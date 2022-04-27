Douglas INFINITI
Customer Reviews of Douglas INFINITI
Turbo replacement on my Q50 went wrong
by 04/27/2022on
I regret bringing my vehicle here, first a rodent allegedly ate my engine wire harness while the car was in their possession. The worse part is that after replacing both turbos the car has this weird vibration that is driving me crazy. I brought the car back to them and they blamed the exhaust on the car and decided not to fix it. If you have a VR30 just don’t bring your car here for turbo replacement. It’s sad because I was under the impression it was one of the best Infiniti dealer that we have in Jersey but I was wrong. Update 4/26 I love how the answer is just for the rodent incident. But after Infiniti paid over 20k dollars for turbo replacement and the costumer have a concern of something that was not there prior to repairs, you should at least try your best to fix the problem and if you don’t have pride on the way you conduct business at least point the costumer to the right direction. I’m still having this vibration/rattle while deceleration and it just won’t go away. Also after paying close attention to the Rpms I’ve noticed that the needle makes a stop at a certain revolution while the needle is on its way down. I know it is not the Helmholtz/infiniti exhaust as you guys mentioned. My wife is pregnant and cannot stand the sound/vibration. I’m just amazed how you guys are willing to collect over 20k dollars and not execute the job properly.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Culture of service dept.
by 04/24/2021on
1. Within the past month, the Infiniti dealership installed a new muffler. It took the mechanic 3 weeks to complete the job. There was no explanation as to why. 2. I requested that before- and after- photos be taken and sent to me. That was never done. One wonders why. 3. Management did not investigate the reason for the 3-week repair period. Though I had a loaner, management apparently didn’t care. 4. The dealer was supposed to complete a full inspection of the vehicle. Unfortunately, a. I found all 4 tires filled with 47 psi (when they should be 32-36 psi. b. The nitrogen was replaced with regular air (without advising that they would do it). c. The front right head light was not functioning. 5. I believe the mechanic and supervising team failed to properly inspect the vehicle. This leads me to believe that it’s not only a mechanic’s issue, it is also a culture problems within the dealership. 6. I believe that, as a result of the dealership neglect, the vehicle, subsequent to the “repairs,” swerved a number of time on Rte. 24 and struck the median guard rail. 7. Though the vehicle struck the guard rail head-on (at approx. 40 mph), the air bags failed to deploy. I believe this safety item should have been identified and corrected by the mechanic. 8. This exists when management permits poor culture to exist. This poor culture permits the mechanic(s) to poorly “inspect” vehicles.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Go see John Lato
by 02/26/2019on
John Lato is a very straightforward and easy to work with sales consultant. Just let him know exactly what you need, and he'll work with you every step of the way! There's no pressure, and you can really tell he does his best to make the whole experience as effortless as possible. He truly changed my view on what it is like to enter a car dealership.
Such an unexpected pleasurable car buying experience!
by 03/14/2018on
My son and I stopped by Douglas Infinity to look at the Q60 Coupe, and while we were looking over the cars in the showroom, Carey Jackson introduced himself and asked if he could answer any questions that we had. Before we realized it, we were sitting in his office going over their inventory of Q60s, and it felt as if we had known Carey for years already! He was just so down to earth and easy going; I can actually say that at no time during the two hours we spent with him, did we ever feel any pressure whatsoever! What we came to realize is that Carey is truly a consummate gentleman and professional. He went far beyond our expectations in locating a Q60 that not only fit within our budget, but had the color and options that we wanted! We could not have asked for a more pleasurable car buying experience! Douglas Infinity and Carey Jackson are top notch, and we would highly recommend them to anyone looking for a painless, enjoyable car buying experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Happy new customer
by 11/02/2017on
I recently visited Douglas Infiniti to test drive a Certified Pre-owned Q40. Was immediately greeted by friendly staff, and was linked up with sales rep Carey Jackson. Carey showed me around and we test drove what is now my new car. Loved the car, and the dealership delivers on all aspects: appearance, cleanliness, and lounge area are all top notch. I would highly recommend Douglas to anyone looking for a better car buying experience.
Great dealership!
by 05/24/2017on
I am an BMW man, and was not looking to purchase anything. Carey knew the product well and I almost purchased one. Amazing salesmen, with vast knowledge, the experience was a great one.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Alexis always great
by 04/19/2017on
I am a customer of Douglas and I am very pleased with the service. Alexis is a very knowledgeable and my car runs great. She is always very nice and attentive. Everyone in the service department is helpful. The dealership is beautiful and my car is great
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Thanks alexis
by 02/13/2017on
I want to thank Alexis for great service. She was able to get me in right away when I had a broken window. She walked me through everything and was very thorough and professional. She is one of the main reasons I remain a Douglas customer
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Worth the drive!
by 01/16/2017on
I had some issues at my local dealer. Once I read the Douglas infiniti reviews, I thought the 45min drive would be worth it and it was! Alexis was sweet as can be,explained the full process to me and they fixed things on my car that the other dealer just couldn't get right. I will make the drive to work with Alexis and the drive to Douglas will be worth my time
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 01/09/2017on
I am a very happy customer and would recommend Douglas to anyone. The service department is top notch. I have dealt with Alexis since my salesman Carey first introduced me and at this point I'm on my third infiniti. She goes out of her way when I bring my car in to make sure everything goes perfect. Alexis's service skills are great!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Highly recommend
by 12/17/2016on
I highly recommend Alexis at Douglas infiniti for getting your car serviced. I have had my vehicle for two years and have been working with her since my salesperson introduced her to me. Alexis is dedicated and thorough whenever I bring my car in, even when it's in for something simple. I recently stopped by to have my key battery replaced and she even offered to wash the car. This is just one of many examples why I recommend her service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 11/29/2016on
The service team at Douglas is great. I am a happy customer for years thanks to employees like Alexis. I am able to come in and wait while my car gets serviced. I actually get to get some of my own work done in the comfortable waiting area. Alexis keeps me informed and my car is washed and ready before I know it. This service keeps me an infiniti owner and Douglas customer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great place to do business
by 11/28/2016on
After visiting a few other dealerships I will definitely be going back to Douglas Infiniti to do business, and I will definitely do business with Carey.
Thanks Alexis
by 10/26/2016on
I want to thank Alexis for another job well done. I had called in and spoke to a gentleman, even stopped in on Saturday and was unable to get some work done. When I called again, I waited to speak to Alexis. She squeezed me in when I told her I was getting a bad screeching noise. I needed brakes and show had me in and out, safetly back on the road. Alexis is great at what she does
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New to Infiniti - Instant Fan of Douglas Infiniti
by 08/29/2016on
I just purchased my first certified pre-owned Infiniti (Q50) from Carey Jackson at Douglas Infiniti. I can't say enough about the experience. Everyone we met from managers, finance, service, and even other salesmen passing by were great! It was our first time purchasing an Infiniti and they really made us feel welcome and treated us like family. Carey was especially good! He was VERY knowledgeable and honest, which goes a long way with me. This was a really good experience for me and my wife. I highly recommend Douglas Infiniti to anybody in the market for a quality automobile who wants top notch service and a friendly, no hassle atmosphere.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Infiniti Dealership!
by 08/08/2016on
What a wonderful experience I had at Douglas Infiniti! The moment I was greeted by Jamie I knew I was in great hands for my new vehicle. His personality is so warming that I became confident that I was in the right place for my new purchase. He introduced me to my sales consultant, Carey Jackson who was extremely patient with answering all my questions. Purchasing a car is quite intimidating but not with Carey who made my experience a relaxing and enjoyable one. Well I'm sure you are wondering which vehicle I purchased and if I'm happy with it......Q50 Red Sport ...... what can I say the best Infiniti anyone would love to drive!!!! Make sure you ask for Carey at Douglas well worth his expertise.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fantastic Service
by 06/03/2016on
I went to Douglas Infiniti at my colleague's suggestion. I was looking for a new lease to replace my existing G37 lease. I met with Aaron Goodwin who was excellent! He showed me the Q50 3.7 AWD and was able to get me the Hagane Blue model, which I absolutely LOVE. The car looks and drives amazing. The dealership is very Eco-friendly and also has great technology to allow for e-Signatures--which is great for the environment. I look forward to doing more business with Aaron and Douglas Infiniti.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Alexis and service
by 05/20/2016on
Alexis explains everything from beginning to end. She is very thoughtful and always goes out of her way to keep my expense reasonable. That especially helps because the dealer is more expensive but worth it to keep my car running well and reliable
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Professional and courteous
by 04/23/2016on
I purchased a CPO Q50 from Douglas Infiniti recently. The salesman, Carey Jackson was professional, courteous and made our buying experience very pleasant.
Great experience
by 04/12/2016on
I purchased a jx from a Honda dealer local to me. I contacted Douglas to have a few things checked. Alexis walked me through the process from making my appointment to setting me up with a loan car so I could get to work. She even offered me a coupon for my first visit. The experience was definitely dealership quality and makes me comfortable with this recent purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable