1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Disclaimer: The one star here is for the dealership not the sales representative or business manager I worked with. BE AWARE; this dealership seems to have a policy to charge fees after your negotiation on the sales price of the vehicle (whether that is sticker price or below). $1200!! More below.. They charge $300 for ‘vehicle etching’ without asking or disclosing it to you until the very end (they say they do it to deter theft albeit it does little for you and is mostly to deter theft while the cars sits in their lot, they’re just making you pay for it). PLUS they charge an additional vehicle prep fee of $900, again without disclosing it until the very end of the sale after negotiating the price of the vehicle. Note when I spot checked the vehicle it was not even properly detailed (had white crusty half inch drops on the dash, floor mats with a couple globs of mudd, and the gas tank wasn’t even a 1/4 filled). They were charging us for something they didn’t even do so at that point I decided to say something. Asking, how do I know they did anything else for this “vehicle prep fee”. The response of the general manager at the store was unacceptable. We tried to discuss these point with him and he held to his position of pricing cars this way because ‘who would come see a car priced higher online’. He would not negotiate a dime lower. I’m sorry but what’s the point to have the prices listed online? They should be negotiable down from that point not increased. This is a terrible way to do business with customers. I’m sorry but here’s your honest review as a result. It’s very underhanded to see a $29,500 price tag online, discussing over the phone that would be the price and then after seeing the car and wanting to buy it being told there’s going to be an additional $1200 tacked on to the price of the car pre-tax! How are we as customers to budget our time and money and decide what dealership to view a car at when the noted prices are an outright lie. — All that being said, the sales person we worked with Ashwan did an excellent job of navigating this unfortunate policy his dealership management is forcing him to sell by, if it weren’t for him we likely would have walked out. He made sure the car was cleaned and filled with gas while we did the financing bit. The business manager who did the financing for us took his time to get us the best rate which was much appreciated. Sadly, had it not been for this dealership’s underhanded business policy and practice that they stood by when called out on it I would have given the experience of buying a vehicle at this location 5 stars. Read more