Fullerton Ford
Customer Reviews of Fullerton Ford
John Campagna (Campagna Restorations)
by 04/05/2022on
Your service department, especially Fred Avila, is absolutely the best in NJ. We wouldn't trust our fleet of ford trucks to anyone else. Fred's expertise and honest advise is unparcelled in auto repairs. Whether we're repairing a new truck or our old grandpappy 2004 F-250 they get the best treatment from Fred. Thanks Fred.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Happy Customer
by 03/27/2018on
Bringing your car in to be serviced can be a hassle/stressful at times but every experience Ive had here has been very positive! Nicole treats every customer with kindness and respect! She always has a smile on her face and works hard to advocate for all of her customers. She has a way of putting you st ease whether she has good or bad news to tell you!! She goes out of her way to make sure she can meet all the needs of her customers!! The waiting room is very relaxing as well!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Certified Car? More like Certified Fraud
by 09/22/2017on
I purchased a 2013 Ford Mustang from this dealership, and from day one it has had problems. It was apparently a certified car which means that it apparently goes through an inspection process. I guess not in this case since it has had major issues since day 1. In fact through my local and reputable Ford Dealer I came to find out that this car was serviced under warranty 4 times for the same issue. In fact a Ford Engineer was flown out from the factory and the issue still was not resolved, resulting in the previous owner trading it in. Then Fullerton Ford who performed all this warranty turned around and slapped a certification on the car and pawned it off on me. None of this checkered history was disclosed to me at all. I would not have purchased this vehicle if I had known about any of these issues. Something is seriously wrong with this car. The drive train vibrates itself apart in the span of a few hundred miles. My local ford dealer is willing to continually make repairs under warranty but let me know that since the ford engineer was unable to resolve the issue, they more than likely will not be able too either. I contacted the dealership and spoke with Sales Manager Nick. He refuses to take ownership or help in any way with this problem. I do not think it is right that I should continually make payments on a car that is in the shop more often than I get to drive it. Not to mention the depreciated value from the extensive repair history. I would warn anyone against purchasing a vehicle from this dealership especially a "certified" or used one. They do not stand behind their cars and you will be left holding the back. I am currently working with Ford Corporate and can only hope some action will be taken against this dealership as a result of what I consider to be a fraudulent sale.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Excellent and exactly enough
by 08/24/2017on
All my questions were answered in a manner that was precise and easily understood and so were questions I should have asked, but did not know to ask, yet I never felt pressured to make a purchase. But I did and I am very pleased with the experience.
Easy to work with, great Sales staff
by 08/23/2017on
Bought a new Exployer for the wife, had a great experience, no pressure, and very friendly, Chris Jones took care of us and he is very knowledgeable, I will go back when I am ready to trade in my Truck.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great buying expiernce
by 08/11/2017on
Chris Jones was very knowledgeable and helpful. Fullerton has earned my business and I will not hesitate to purchase another vehicle from them again
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
11th vehicle for our family
by 08/04/2017on
We were very pleased with our recent experience. Chris Jones handled our purchase, which is our family's 11th vehicle, with one lease. We keep coming back because of Chris. He is friendly, low-key (as in no pressure), patient, professional, and knowledgeable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Shop!
by 07/31/2016on
I had new tires and an alignment done on our Ford Flex. Originally I was going to take it to the performance shop that works on my track car. I didn't have time to get it over to the place that works on my Porsche, and Fullerton was going to charge me half the price. Alignments can be tricky and I was hoping for something good enough. I was pleasantly surprised at the work Fullerton did. There are a lot of variables in an acceptable alignment, but Fullerton set it up perfectly. The race shop would have set it up exactly the same way for twice the price. Outstanding work and value.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
excellent
by 07/28/2016on
We had an excellent experience buying our car from Fullerton Ford. Nick Lutz was our sales associate and did an excellent job helping us get the exact car we wanted. He was very patient, kind and had a great deal of knowledge about the car and extremely helpful.
Very Pleasant buying experience
by 07/21/2016on
We recently bought a Ford Flex at Fullerton and the whole experience was very pleasant. Our sales rep was Steve Centeno and I cannot say enough good things about this young man. First I was impressed his knowledge of the vehicle. He was very patient with us and answered every question fully without hesitation. This is the third car that we have purchased at Fullerton but it will not be the last.
Pain-free car-buying experience
by 07/12/2016on
I will begin by saying that my husband and I detest being in the situation we were in last week - the breakdown of our beloved 14 year-old vehicle and the pressure to "have to buy" a car. Some may find that prospect exciting; we find it stressful as we're acutely aware of the whole immediate depreciation principal and the overall sense of dread to enter into yet another situation of debt. That all being said, our overall shopping and eventual purchasing experience at Fullerton Ford was as stress-free an experience as it could have been for two educators (and parents of 3 teens) on a tight summer budget. Our salesman, Chris, was ready to help us, but there was never a sense of pressure whatsoever. He was knowledgeable, understanding, and even sympathetic to our situation (and the fact that our old car wasn't even a worthwhile trade). The manager, Rob, was equally patient, friendly and knowledgeable. We felt from the beginning that we could move at our own pace through the process. Most of all, I'd have to say that in a world of fast-talking sales, competition and deal-making, Fullerton stands out for being a place where the customer still matters greatly, where handshakes are genuine, and everyone seems to honestly care that the customer is more than satisfied. At present, we're still dreading those monthly payments but we have absolutely no regrets at to where we bought our new truck. Fullerton, all the way!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New car!!
by 06/02/2016on
Leased a car here 2 years ago and my lease was up. Got a new fusion titanium energi and Chris was great yet again. My parents were also here last month as their lease was up as well. Great place and in 3 years my next car will be from there again!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good Experience
by 06/02/2016on
Sales staff were very friendly and courteous. They were helpful in making my decision to purchase the car that I bought.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchase of New 2016 Ford Fusion Hybrid
by 05/14/2016on
I had an excellent experience. My sales associate, Mike Schieferstein, was no-nonsense and very knowledgeable. He wasn't pushy, answered all of my questions honestly, and got me a a great deal on the car. It was an easy and transparent negotiation process that left me feeling pleased and eager to drive my new car. I would definitely bring my business back to Fullerton Ford!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Absolute fraud
by 09/28/2014on
I brought my f150 truck in for water leak. they said they fixed it they said they cleaned all mold from truck. Well almost a year later going through the BBB Ford bought the truck back. I had to really go through the ringer to get it done. There service manager Allen P worked both sides of the fence between me and ford and he is [non-permissible content removed]. He told ford they had fixed it and told me they would not fix it. [non-permissible content removed] Don't go through what I did go someplace else.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
tnymcdnld
by 12/06/2013on
I purchased a vechicle 4years ago and now looking to buy another vehicle from fullerton ford, which i find that the salesman Aubrey was very polite and caring in making sure i had the vehicle of my choose, thats the type of sales person every dealership should have, careing, helpful, considerate people like him. When I go for service with my vehicle the service manager in chrysler is very professional and considerate in making sure my car is service with top professional mechanics and making sure I'm satisfied with the service. I am proud to know that I can depend on Fullerton Ford to get the best vehicle service and purchase for a car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Fullerton Sales Representative!
by 12/05/2013on
Charles C. was extremely accommodating. He offered many suggestions and went far "above and beyond" what I consider the normal scope of responsibility for a car salesman. I am very picky and his patients was a relief and greatly appreciated. I would not hesitate to recommend him to others! Hats off to a young veteran! I did not choose a vehicle yet (too many fun choices!), but when I do, Charles is the person that I will trust with my decision.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Focus lease
by 12/02/2013on
I have only positive things to say about Fullerton Ford. I leased my Focus from Fullerton and from my easygoing sales experience to my pleasant service department visits I am more than happy with the customer service that I receive from these people. I am glad to say Fullerton is not like every other dealership...I would recommend them to anybody.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Focus lease
by 12/02/2013on
Just leased a Focus from Fullerton Ford and had a fantastic sales experience through the whole process. My salesperson Susan, was attentive to my needs and never pushy with the sale process which I appreciated! Glad I went to Fullerton and will definitely be back when my lease is finished in two years to lease another Ford vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My Used/Certified 2009 Ford Escape
by 12/02/2013on
I bought my Ford Escape 2nd hand from Fullerton Ford and I am extremely happy with it. I love the fact that it's as good as the day it rolled out of the factory door because it came with special extended Ford warranties. Additionally, my salesman Mike P. was very courteous and not pushy the way salesmen often seem to be. Fullerton and Mike come both highly recommended!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A fine car purchasing experience
by 12/02/2013on
Having heard great things previously about Fullerton Ford, I decided to go there for my next car purchase and it turned out to be a wonderful decision. My salesman, Ken, was very knowledgeable and made the transaction easy and straightforward. Definitely made the purchase worthwhile and will be my go to car dealership in the future.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
