Great Experience
by 11/30/2019on
I had a truly wonderful experience at Audi Meadowlands. I am a New Yorker and at the time, was ending my previous lease with Audi (NY dealer). As a return customer I anticipated better efforts are far as incentives, but I was disappointed. I even tried other dealers in NY and eventually reached out to Audi Meadowlands and from the start, they were unmatched by all the others. I worked with Micheal Boden and he made my experience absolutely smooth, convenient and stress free. He was very upfront. I never felt hassled or pressured to go ahead with anything I was unsure of. Would definitely return and send my friends and family to Audi Meadowlands.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome Customer Care
by 11/01/2019on
Loved working with George Vega and the Manager in the Finance dept - Both were excellent in dealing with me and provided the exact kind of support I was looking for. Thank you!
Awesome dealship
by 10/08/2019on
Love the total experiences. The sales team is good and very very competitive highly recommended
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good experience
by 10/01/2019on
Great experience leasing my vehicle from this dealership, good price and great service
Great Customer Service
by 09/22/2019on
Great showroom, amazing service from George and Annie
Returning customer
by 09/08/2019on
I came back to Audi meadowlands to lease a second car based on leasing experience with George VEGA and the team. His professionalism and attention made leasing experience seamless. I highly recommend him and financing team to all friends and family looking for a car.
Outstanding Service
by 09/06/2019on
Car Shopping is not easy but the guys at Audi Meadowlands make the experience feel like a breeze. Thank you for your good service.
They flat-out gave me the Best Price.
by 08/02/2019on
I shopped around at a few dealers and secretly hoped that I would end up with Benzel, because I've gotten a car from them before. Luckily I got the best price here, and when I picked up the car I was in and out in about 1 hour. Amazing!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New Lease
by 06/11/2019on
George Vega & Edwing Mercedes were a great help! Helped me making the right decision including my best options. Gave me time and space to think about my options while being very patient. I will definitly be a returning customer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A6
by 04/27/2019on
Quick transaction. Knowledgeable and efficient staff.
Don’t know what is meant here!
by 04/09/2019on
Steven S. Was great to work with. He went above and beyond to make sure we were happy and that the details of the sale were to our understanding.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Lease
by 04/02/2019on
My sales rep, Alex, is very nice and did a lot of the online onboarding for me which I really appreciate.
Very Smooth Process.
by 03/13/2019on
Manuel Frias at sales was exact, very helpful and made the process swift. Thank You.
One of the Best
by 02/21/2019on
I have bought four Audi's to date from this dealership. One of the most easy transactions ever. My salesman Dean Birth is one of the best things about this dealership. I highly recommend purchasing from them. You will not regret it.
Great Experience
by 11/09/2018on
Everyone from the receptionist to the Salesman to the Manager were great in crafting a deal that worked for me. The Car goes without need of explanation....The Q7 is a dream!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
great service
by 09/06/2018on
This is my third Audi and second from Audi Meadowlands. The negotiation was very professional and lease changeover was seamless. Steve Seigal was great to deal with (twice now) and is well supported by a strong franchise.
GREAT
by 09/03/2018on
3rd car I am leasing from this company.My sales rep,Steve Seigal was fantastic!
Purchase
by 08/23/2018on
Purchase process made so simple and everything was explained in it`s entirety.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Audi Meadowlands
by 08/07/2018on
Stan was wonderful to work with. He is knowledgeable about the Audi and was a lovely person to deal with. He made the experience very easy. I would recommend him to friends and family. Audi Meadowlands has a very friendly staff, from reception and sales to finance. Will definitely do business with them in the future.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchase of an Audi A5
by 07/11/2018on
I had a very good experience in the purchase of my Audi A5. The salesman was excellent helping me through the entire process.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Audi A4 Lease
by 06/06/2018on
Stan was a great salesman to work with. He was professional, very detail oriented and was willing to work with us to make sure we could get the car we wanted. His goal was total satisfaction.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
