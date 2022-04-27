1 out of 5 stars service Rating

I regret bringing my vehicle here, first a rodent allegedly ate my engine wire harness while the car was in their possession. The worse part is that after replacing both turbos the car has this weird vibration that is driving me crazy. I brought the car back to them and they blamed the exhaust on the car and decided not to fix it. If you have a VR30 just don’t bring your car here for turbo replacement. It’s sad because I was under the impression it was one of the best Infiniti dealer that we have in Jersey but I was wrong. Update 4/26 I love how the answer is just for the rodent incident. But after Infiniti paid over 20k dollars for turbo replacement and the costumer have a concern of something that was not there prior to repairs, you should at least try your best to fix the problem and if you don’t have pride on the way you conduct business at least point the costumer to the right direction. I’m still having this vibration/rattle while deceleration and it just won’t go away. Also after paying close attention to the Rpms I’ve noticed that the needle makes a stop at a certain revolution while the needle is on its way down. I know it is not the Helmholtz/infiniti exhaust as you guys mentioned. My wife is pregnant and cannot stand the sound/vibration. I’m just amazed how you guys are willing to collect over 20k dollars and not execute the job properly. Read more