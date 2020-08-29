1 out of 5 stars service Rating

I bought honda odyssey a couple of years ago. I got 10 year warranty with it because I had problems with a previous car and had to pay a lot of money to fix it. The car is OK, except the rear hatch won't open when the temperature is low. So, I took the car to the service center and they said they couldn't locate the problem. I was not happy, but was too busy to argue. This winter I had the same problem and it was worse than the last year. So, I took it to the service center again, and I explained it happens every winter and it really need to be fixed. The woman said it could cost thousands of dollars to fix that, so I said it shouldn't because I have a bumper to bumper warranty. Probably after 5-6 hours I got a phone call saying they could not locate the problem again. So, I explained it happens when the temperature is low,. Then she said I should take the car when the temperature is low. That means I have to look at the weather forecast and get an appointment on freezing day. I think even if I take it on freezing day, they still can't find the problem because their work space is not so freezing. I really think they do not want to fix this problem. Maybe it is because I have a warranty. I searched on internet about this problem and it is pretty common with this car. They probably know that. I will never buy honda ever again. I do not want to call or visit there ever again. I was going to use the car for many years, but now I am searching to switch to other company. I once believed honda of tenafly is a good company. Now I don't. If you buy from honda of tenafly, do not buy 10 year warranty because they would not fix it.