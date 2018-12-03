Skip to main content
Payless Car Sales

927 US Hwy 9 N, South Amboy, NJ 08879
*At this time store hours may vary.
*At this time store hours may vary.
Customer Reviews of Payless Car Sales

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2016 Jeep Renegade purchase

by Sean_C on 03/12/2018

I recently bought a 2016 Jeep Renegade from Mike and it was a great experience. He was friendly, helpful and not pushy. This is my second used car purchase from Payless and I will keep coming back. Thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

RIP OFF!!!

by stacey_dockery on 09/27/2017

Financing a car from this dealership and the transmission went after only 5 months of having the car. Terrible warrant and I had to pay out of pocket. This dealership did nothing but give me the run around. I would never recommend them to anyone.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Thank you Payless Car Sales

by Dianne on 05/20/2017

Payless Car Sales and Manager Mike and Sales Person Michael Rocky really made it happen for me they me with concern and help get out there crying as I drove the blessing God provided me through them please if you're in need of a car this is the place to go they will make it happen for you. I would recommend all my love ones family and friends. Thanks again very grateful to you guys God bless

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Not Happy

by MsAngel05 on 02/03/2013

I found a car online, contacted the dealer about the suv that i was interested in, but when i got there all the way from queens spent 1hr n 1/2 commuting. I was very disappointed that the vehicle was not their and not any other vehicle that i saw online. They tried to show me another vehicle an upgraded year and more than i wanted to spend plus with a high mileage. The worst thing overall the car didn't start after the 3 attempts to try even a boost didn't work.. Def not the place to go for a used car unless you speak to a dealer, but thats the weird thing we spoke to the dealer the same day and he fail to mentioned that the car was no available...

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
about our dealership

Payless Car Sales is here to help car shoppers in South Amboy and the surrounding area find a great deal on their next car. All of the vehicles we offer undergo a 127-point inspection before entering our inventory and come with a free vehicle history report. We also offer an options lifetime unlimited mileage warranty.

Payless Car Sales offers a low-pressure, no-hassle car shopping experience. Our team members will work with you to find the ideal car for your needs and an owner and driver. We carry a wide variety of cars, trucks, crossovers and SUVs from many different manufacturers.

