Richard Catena Auto Wholesalers
Customer Reviews of Richard Catena Auto Wholesalers
Buyer Beware!
by 06/25/2018on
Stay FAR away if you are looking for a reputable dealership! A quick google search will show several lawsuits against this shady business. Unfortunately, we were in need of a car immediately and did not have the time to do our research on dealerships. It has been nothing but problem after problem with this place. Check engine light came on after 100 miles were driven which indicates the battery was disconnected to reset the light temporarily. After many, many phone calls they said we could drop it off to have it fixed. Another 100 miles later, check engine light back on. At least 20 more phone calls and we were told they would take care of it. Dropped the car back off at the repair shop only to get a call from them saying the dealership won't give the ok for repairs and he needs us to get the car out of there! Now when we call, nobody is ever available to talk to us or they are on vacation. If you leave a message, they will not return your call. Further look at our paperwork and we see we were also charged more than what the car was listed for! The car won't even pass state inspection! It has been a month and a half of nothing but games from this place. Do yourself a favor and spend your hard earned cash at a reputable place. This place is exactly what people want to avoid and gives good dealerships a bad name! I will update this review if we ever get all the issues taken care of.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
BAD SERVICE
by 08/22/2017on
Bought a car that needed work that they didnt bother telling me about. They said car is perfect and clean. Payed out of pocket to fix stuff they needed to fix. They are lazy with their work. No one wants to help. They are nice at first to bust a sale but after they dont help.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
BUYER BEWARE!!!!!!!
by 09/25/2016on
This place is not a dealership, they claim to be wholesales but only for what benefits them. They claimed that all dealerships on the area buy from them, at the internet marked prices, they do not negotiate the price, or so i was told, and they are not the cheapest in the area, so when i asked if these dealers buy at these prices and after they marked it up, how could they sell it if there are a ton of cars identically cheaper, well i got no response. I kept on moving forward, to learn more about this place, so now besides the price being firm, the vehicles they have are as is where they are, meaning no warranty what so over and no test drive. So now you think, other dealers have at least 30 day warranties, so this just was not appealing to me. Then the salesman tells me after about a 10 to 15 min of thinking and pondering on it, that other dealers charge extra fees, and that they do not, but on the same sentence says that their only fee is of $400 and something, didn't pay attention to the exact number as at this point i'm already with the guard up since i've caught him on a lie (typical in used sales cars), all dealers have this same fee, it is the DMV fee for registration. Now with my mind made up, i still wanted to get the full experience, (practice makes perfection so i figured it would be a good way to practice for when i go to the right dealer and see the right car), i had mine appraised, now they once again claim that they are wholesalers, and they usually appraise a lot lower (but they sell above what other dealers sell in the are, without warranties) but i still wanted to go thru it. They inspect the car and i had checked KBB (although this is more accurate for the west coast), NADA this is the most common for our East Coast area and more accurate, and i knew the value should be between 11K and 12K, knowing this the appraiser tells me 6K, (had to contain myself cause i almost laughed on his face) and asked him with the straightest face i could put together, what program was he using for appraising, so he tells me that is the auction sales. So lets see, you want to buy from a private party a clean car at auction prices, and then sell a "wholesale" at retail prices; and i'm thinking, for this i'll go the auction myself, sell my car the action, and buy one there at auction price as well, the warranty they offer at this place is the same as the action warranty, NONE. All said and done, i thanked them for their time and moved on. Def not what i or any other average buyer would expect, but they do have a large inventory of cars and there are several dealers under the same roof, so it could be a bit overwhelming but large selection overall. So on a final thought, NO WARRANTIES WHAT SO EVER AND THEY CLAIMED NOT TO NEGOTIATE THE PRICE AT ALL, although they did say that they would put new (newer tires, removed from another car their) and other miscellaneous things into the car (again removed from another car on the lot) to try and complete the sale, AND NO TEST DRIVE, CAR BOUGHT "AS IS"..........
STAY AWAY
by 12/22/2015on
Absolutely the worst place when it comes to paperwork or customer service. The temporary plates on the car we bought expired and we're still trying to chase someone down to get our plates. You're gonna get the " oh he's in the other building" or " I don't handle that, you have to speak to someone else ( who isn't available and never calls you back). They might know how to sell, but don't rely on them to get your paperwork straight or on time.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Best Experience Ever !!!!
by 10/09/2014on
I went in to look at a few cars that I saw on-line. I was so impressed with the selection & quality. I worked with Peter V. He was not pushy & very informative. I left with a 2012 Mercedes E350 and I couldn't happier. The process was seamless & Pete made the financing easy & painless. This place is definitely worth checking out and Peter V is the guy to see.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes