Okay dealership experience
01/07/2019
Quick attention by dealer and arranged for a quick test drive even though I did not have an appointment. The sales experience was also quick and hassle free.
Love this place!
12/30/2018
Friendly staff, no stress approach. Very pleasant experience!
Quick and easy
12/29/2018
Quick and easy.
Amazing experience
12/24/2018
Everyone was professional and showed interest
Nissan World of Springfield is great
12/21/2018
Super fast and friendly. Marinho really knew the product. Great experience.
I love my purchase at Nissan World of Springfield
12/19/2018
I liked the promptness and attentiveness of my sales person and business (financial) personnel . The additional incentives that were offered.
Nissan of Springfield
12/17/2018
My over all experience with my sales person William was very good He was very patient with me and being a woman car purchaser he was very respectful. He showed me several cars and I did not feel pressured in any way. I enjoyed my first time experience at your dealership.
Nissan of Springfield NJ
12/11/2018
Milagros was very helpful with the process from beginning to end. Facility was clean and they had a lot of options to choose from.
Happy Customer
12/06/2018
Staff was friendly and professional. Took the time out to explain some things I needed clarity on and followed up afterwards. I didn't feel like I was being rushed to make a decision. Tarkan was very patient and helpful in explaining the features on the car and gave a follow up phone call. Also stated that he would further assist with any additional questions at any time.
Great Sales and Finance Team
12/04/2018
Jaime was one the most genuine, honest, and informed salesmen I have ever dealt with. I have already recommended him to 3 family members and a coworker. I hope to see him again soon!
Great NJ Nissan Dealership
12/01/2018
All personnel were intelligent, articulate, friendly, and knew the Nissan products. This was my first experience there and I will definitely go back to buy my next car.
Vanesa Torres
11/29/2018
Tarkan our sales rep. was very pleasant throughout our buying process and made us very comfortable. He also involved his sales manager who also was very honest and address all of our concerns . I would definitely be a repeating customer once my new lease is up .
Our Latest Experience
11/21/2018
Being a 6X customer, it’s obvious we like all aspects of our experience. Sales, service and parts. Want to call out my great salesperson Marinho (spelling?) for great attentive service.
Yay
11/21/2018
Everyone was very friendly and helpful
Springfield, NJ Nissan
11/21/2018
Good selections-good customer services
Will visit again.
11/14/2018
Salesman is very polite and helpful.
in decades of dealing with many dealers, Springfield Neisan ranks the best.
11/09/2018
The place looked clean, well organized, employee were polite and professional and knew their material very well. Just keep doing more of what you have been doing.
Outstanding Customer Service
11/07/2018
I really appreciate how they helped me out of a tough situation with patience, professionalism and no-pressure, real-numbers' solutions to put me into a new vehicle within my budget. No wonder why this dealership has been recognized by Nissan among the top dealers in North America for their outstanding customer service and owner loyalty.
Happy customer
11/05/2018
I had the pleasure of working with four of your staff members and they were all professional and worked hard to meet my needs (Bruce, David and Chris went beyond what I expected).
Great staff, nice selection of vehicles, satisfied buyer
10/09/2018
Nissan World of Springfield far surpassed any expectations I'd have of a dealership! I've been looking for a 2018 Nissan Leaf for weeks. After 10 dealership experiences of lies and trying to sell me a car I didn't want, I about had it. I passed NWoS by accident today and decided at the last minute to pull in. So glad I did. I bought the exact car I'd been looking for. Jaime is a great salesman. Perfect personality for the job. Knows his stuff, not pushy, listens well, and moves things along at a comfortable pace. Just a nice man, in general. Then, I got to meet Paul and Louis for the financial part, and the greatness just multiplied. I had a lot of questions, and all were answered and explained well. Great experience all around. Highly recommend this dealership!
Exceptional Experience
09/26/2018
Friendly, knowledgeable salesman. Worked hard to meet our every need while keeping in our price. Left with a beautiful Rogue SL.
