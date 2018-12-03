Payless Car Sales is here to help car shoppers in South Amboy and the surrounding area find a great deal on their next car. All of the vehicles we offer undergo a 127-point inspection before entering our inventory and come with a free vehicle history report. We also offer an options lifetime unlimited mileage warranty.

Payless Car Sales offers a low-pressure, no-hassle car shopping experience. Our team members will work with you to find the ideal car for your needs and an owner and driver. We carry a wide variety of cars, trucks, crossovers and SUVs from many different manufacturers.