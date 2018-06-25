2 out of 5 stars sales Rating

This place is not a dealership, they claim to be wholesales but only for what benefits them. They claimed that all dealerships on the area buy from them, at the internet marked prices, they do not negotiate the price, or so i was told, and they are not the cheapest in the area, so when i asked if these dealers buy at these prices and after they marked it up, how could they sell it if there are a ton of cars identically cheaper, well i got no response. I kept on moving forward, to learn more about this place, so now besides the price being firm, the vehicles they have are as is where they are, meaning no warranty what so over and no test drive. So now you think, other dealers have at least 30 day warranties, so this just was not appealing to me. Then the salesman tells me after about a 10 to 15 min of thinking and pondering on it, that other dealers charge extra fees, and that they do not, but on the same sentence says that their only fee is of $400 and something, didn't pay attention to the exact number as at this point i'm already with the guard up since i've caught him on a lie (typical in used sales cars), all dealers have this same fee, it is the DMV fee for registration. Now with my mind made up, i still wanted to get the full experience, (practice makes perfection so i figured it would be a good way to practice for when i go to the right dealer and see the right car), i had mine appraised, now they once again claim that they are wholesalers, and they usually appraise a lot lower (but they sell above what other dealers sell in the are, without warranties) but i still wanted to go thru it. They inspect the car and i had checked KBB (although this is more accurate for the west coast), NADA this is the most common for our East Coast area and more accurate, and i knew the value should be between 11K and 12K, knowing this the appraiser tells me 6K, (had to contain myself cause i almost laughed on his face) and asked him with the straightest face i could put together, what program was he using for appraising, so he tells me that is the auction sales. So lets see, you want to buy from a private party a clean car at auction prices, and then sell a "wholesale" at retail prices; and i'm thinking, for this i'll go the auction myself, sell my car the action, and buy one there at auction price as well, the warranty they offer at this place is the same as the action warranty, NONE. All said and done, i thanked them for their time and moved on. Def not what i or any other average buyer would expect, but they do have a large inventory of cars and there are several dealers under the same roof, so it could be a bit overwhelming but large selection overall. So on a final thought, NO WARRANTIES WHAT SO EVER AND THEY CLAIMED NOT TO NEGOTIATE THE PRICE AT ALL, although they did say that they would put new (newer tires, removed from another car their) and other miscellaneous things into the car (again removed from another car on the lot) to try and complete the sale, AND NO TEST DRIVE, CAR BOUGHT "AS IS".......... Read more