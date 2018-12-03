Customer Reviews of Payless Car Sales
2016 Jeep Renegade purchase
by 03/12/2018on
I recently bought a 2016 Jeep Renegade from Mike and it was a great experience. He was friendly, helpful and not pushy. This is my second used car purchase from Payless and I will keep coming back. Thank you!
RIP OFF!!!
by 09/27/2017on
Financing a car from this dealership and the transmission went after only 5 months of having the car. Terrible warrant and I had to pay out of pocket. This dealership did nothing but give me the run around. I would never recommend them to anyone.
Thank you Payless Car Sales
by 05/20/2017on
Payless Car Sales and Manager Mike and Sales Person Michael Rocky really made it happen for me they me with concern and help get out there crying as I drove the blessing God provided me through them please if you're in need of a car this is the place to go they will make it happen for you. I would recommend all my love ones family and friends. Thanks again very grateful to you guys God bless
Not Happy
by 02/03/2013on
I found a car online, contacted the dealer about the suv that i was interested in, but when i got there all the way from queens spent 1hr n 1/2 commuting. I was very disappointed that the vehicle was not their and not any other vehicle that i saw online. They tried to show me another vehicle an upgraded year and more than i wanted to spend plus with a high mileage. The worst thing overall the car didn't start after the 3 attempts to try even a boost didn't work.. Def not the place to go for a used car unless you speak to a dealer, but thats the weird thing we spoke to the dealer the same day and he fail to mentioned that the car was no available...
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
