeks later. Nick along with Dennis and Ryan make buying a car a pleasant experience and let's not forget Wanda in finance she is truly an expert. I would highly recommend this team of professionals....
unethical business practices
by 09/30/2015on
Buyer beware. This dealership is untrustworthy and does not honor written contracts. I signed a leasing agreement that indicated excess mileage would be billed at .12 cents per mile. One month later after trying to get my license plates I was told a mistake was made and the real charge is .20 per mile. The manager refused to honor the written contract so I settled for a monetary payment. I received written confirmation of the monetary payment and two weeks later I have not received payment. I called the dealership and spoke to Ray (says he runs the place) and after first hanging up on me said he would look into it. Next step is to file a complaint with NJ Division of Consumer Affairs as this is the second written agreement this dealership has refused to honor.
Above and beyond
by 08/25/2015on
So happy I chose the toms river location for my VW gti purchase!The entire staff including the MANAGER truly went above and beyond to make our purchase as comfortable as possible,even the facility itself is immaculate.Its a waste of time to go anywhere else Thank You Toms River VW!
Happy 2014 Audi Q7 Owner
by 06/11/2015on
I was in the market for a new Audi Q5. A friend told me that Toms River Volkswagen had a 2014 Audi Q7 with 10K miles on it that I should check out immediately. I took the vehicle for a test drive. The Q7 was in excellent condition, clean and a pleasure to drive so I began to reconsider the Q5. After the test drive I met with Frank Signore. I explained that the Q7 was larger than I had originally wanted, however, Frank and team worked diligently to accommodate my price range and desire to own this vehicle. I would highly recommend Frank and the Toms River Volkswagen team.