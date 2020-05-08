Ramsey INFINITI
Customer Reviews of Ramsey INFINITI
Ramsey Infiniti....Look no further
by 08/05/2020on
Due to the pandemic I started my car hunt a bit later than I'd like too as my lease was coming to an end. Very few dealers were getting back to me via mail or even phone so I had to hit the road. My game plan was to shop around and feel where the market was not necessarily jumping into anything.....that was until I walked into Ramsey Infiniti! Walking in I was greeted immediately at the reception desk and was allowed to stroll around the showroom. After a few minutes I was greeted by Damion Lawrence a Relationship Manager who was all smiles (I could tell even behind his mask)! What was great is he didn't try to sell me anything, he just listened to what I was looking for. While I was looking to get back into a Q50 similarly equipped to what I currently had, Damion worked with me towards other opportunity. He was able to put me into a well equipped QX60, which I honestly though I couldn't get into reasonably. A great price, which was an incredible deal from a fantastic Relationship Manager. Damion is the real deal, doesn't rush you, listens for your needs and goes to work on putting the best deal possible. Also just to add the two boxes of M&M's, one on each side for my kids was bow on top (my kids went crazy)! I also don't want to take away from the rest of the team at Ramsey Infiniti. They are all class acts and helped make this a great experience. If you are in the market for a premium brand vehicle you owe it to your self to pay them a visit.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Straight Shooters! Not looking to Rob and take last dollar!
by 08/28/2019on
After being over whelmed and frustrated with the entire car leasing buying experience, I ACCIDENTALLY came to this dealership. My lease was up on my prior infiniti from Fette in Clifton and I was just plain old tired of a high car payment and was even willing to downgrade. I went to 4 dealerships in the area including Nissan, Acura, and Honda and all of them tried to get me for every last dollar I had. It was the typical back and forth with the sales men wheeling and dealing, "how much do you want to pay, etc. etc.". (Still not sure why they can't just tell you what the number is)! My husband said forget it we will just stick with the same lease we have and get the newer model since the pricing was going to be within $30 (even though the Nissan, Acura, and Honda was $10K cheaper).My husband set an appointment for me at Fette Infiniti but I thought he said we were going to Ramsey. Long story short, i went to the wrong dealership, however I truly believe the man above guided my steps and lead me to Ramsey (to many coincidences to get into along the way), not only did i get an infiniti, excellent quality but the same exact model I was going to get from Fette but the payment came down over $100 (go figure I been getting Robbed 9 years from Fette). Mind you this all took place within 20 min of me entering the "wrong dealer", in which i had not interest in speaking to because i felt beat up from the buying/leasing process)! I am truly blessed to meet Sam the sales manager and I look forward to a continue relationship with this place for many years to come.
Wonderful experience buying a car!
by 04/01/2019on
We are more than happy with our experience at Ramsey Infiniti! The sales manager, Sam Abaza, treated us like family. He is very knowledgeable in his field, and helped my family find the perfect vehicle. The entire team at Ramsey Infiniti was helpful and friendly, making the entire process of buying a car a breeze. We highly recommend coming to Ramsey Infiniti for your next vehicle- you will not walk away dissapointed!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Took my deposit and sold the car anyways
by 03/05/2019on
I inquired about a certified used 3 row QX60 for my growing family, the Sales Manager Sam (Hosam Abaza), returned my call to say that the car was almost sold, they were waiting on financing. I got another call that day from their inquiry lady, who was shocked it was already sold. After a few hours she called back saying that yes it was sold, but if it fell through with financing, they will notify me. The next day I get a call from David G. that the car was available to me, so I promptly asked what can I do to secure the car as I live in Ohio, I said can I put $1,000 down without hesitation. Salesman, David said he would take only $200 to secure it for 48hrs. I got the receipt timestamped 10:21am and window sticker. I was told they wouldn’t be interested in my Audi as a trade. I starting getting my car appraised at noon that day in Ohio, while I talked to my wife, and waited on David to call me back for a detailed walk around the vehicle on FaceTime, and discuss finance terms. I got a call at 4pm from David via FaceTime to look at the car with my wife. I asked David to find out what the financing terms were on a loan. That night at 8pm, Sam the Sales Manager called and got hasty over the phone, he was like tell me where we're at? I didn't know what he meant... So I said I was waiting to hear from David or someone about what the financing terms were for a certified car, I never heard back. He jumped down my throat asking if I had even filled out paperwork for the financing. I said no, I wasn’t asked to yet, but no problem I can do that and I just want to know if I can pick this up after the 48hrs, since I was traveling so far and working over the weekend. He was really angry to learn that I was asking this, and “didn’t know,” I wasn’t available to pick up the car until a few more days. I mentioned I could buy it if it were a real problem, but he was going to check with the GM for me and get back to me the next day, (which would be less than 24hrs). The next morning, I found out they had fired my salesperson over this transaction. I tried calling to deal with a new salesperson, I tried to reach both managers with no return call that whole day. I talked to one salesperson but everyone pointed me to Sam or the GM. Sam finally called me back at the end of the day to tell me they had fired him, and didn’t seem interested in helping me purchase the car, repeating I had to get it by 48hrs- which I knew. I was furious with him that he blamed the firing of a salesperson on me. I didn’t do anything wrong, I was contacting them over 10 times a day to get this done. I thought they were busy and taking their time, because they weren't calling me back.. He kept just saying that it was only 48hrs to hold it, I mentioned I would even buy the car before I see it and pick it up. Sam was a little interested in that, but didn’t seem to want to help me. I told him that the firing wasn’t any of my business and how unprofessional this all has been. I didn’t understand what was done wrong, David had worked with me so well, and Sam had been the rude person to me all along. Long story short, I wanted to talk to John LaSala, the General Manager to get the deal done. John returned my call first thing 9:11am the next morning ( still within the 48hr hold) listened to me, apologized about the whole transaction, he said, "it was a comedy of errors" then kind of smugly told me, “The car was sold last night. There’s an owner driving it around right now.” Talk about infuriating. This is a used car with a color combination and deal that can’t be found everyday, which is why I sought them out, and immediately put a deposit on it. I did everything on my end that I could’ve possibly done, other than been local to them. They had another local customer that had purchased the car out from under me from the time I spoke with Sam at 6pm to 8pm when the store closed that Friday night. Again with a deposit holding it. Meanwhile John said he would come up with another great deal for me, but really just wanted to get off the phone with me and hoped that I just forget about this ordeal. Over the last week and a half: I’ve given John LaSala written copies of every detail of this event, no reply. I wrote John again about keep looking for an alternative deal for me, saying I would be patient to find something, with a reply he was looking every day… which I know is a lie, I’ve seen other cars on their site similar that he could’ve written me back to offer me a deal on. Also, they never refunded my deposit of $200, after John said he was going to. TERRIBLE! Bottom line, they listed a car too cheap and had to cover their tracks by getting it off the books as soon as possible, fired an employee over this, and really screwed a customer looking to help his growing family out, which by the way I had almost sold my car that day to complete this transaction under the deadline the dealership had placed to begin with. This was a disgrace and really makes the Infiniti brand look terrible. I will be writing Infiniti next to describe this situation and about the shady managers that I dealt with. I feel bad for the salesperson who got fired, but has to be better off than working for these despicable so called car sales professionals.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Buying a car
by 01/23/2017on
Sales person made me feEl like I was in control and I was comfortable with him. I got what I wanted in the car and was very happy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Amazing experience
by 01/23/2017on
Ramsey infiniti was a great experience. Michael was my salesman and he was excellent. Very knowledgeable and answered all my questions. I highly recommend Ramsey Infiniti and Michael as your next salesman.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Greatest car purchasing experience
by 12/07/2015on
I would like to start off by saying that as soon as I walked into RamseyInfiniti I thought to myself this could be it. The organization and professionalism conducted by this staff was impeccable. I was greeted immediately by a nice lady at the entrance who looked my name up in the system and locked me in.Jose who was the rep that took care of me made this the best car purchasing experience. It was hassle free,stress free and easy. Jose made this transaction smooth by exercising outstanding customer service and listening to our requests.Enrique who was the financial manager working with Jose was also a pleasure to work with. Jose and Enrique are great indispensable assets to your company. I did not once feel like I was being hustled or taken advantage of , they both explained everything thoroughly and answered all our questions.I will refer anyone interested in a infiniti to this dealership. I would also tell them to ask for Jose or Enrique. Thanks RamseyInfiniti for having an eye for talent and thank these workers for putting smiles into your customers faces. They deserve the recognition.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Painless experience
by 12/23/2014on
Everyone is friendly and the service team gets you in and out quickly. Nice waiting area with snacks and drinks. Great service and great cars = great experience.
Superior Customer Service!
by 12/20/2014on
Shopped around at other dealers and chose Ramsey Infiniti because "Personalized Customer Service, willingness to work within my budget and hassle free environment" ask for Danny Granada! He is bar none!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
EXCEEDING EXPECTATIONS
by 08/05/2014on
Unbelievable the way I was treated by everyone, but specifically Anthony the Sales Manager, Casey my Sales Rep and Dave the Finance Manager. Every time I called even the receptionist was polite and I was able to speak to whoever I asked for without having to leave a message and hope for a call back. They all did what they said they were going to do with no games whatsoever. Actually, they threw in extras I didn't even ask for or expect. Above and beyond. I have been in the car business from the corporate side for a long time and really have never experienced anything like this. I can usually tell when they are faking it and even if they were, I got a good impression. Perception is everything in this business. They gave me the best price from the start, which no other dealer could beat. Not only that, but they really gave me an overall sense that they liked what they were doing which is not the norm at a car dealer. The culture there is a good one and obviously contagious throughout. Thanks!
Great Sales Experience
by 08/04/2014on
We picked up our new Infinity G37x last week - it's a beautiful car, great handling, loaded. Ramsey Infiniti was great to deal with from the minute we walked in. Our sales representative was Ralph K. - a very likeable guy who knows his stuff and is eager to please his customers. This was our best car buying/leasing experience so far. We highly recommend Ramsey Infiniti. Paul & Laura M.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good experience
by 07/25/2014on
First time dealing with Ramsey Infiniti but was a good overall experience. Great product so to me it's an easy sell. Everyone I encountered was very friendly as well as helpful. I look for to dealing with this group again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 04/30/2014on
Ralph K gets things done. Came in for a test drive on Saturday, picked the car up on Monday night. I knew the price and only had a little haggling to do. Everyone there is very attentive and got me in and out efficiently when picking up the car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Try somewhere else first
by 03/21/2014on
I visited the dealership after talking to an internet sales rep. When I got there with my family the internet sales rep was taken out of the equation and a new sales rep was assigned to me. James. The negotiation process was not that bad, more or less what I expected. The final price agreed was better than other dealerships I had talked to. My pain started in the delivery process. I was asked to sign a bunch of paperwork included the sign off on the delivery process (which is really supposed to be signed off after the actual delivery). -No owners manual was provided -I wasn't clearly explained the functions of the vehicle and the sales rep assumed I was tech savvy enough to figure it out myself (which I probably am, but that's not the point). The following week I got a voice mail saying that the license plates were ready to be picked up. Four days later and after a 40 min drive to the dealership, I was told that there was an issue with the VIN number and the license plates were not ready. So they just made me waste my time instead of calling ahead saying there was a delay or asking me to look for the VIN number in the vehicle and confirm with them before driving to the dealership. Of course, no apologies for this. The sales rep just said he would contact me the following business day to arrange the mailing of the plates or sending someone over to my home. After a week waiting for the call I finally called back the dealership and the person who took my call said that the plates were there but she was not instructed at all to ship them yet, but she agreed to send them immediately. All these may not sound as such a big deal, but I have dealt with luxury brands sales rep before which service and attention to detail were way way better than here. I would expect super service from a dealership that represents a luxury brand like Infiniti. I hope you have a better experience. If you care only about price, you will get a good price here, but don't expect great service.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
No big pressure tactics here
by 01/21/2014on
From the moment we walked in it was a great experience. Allowed to freely look at the cars without being attacked by a sales person. They made us feel it was ok to look at the cars. Not once did I receive calls emails etc about are you coming back? Can I sell you a car etc. ? I looked at many brands of cars and settled on the QX60. Great experience. Fair dealings.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great Experience at Ramsey Infiniti
by 01/08/2014on
I have given this great review because it is well deserved. Sales Person Anthony O. has made me realize, for the first time in over 20 years of car buying, that buying a new car can be an enjoyable experience. Love the Q50, love the deal i got, love the level of service I was provided. DO YOURSELF A FAVOR, if you are considering buying or leasing a new car, go to Ramsey Infiniti first. Call ahead and set an appt with Anthony O. You will quickly see how a real sales professional looks, acts, and treats his clients. I will go back to Ramsey Infiniti again, and will refer Anthony to any friends who are considering a car purchase. Tom Farquhar
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Good Experience
by 12/27/2013on
Had a really good experience at Ramsey Infiniti. Ralph Patrick K. was the sales person we worked with. He was clear and open, providing all the options available for the Q50, the car I was interested in purchasing. I am not one to just accept a first price. I tend to research both the cars and the dealers I am interested in to ensure that I am getting a fair price. Ralph Patrick and Ramsey Infiniti were professional. I had a G37 and was able to turn the car in early and get a new lease for the Q50, which I love! It is a big upgrade in feel and features compared to my G, and only about $30 more a month. It was a great choice for me. I made a plan to pick up my car. Having only worked with Ramsey Infiniti on the phone, I was a little leery, but the pick was easy and seamless. Exactly what we talked about on the phone was the deal I got. I actually got a few extra things such as winter mats that I did not know I was getting. All in all, it was good experience and I would recommend Ramsey Infiniti.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Infiniti Q50
by 12/24/2013on
I had an excellent experience at Ramsey Infiniti. My salesperson, Matthew M. was very informative and professional in explaining the value of the available options. He made it an enjoyable and stressless experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sales Experience was great
by 07/29/2013on
James was our salesman .... He and everyone else at this dealership was pleasant and friendly...
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Incredibly Wonderful
by 02/19/2013on
My salesman was Mahdi. I have encountered many car salesmen (never a woman, so not being sexist here) and each one was more disgusting than the next. Expecting the same kind of low life treatment, I called Infiniti of Ramsey and essentially warned them that I was coming in for a fair deal. I was immediately led to Mahdi. I have never had such an experience. Honest Fair. I told him what i wanted. I told him what I could afford, and Mahdi worked for hours, always courteous, patient, professional, friendly. If you want a great experience leasing an Infiniti, insist on Mahdi. I am sure he made some money, and I am happy that he did. We finished the deal and we were both happy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Exceptional service
by 11/28/2012on
Anthony O. was fantastic. He made me feel comfortable and explained the process with ease. He is a top notch sales person who takes making sure the customer leaves satisfied a top priority.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable