BMW of Ramsey

985 Rte 17 S, Ramsey, NJ 07446
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of BMW of Ramsey

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(2)
Recommend: Yes (2) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best BMW dealership

by Konstantin on 02/05/2022

I was looking for purchasmy my new 2022 x3. I went to another BMW dealership BMW of Tenafly , Paul Miller . If you're in the market for a new BMW go see Jorge Velarde at BMW of Ramsey. Jorge was the first guy in the area who really took an interest in what I was looking for, but didn't pressure me at all. Jorge is very professional, down to earth and very knowledgeable about the product. No games or trickery like other BMW dealers. It will not be my last purchase with them. They were definitely the right dealership for me and best numbers. Professionalism and integrity! Thank you Jorge Velarde and GM Gregg Weinglass.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
2 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great staff!

by Shaka Fortune on 11/02/2020

I bought a used BMW 535i, and I got the car in August, and the sales rep. Jorge Batista was wonderful and down to earth very concerned with my needs and super easy. Great atmosphere these guys know about cars. I highly recommend BMW of Ramsey.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
276 cars in stock
63 new142 used71 certified pre-owned
See All Inventory
