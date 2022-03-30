1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Still unhappy with Spirit Dodge. We have been trying since January to get our refund for the GAP insurance that we purchased for the vehicle that we purchased from Spirit April 2019. We only had the vehicle for 2 years until fall of 2021 - therefore we have a refund due and Spirit does NOT seem to want to get a refund processed for us. I will continue to leave negative reviews until we receive our refund. It's now been weeks since our last conversation, this time with Chet and still NO refund! Read more