Acura of Ramsey
Customer Reviews of Acura of Ramsey
Unethical Business Practices…
by 06/17/2021on
Do not try to purchase a vehicle from this Dealership…. Very shady, unethical business practices!!!! I came in to purchase a vehicle for my daughter. Found her dream vehicle, took it for a test drive, made an offer on it, they accepted the offer, gave them a down payment of $1000 , as per their request, received a fully executed purchase agreement signed off by David Schnappe ( Finance Mgr). My daughter wanted to finance it on her own in which they tried to get for her. After a few days I said forget it I will just pay cash for the vehicle. I asked if I could come pick on Friday they pushed me off until Monday. When I called on Monday they said let’s try for Tuesday. On Tuesday I received a call from the sales person, whom stated, opps they sold the vehicle to somebody else. How can they sell the vehicle to somebody else when I had a purchase agreement, money down on it… I immediately called the general manager, John Pearce and left several voicemail and written messages for him, three days in a row… Not even a courtesy call back. They still have my $1000 downpayment… Also they tried to sell me a car with 15,000 more miles on it in horrible condition, different color.. Saying it would be an even trade. Not even close. Stay as far away from this place as you can. There are other reputable Acura dealers that are so much more professional and ethical and do the right things for their customers. I will be putting in a complaint with the Better Business Bureau as well as also writing a letter to the corporate office of Accra/Honda to express my opinion and our Attorney may be getting involved to seek legal recourse… I do not understand how in this day and age something like this could have happened… Nobody had an excuse for it they just said the vehicle was sold…. Stay away!!!
BE AWARE Hidden fees Dealership Management Policy
by 05/11/2021on
Disclaimer: The one star here is for the dealership not the sales representative or business manager I worked with. BE AWARE; this dealership seems to have a policy to charge fees after your negotiation on the sales price of the vehicle (whether that is sticker price or below). $1200!! More below.. They charge $300 for ‘vehicle etching’ without asking or disclosing it to you until the very end (they say they do it to deter theft albeit it does little for you and is mostly to deter theft while the cars sits in their lot, they’re just making you pay for it). PLUS they charge an additional vehicle prep fee of $900, again without disclosing it until the very end of the sale after negotiating the price of the vehicle. Note when I spot checked the vehicle it was not even properly detailed (had white crusty half inch drops on the dash, floor mats with a couple globs of mudd, and the gas tank wasn’t even a 1/4 filled). They were charging us for something they didn’t even do so at that point I decided to say something. Asking, how do I know they did anything else for this “vehicle prep fee”. The response of the general manager at the store was unacceptable. We tried to discuss these point with him and he held to his position of pricing cars this way because ‘who would come see a car priced higher online’. He would not negotiate a dime lower. I’m sorry but what’s the point to have the prices listed online? They should be negotiable down from that point not increased. This is a terrible way to do business with customers. I’m sorry but here’s your honest review as a result. It’s very underhanded to see a $29,500 price tag online, discussing over the phone that would be the price and then after seeing the car and wanting to buy it being told there’s going to be an additional $1200 tacked on to the price of the car pre-tax! How are we as customers to budget our time and money and decide what dealership to view a car at when the noted prices are an outright lie. — All that being said, the sales person we worked with Ashwan did an excellent job of navigating this unfortunate policy his dealership management is forcing him to sell by, if it weren’t for him we likely would have walked out. He made sure the car was cleaned and filled with gas while we did the financing bit. The business manager who did the financing for us took his time to get us the best rate which was much appreciated. Sadly, had it not been for this dealership’s underhanded business policy and practice that they stood by when called out on it I would have given the experience of buying a vehicle at this location 5 stars.
Beware
by 06/03/2018on
Typical car dealer B.S. Tried to change the price at the last minute and slip in other charges. Didn't change the oil before selling me the car as promised. The car had undisclosed damage. I worked with one of the dealers and we settled on a price of $11,700 (the car was listed for around $12,700). I was financing pre-approved at 4.69% but they asked to me let them see if they could beat that. There were some nicks and scrapes on the bumper that I was going to have fixed but they said they would do that. They also said they would change the oil. When I set down to close the deal The price was now the $12,700 price, they had run the financing through Bank of America on their part at a HIGHER interest rate, they had slipped in over $500 of "gap insurance", you know, to help me out. When I get the car home I find that the oil hasn't been changed and there's damage to the front grill work which was obviously done by their cheapo car painting guy. I had originally gotten a better feeling with these guys that I have from some of the other dealers in the area, but they prove themselves to be your typical B.S. car salesman just like all the rest.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Best Car Buying Experience Ever!
by 08/21/2014on
From the moment I walked in, Barry was friendly, but not overbearing or high pressure. He and Chuck were very straightforward, no nonsense and very accommodating. No games with pricing. No hassles. I traded in my nine year old Acura TL and received an excellent trade-in price. The RDX I wanted was not in any local inventory, so they ordered one for me, and wanted to make sure I was okay with waiting. The car arrived in two weeks (very timely), and when we went to pick up the vehicle, the financial person had all the paperwork ready to go and the process went quickly and efficiently. Barry and the dealership followed up to make sure everything was to my liking. Very friendly. Very helpful. Will definitely return to Ramsey Acura for future purchases and highly recommend this dealership to anyone for an excellent quality vehicle and staff!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The best: Trust, knowledge, long term relationship
by 06/12/2014on
I purchased my 2002 Acura MDX from Stuart F and when I walked into the showroom twelve years later (yes MDX went 287,623 miles before I looked for my next one) and there was Stuart to greet me again. It was like seeing an old friend and felt so good. Stuart, with the help of Chuck, took great care of us. He answered every question we had with great accuracy (I am a stickler for detail and check every answer). He encouraged us to take multiple test drives (he also let us go alone so none of that sales person pushing you the entire time you are trying assess the car). He helped us select accessories steering us away from what we did not need. He went out and found the exact car we wanted for quick delivery. The negotiations were friendly and professional with no pressure. He gave us the best price around (trust me I am a salesman for a living so I looked everywhere). With my last Acura going 287,623 miles, the same person still at the dealership twelve years later and another great buying experience what else could you ask for !!!!!! Acura is the best car and Stuart and Chuck are the best people to purchase an Acura from for the start of many, many happy miles!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Nice Service from Ramsey Acura
by 09/21/2012on
I was very happy and satisfied with the service provided by the sales person ( David S. and Bill B.). They are honest and trustable, and delivery what they promised. I would recommend this dealer to my friends and family. Overall a great buying experience at the dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Buying Experience
by 09/05/2012on
I went to dealership on Labor day and the salesman (M. G.) offered me a price I could not refuse. He was very compassionate and to the point. He did not waste my time. Everything was done within an hour. Even Finance manager (JB) came to salesman's desk to finalize everything. I recommend this dealership extremly highly...
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Terrific service
by 05/30/2012on
I have used Acura of Ramsey several times for service and they have always provided terrific service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
excellent experience
by 05/30/2012on
After trying to get price quotes from several Acura dealerships, Acura of Ramsey came through with the lowest quote and provided a no-nonsense experience. I highly recommend using this dealership for a new car purchase and David Schnapper the internet manager was terrific.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Terrible Customer Service
by 04/29/2009on
I would just like to say that today I made an appointment to test drive a pre-owned Acura RDX today at 1 pm with a salesman "Joe". He was not available & no one knew where he was. Someone else offered to "assist" me but made me wait in the parking lot for 40 minutes instead without ever coming back outside. I guess this is how Acura of Ramsey treats its potential customers. Needless to say I won't be coming back or recommending your dealership to any friends, family, or colleagues here.
Start from Scratch, Waste of time
by 04/19/2009on
I had been research for 09 MDX for 4 months and always here they had best price. I couldn't beleive it is the closetest dealer from my home. Is it wonderful thing...... I still inquired several prices from three other dealers over past months. Finally, I pick up the phone and clearly told the saleperson the color combination I want. I did know they had only one Sport+ DVD in stock. So, I told hime clearly I will come in and meet with you if you will offer to me under certain price (it was very reasonable price). All conversation over the phone was very please and concised. I had my check and credit cards ready and bring my wife and daughetr ready to finalize the price and drive our new car beck. But when I started ask him to offer price for this particular color. The horrible show up. The offered price was totally start from someone never know the price. ----It was horrible. It looks like he didn't remembered anything we discussed, not even that but he and his manager keep saying that why they need to sell less price than any other dealer. I should buy from them. It's only $200 more each year if you think about you own this car for ten years.... What a [violative content deleted]!
High quality treatment and hassle free buying experience
by 03/20/2009on
We picked up a new MDX from Acura of Ramsey and it was by far the best buying experience we''ve had a car dealership. We had been to another Acura deal which was closer to our home, but were treated to the typical mix of mis-information and ultimately a moving target on the true cost of the deal. Quite the opposite at Acura of Ramsey. They were professional, treated us a one would want/expect as a customer and we closed a deal that we were very comfortabe with.
Their Profit is your Loss
by 12/03/2008on
This may have been the worst auto buying experience I've ever had. To make a long story short, in the process of signing numerous forms to lease a new MDX, they placed one in front of me which waived my right to 48 hour review of the lease paperwork after signing. In the high pressure situation of contracts being thrust in front of me, I was stupid enough to sign this one. Of course, when I did reconsider the purchase within the 48 hour period and asked to return the car, I was turned down flat. The dealership's argument was simply that I had signed away my rights and therefore, they weren't going to help. Shame on me for signing what was put in front of me. But shame on Ramsey Acura for even creating a form which has you sign away your legal right to think things over. You could see them reveling in catching another unsuspecting customer in their legal trap. This takes customer service to new depths and customer manipulation to new heights. Ramsey Acura is why we all hate buying cars. I don't know how these people sleep at night!
Well done
by 06/22/2008on
It is a nice dealership where we found the sales crew, finance department, and internet manager extremely helpful; no nonsense...no disappearing acts to speak with "the man behind the curtain" ... best deal brought forward, you give them your number and if it works, it works...it doesn't...it doesn't. For us, we came here after test driving the same car, an used RL, from their [violative content deleted], who treated us like we were the stupidest people on the face of the earth. If you are shopping for an Acrua, and we personally don't know why you wouldn't (compared to other high end vehicles), this is a nice place where to do business. If there was a downside, and there really isn't, is that the dealership and some of the banks don't get along too well...I got a much better deal shopping for my own financing...
My Visit to Ramsey Acura
by 01/26/2008on
I loved this dealership ! It has been a most pleasurable experience purchasing a car from here. The people who work here are very professional and offer outstanding customer service. The salesperson who helped me, (his name was Tommy), was extremely helpful, patient, and professional. He offered me the best price of any dealership - no games, no hassles or confusion. No other dealership could beat his price. The final transaction was smooth and the numbers were exactly what we discussed over the phone.
1 Comments