1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I inquired about a certified used 3 row QX60 for my growing family, the Sales Manager Sam (Hosam Abaza), returned my call to say that the car was almost sold, they were waiting on financing. I got another call that day from their inquiry lady, who was shocked it was already sold. After a few hours she called back saying that yes it was sold, but if it fell through with financing, they will notify me. The next day I get a call from David G. that the car was available to me, so I promptly asked what can I do to secure the car as I live in Ohio, I said can I put $1,000 down without hesitation. Salesman, David said he would take only $200 to secure it for 48hrs. I got the receipt timestamped 10:21am and window sticker. I was told they wouldn’t be interested in my Audi as a trade. I starting getting my car appraised at noon that day in Ohio, while I talked to my wife, and waited on David to call me back for a detailed walk around the vehicle on FaceTime, and discuss finance terms. I got a call at 4pm from David via FaceTime to look at the car with my wife. I asked David to find out what the financing terms were on a loan. That night at 8pm, Sam the Sales Manager called and got hasty over the phone, he was like tell me where we're at? I didn't know what he meant... So I said I was waiting to hear from David or someone about what the financing terms were for a certified car, I never heard back. He jumped down my throat asking if I had even filled out paperwork for the financing. I said no, I wasn’t asked to yet, but no problem I can do that and I just want to know if I can pick this up after the 48hrs, since I was traveling so far and working over the weekend. He was really angry to learn that I was asking this, and “didn’t know,” I wasn’t available to pick up the car until a few more days. I mentioned I could buy it if it were a real problem, but he was going to check with the GM for me and get back to me the next day, (which would be less than 24hrs). The next morning, I found out they had fired my salesperson over this transaction. I tried calling to deal with a new salesperson, I tried to reach both managers with no return call that whole day. I talked to one salesperson but everyone pointed me to Sam or the GM. Sam finally called me back at the end of the day to tell me they had fired him, and didn’t seem interested in helping me purchase the car, repeating I had to get it by 48hrs- which I knew. I was furious with him that he blamed the firing of a salesperson on me. I didn’t do anything wrong, I was contacting them over 10 times a day to get this done. I thought they were busy and taking their time, because they weren't calling me back.. He kept just saying that it was only 48hrs to hold it, I mentioned I would even buy the car before I see it and pick it up. Sam was a little interested in that, but didn’t seem to want to help me. I told him that the firing wasn’t any of my business and how unprofessional this all has been. I didn’t understand what was done wrong, David had worked with me so well, and Sam had been the rude person to me all along. Long story short, I wanted to talk to John LaSala, the General Manager to get the deal done. John returned my call first thing 9:11am the next morning ( still within the 48hr hold) listened to me, apologized about the whole transaction, he said, "it was a comedy of errors" then kind of smugly told me, “The car was sold last night. There’s an owner driving it around right now.” Talk about infuriating. This is a used car with a color combination and deal that can’t be found everyday, which is why I sought them out, and immediately put a deposit on it. I did everything on my end that I could’ve possibly done, other than been local to them. They had another local customer that had purchased the car out from under me from the time I spoke with Sam at 6pm to 8pm when the store closed that Friday night. Again with a deposit holding it. Meanwhile John said he would come up with another great deal for me, but really just wanted to get off the phone with me and hoped that I just forget about this ordeal. Over the last week and a half: I’ve given John LaSala written copies of every detail of this event, no reply. I wrote John again about keep looking for an alternative deal for me, saying I would be patient to find something, with a reply he was looking every day… which I know is a lie, I’ve seen other cars on their site similar that he could’ve written me back to offer me a deal on. Also, they never refunded my deposit of $200, after John said he was going to. TERRIBLE! Bottom line, they listed a car too cheap and had to cover their tracks by getting it off the books as soon as possible, fired an employee over this, and really screwed a customer looking to help his growing family out, which by the way I had almost sold my car that day to complete this transaction under the deadline the dealership had placed to begin with. This was a disgrace and really makes the Infiniti brand look terrible. I will be writing Infiniti next to describe this situation and about the shady managers that I dealt with. I feel bad for the salesperson who got fired, but has to be better off than working for these despicable so called car sales professionals. Read more