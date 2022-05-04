1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I purchased a 2013 Ford Mustang from this dealership, and from day one it has had problems. It was apparently a certified car which means that it apparently goes through an inspection process. I guess not in this case since it has had major issues since day 1. In fact through my local and reputable Ford Dealer I came to find out that this car was serviced under warranty 4 times for the same issue. In fact a Ford Engineer was flown out from the factory and the issue still was not resolved, resulting in the previous owner trading it in. Then Fullerton Ford who performed all this warranty turned around and slapped a certification on the car and pawned it off on me. None of this checkered history was disclosed to me at all. I would not have purchased this vehicle if I had known about any of these issues. Something is seriously wrong with this car. The drive train vibrates itself apart in the span of a few hundred miles. My local ford dealer is willing to continually make repairs under warranty but let me know that since the ford engineer was unable to resolve the issue, they more than likely will not be able too either. I contacted the dealership and spoke with Sales Manager Nick. He refuses to take ownership or help in any way with this problem. I do not think it is right that I should continually make payments on a car that is in the shop more often than I get to drive it. Not to mention the depreciated value from the extensive repair history. I would warn anyone against purchasing a vehicle from this dealership especially a "certified" or used one. They do not stand behind their cars and you will be left holding the back. I am currently working with Ford Corporate and can only hope some action will be taken against this dealership as a result of what I consider to be a fraudulent sale. Read more