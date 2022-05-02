5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I was looking for purchasmy my new 2022 x3. I went to another BMW dealership BMW of Tenafly , Paul Miller . If you're in the market for a new BMW go see Jorge Velarde at BMW of Ramsey. Jorge was the first guy in the area who really took an interest in what I was looking for, but didn't pressure me at all. Jorge is very professional, down to earth and very knowledgeable about the product. No games or trickery like other BMW dealers. It will not be my last purchase with them. They were definitely the right dealership for me and best numbers. Professionalism and integrity! Thank you Jorge Velarde and GM Gregg Weinglass. Read more