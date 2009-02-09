Joe Heidt Motors
Customer Reviews of Joe Heidt Motors
Save Your Money or Give it to Someone Who Deserves It
by 09/02/2009on
I practically begged these guys to sell me a car and they just couldn't get it together. Unfortunately, my point man was their 'Internet Manager' Carl Jenkins who, despite being the internet manager, did not, could not, or would not respond to emails or phone calls at anything but what I would call 'his leisure'. It started with me emailing him expressing interest in a Jetta TDI. He just never responds at all. While the auto industry is crumbling, VW's share is at best a meager 2% of the US market, Carl is so busy that he can't respond to a an internet customer, his one and only task. Eventually, I email him and say "I'll be buying a car this week one way or the other through the clunkers program (I have a 91 Jeep Cherokee). I'm financed and ready to go.Call me if you want to sell a car". Carl now calls immediately to tell me he has the car for me, but doesn't mention that he couldn't be bothered to respond to the previous inquiries. Why? Because he's lazy, which I was about to find out over a long a torcherous month. I agree to buy a VW Jetta TDI, basically the most costly Jetta outside the wagon TDI - so not a dirt cheap car and a good sale for him. He expresses extreme urgency to get things started, so I agree to come in and give him the paperwork on the Jeep so he can start the clunkers paperwork. They know I'm coming in for two full days and that I have money in my hand and want to buy their car. Yet, when I show up, the car is in an outdoor backlot, covered in dirt, rusty breakplates, and has been sitting in its spot for so long that tall prairie grass is growing up around the all wheels. Lazy dealership maybe? Am I buying a Ferrari? No. Am I giving you $24,000 USD? Yes. Wash the car. In a nutshell, there was paperwork needed for the clunkers program that I got from the DMV the Monday following the dirty car incident above. Carl calls to tell me that he needs paperwork "NOW, URGENTLY!!!". I send him paperwork instantly, then Carl goes silent only to call me two days later to say he can't read the fax or find the email and he need more copies "NOW, URGENTLY" only to go silent again when I send it right away. And when I say silent, I mean the guy is totally non responsive ; I send him documents and leave him messages 2 minutes after his urgent pleas for paperwork and I get no response - nada - zilch - nothing for two days. No confirmation of anything other than to call me two days later to tell me he now has another problem/more paperwork. I don't mind solving problems, but why not tell me right away? Finally he tells me that the paperwork is now all good and we are all set except for one thing: they want to hold my car until the govnt pays them the clunkers rebate. I say fine, can you give me a temporary vehicle or something? I have a little girl that I drop at daycare, I'm moving homes at exactly the same time; it's going to be a huge inconvenience to lose the Jeep. Nope, they can't do anything for me. Nothing - zilch - nada. They don't even offer to drive me to the train or bus or anything. I have to ask them, woud you please give me a ride? Now note this: the Clunkers program explicitly states the rules: The dealer takes your paperwork, sells you the new car, you drive off in the new car, the dealer then submits paperwork to Govmt. Whether you agree with the govmt involvement or not, this is the way it was meant to be and this is the way every other dealership I went to was doing it - Ford, Chev, Honda, Toyota, Hundai, Kia - ALL of them. Except Joe Heidt motors. They were doing it at literally my expense - for the two weeks they held my car I had to incur train expenses and a rental car expense that they refused to assist me with - they wouldn't even entertain the idea. They said, "why don't you give us the clunkers rebate yourself and then we will give you the car." Before you get too sympathetic with the dealership, note that I was too - hell, I gave them my car to hold despite every single
Buyers Beware
by 11/28/2008on
Almost Knocked this guy out. By the grace of god I calmed myself down enough to keep my clenched, shaking fist at my side. So here's what happened. I was looking at the r32 and really liked the car a lot. After the test drive we went inside to talk numbers. I said that my reason for coming in was to get a first look at the r32 and do some real thinking, but that I would probably be ready to pull the trigger on a deal within a week or so. He told me he could hold the car for a week with a refundable deposit of $200. Completely refundable, even gave me it in writing. Because I really liked the car, I figured I would go ahead and leave the deposit. Unfortunately a few days later I found out my fiance would need surgery and that our insurance would only cover about half of the money. I knew that I would no longer be able to buy a new car. I went in today (11/28/08) to get my $200 back. I see this guy standing there. I make it short and sweet and say that I simply want my money back. He starts asking me all types of pushy questions about why that is which i understood on a certain level, its his job. I say its really a personal issue and the sale is no longer under discussion and that I apologize. Then this guy brings the manager, and he starts getting pushy with me. I keep saying listen, i just want my money back and i dont have to explain myself. Greg gives me receipt for my refunded money and then tells me to get the [violative content deleted] outa here and that I'm a [violative content deleted] for asking for my deposit back considering all the help he gave me and then tells me to [violative content deleted], all in front customers on the showroom floor. I was so shocked that I didnt know what to say. I just laughed in his face and walked out and call him an [violative content deleted]. He then follows me out, gets in my face and yells at me again. At this point Im yelling at the top of my lungs and I tell him that if he doesnt remove himself from my personal space immediatly or I will do so myself. He then turned around and went back inside. If you want to deal with [violative content deleted] car salesman who wear cheap cologne and even cheaper suits, then this is your place. Just look out for your own health if you walk out and dont buy one of their cars, because apparently these guys like to engage in fisticuffs when this happens.