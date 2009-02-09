1.5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I practically begged these guys to sell me a car and they just couldn't get it together. Unfortunately, my point man was their 'Internet Manager' Carl Jenkins who, despite being the internet manager, did not, could not, or would not respond to emails or phone calls at anything but what I would call 'his leisure'. It started with me emailing him expressing interest in a Jetta TDI. He just never responds at all. While the auto industry is crumbling, VW's share is at best a meager 2% of the US market, Carl is so busy that he can't respond to a an internet customer, his one and only task. Eventually, I email him and say "I'll be buying a car this week one way or the other through the clunkers program (I have a 91 Jeep Cherokee). I'm financed and ready to go.Call me if you want to sell a car". Carl now calls immediately to tell me he has the car for me, but doesn't mention that he couldn't be bothered to respond to the previous inquiries. Why? Because he's lazy, which I was about to find out over a long a torcherous month. I agree to buy a VW Jetta TDI, basically the most costly Jetta outside the wagon TDI - so not a dirt cheap car and a good sale for him. He expresses extreme urgency to get things started, so I agree to come in and give him the paperwork on the Jeep so he can start the clunkers paperwork. They know I'm coming in for two full days and that I have money in my hand and want to buy their car. Yet, when I show up, the car is in an outdoor backlot, covered in dirt, rusty breakplates, and has been sitting in its spot for so long that tall prairie grass is growing up around the all wheels. Lazy dealership maybe? Am I buying a Ferrari? No. Am I giving you $24,000 USD? Yes. Wash the car. In a nutshell, there was paperwork needed for the clunkers program that I got from the DMV the Monday following the dirty car incident above. Carl calls to tell me that he needs paperwork "NOW, URGENTLY!!!". I send him paperwork instantly, then Carl goes silent only to call me two days later to say he can't read the fax or find the email and he need more copies "NOW, URGENTLY" only to go silent again when I send it right away. And when I say silent, I mean the guy is totally non responsive ; I send him documents and leave him messages 2 minutes after his urgent pleas for paperwork and I get no response - nada - zilch - nothing for two days. No confirmation of anything other than to call me two days later to tell me he now has another problem/more paperwork. I don't mind solving problems, but why not tell me right away? Finally he tells me that the paperwork is now all good and we are all set except for one thing: they want to hold my car until the govnt pays them the clunkers rebate. I say fine, can you give me a temporary vehicle or something? I have a little girl that I drop at daycare, I'm moving homes at exactly the same time; it's going to be a huge inconvenience to lose the Jeep. Nope, they can't do anything for me. Nothing - zilch - nada. They don't even offer to drive me to the train or bus or anything. I have to ask them, woud you please give me a ride? Now note this: the Clunkers program explicitly states the rules: The dealer takes your paperwork, sells you the new car, you drive off in the new car, the dealer then submits paperwork to Govmt. Whether you agree with the govmt involvement or not, this is the way it was meant to be and this is the way every other dealership I went to was doing it - Ford, Chev, Honda, Toyota, Hundai, Kia - ALL of them. Except Joe Heidt motors. They were doing it at literally my expense - for the two weeks they held my car I had to incur train expenses and a rental car expense that they refused to assist me with - they wouldn't even entertain the idea. They said, "why don't you give us the clunkers rebate yourself and then we will give you the car." Before you get too sympathetic with the dealership, note that I was too - hell, I gave them my car to hold despite every single Read more