Received a letter in the mail to get a recall serviced on my vehicle about a year ago, i’ve always taken good care of my car and always did any service ever needed and very well maintained. My wife is now pregnant and the recall was for dangerous airbags so i decided it was time to get the recall serviced being there will be a baby in the car now. I never even wanted to take my car to get the recall fixed because anytime you go to a dealership, they always find more issues with your car when there was nothing wrong before. After I get my vehicle back and drive off of the lot, my CHECK ENGINE, and AIRBAG LIGHT illuminated in the dash. The service manager tried to tell me neither of them has to do with the service they did. IVE NEVER HAD A CHECK ENGINE LIGHT OR AIRBAG LIGHT ON BEFORE AND YOU SERVICED MY AIRBAGS AND ARE TELLING ME THE AIRBAG LIGHT HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH YOUR REPAIR?! Does that make any damn sense? And try telling em me now I have to pay all this money to fix a mistake you guys made? My car has never ever had one light or issue, and now i have to jump through a bunch of hoops and contact Ford Inc., and my attorney to make this a civil court matter. Worst service and customer support ever, DO NOT TAKE YOUR CAR HERE Read more