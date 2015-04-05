1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I purchased an LR3 from Princeton Landrover. I have had numerous problems with the vehicle including transmission issues, leakage from the sunroof, bluetooth malfunctioning, to name a few. I can understand that these issues occur, because after all these are all mechanical parts and can fail from time to time. What I am deeply disappointed in, is the response I received from Princeton Landrover when I requested repair of these parts under warranty. Time and again they refused to fix these and other problems with the car stating there was some issue with the warranty that they sold me. When I purchased the car, they said the warranty covers "Everything" that does not go through normal wear and tear. I have had enough of their games and advise anyone looking to purchase a new or used vehicle to shop elsewhere. -Unhappy [former] customer Read more