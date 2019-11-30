Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Audi Meadowlands

Audi Meadowlands

Visit dealer’s website 
425 Rte 3, Secaucus, NJ 07094
Call Dealer
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Text Us
Call Dealer
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Audi Meadowlands

46 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience

by Shelly on 11/30/2019

I had a truly wonderful experience at Audi Meadowlands. I am a New Yorker and at the time, was ending my previous lease with Audi (NY dealer). As a return customer I anticipated better efforts are far as incentives, but I was disappointed. I even tried other dealers in NY and eventually reached out to Audi Meadowlands and from the start, they were unmatched by all the others. I worked with Micheal Boden and he made my experience absolutely smooth, convenient and stress free. He was very upfront. I never felt hassled or pressured to go ahead with anything I was unsure of. Would definitely return and send my friends and family to Audi Meadowlands.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome Customer Care

by MazinAsifKhawaja on 11/01/2019

Loved working with George Vega and the Manager in the Finance dept - Both were excellent in dealing with me and provided the exact kind of support I was looking for. Thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome dealship

by Piali on 10/08/2019

Love the total experiences. The sales team is good and very very competitive highly recommended

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Good experience

by Ella on 10/01/2019

Great experience leasing my vehicle from this dealership, good price and great service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Customer Service

by Terranceg1890 on 09/22/2019

Great showroom, amazing service from George and Annie

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Returning customer

by Russ on 09/08/2019

I came back to Audi meadowlands to lease a second car based on leasing experience with George VEGA and the team. His professionalism and attention made leasing experience seamless. I highly recommend him and financing team to all friends and family looking for a car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Outstanding Service

by Santiago on 09/06/2019

Car Shopping is not easy but the guys at Audi Meadowlands make the experience feel like a breeze. Thank you for your good service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

They flat-out gave me the Best Price.

by Suvi on 08/02/2019

I shopped around at a few dealers and secretly hoped that I would end up with Benzel, because I've gotten a car from them before. Luckily I got the best price here, and when I picked up the car I was in and out in about 1 hour. Amazing!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New Lease

by Francis on 06/11/2019

George Vega & Edwing Mercedes were a great help! Helped me making the right decision including my best options. Gave me time and space to think about my options while being very patient. I will definitly be a returning customer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

A6

by Dlee on 04/27/2019

Quick transaction. Knowledgeable and efficient staff.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Don’t know what is meant here!

by Krista on 04/09/2019

Steven S. Was great to work with. He went above and beyond to make sure we were happy and that the details of the sale were to our understanding.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Lease

by Holly on 04/02/2019

My sales rep, Alex, is very nice and did a lot of the online onboarding for me which I really appreciate.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Very Smooth Process.

by Ben on 03/13/2019

Manuel Frias at sales was exact, very helpful and made the process swift. Thank You.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

One of the Best

by Recommended on 02/21/2019

I have bought four Audi's to date from this dealership. One of the most easy transactions ever. My salesman Dean Birth is one of the best things about this dealership. I highly recommend purchasing from them. You will not regret it.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience

by Mike on 11/09/2018

Everyone from the receptionist to the Salesman to the Manager were great in crafting a deal that worked for me. The Car goes without need of explanation....The Q7 is a dream!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

great service

by Brooklyn on 09/06/2018

This is my third Audi and second from Audi Meadowlands. The negotiation was very professional and lease changeover was seamless. Steve Seigal was great to deal with (twice now) and is well supported by a strong franchise.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

GREAT

by JCI on 09/03/2018

3rd car I am leasing from this company.My sales rep,Steve Seigal was fantastic!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Purchase

by Alex on 08/23/2018

Purchase process made so simple and everything was explained in it`s entirety.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Audi Meadowlands

by Connolly on 08/07/2018

Stan was wonderful to work with. He is knowledgeable about the Audi and was a lovely person to deal with. He made the experience very easy. I would recommend him to friends and family. Audi Meadowlands has a very friendly staff, from reception and sales to finance. Will definitely do business with them in the future.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Purchase of an Audi A5

by Pat on 07/11/2018

I had a very good experience in the purchase of my Audi A5. The salesman was excellent helping me through the entire process.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Audi A4 Lease

by Tom_Obregon on 06/06/2018

Stan was a great salesman to work with. He was professional, very detail oriented and was willing to work with us to make sure we could get the car we wanted. His goal was total satisfaction.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
162 cars in stock
81 new80 used1 certified pre-owned
Audi Q5
Audi Q5
31 new|14 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Audi Q3
Audi Q3
19 new|4 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership
Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Languages Spoken (5)
English
Polish
Arabic
Korean

What shoppers are searching for

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes