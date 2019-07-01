5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Nissan World of Springfield far surpassed any expectations I'd have of a dealership! I've been looking for a 2018 Nissan Leaf for weeks. After 10 dealership experiences of lies and trying to sell me a car I didn't want, I about had it. I passed NWoS by accident today and decided at the last minute to pull in. So glad I did. I bought the exact car I'd been looking for. Jaime is a great salesman. Perfect personality for the job. Knows his stuff, not pushy, listens well, and moves things along at a comfortable pace. Just a nice man, in general. Then, I got to meet Paul and Louis for the financial part, and the greatness just multiplied. I had a lot of questions, and all were answered and explained well. Great experience all around. Highly recommend this dealership! Read more