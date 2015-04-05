Land Rover Princeton
Range Rover Sport
by 05/04/2015on
Bought my dream truck from Land Rover Princeton Yuri was a great salesperson - he let the vehicle sell itself and offered insight and expertise - no pressure sales :-)
Best car buying experience ever
by 04/27/2015on
Ken Cichocki was absolutely amazing. He made us feel like we were long time friends. Everyone we have interacted with at the dealership is extremely professional, courteous and freindly. The service was amazing and they gave a great price on our new truck.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The Single Best Car Shopping Experience - Lease
by 04/20/2015on
I have now bought 5 cars in my lifetime. 3 of those cars have been Land Rover and prior to that was a Volvo and an Audi. This last purchasing experience was by far the best car shopping experience I have ever had. From meeting the GM of the dealership, the test drive process, the paperwork and the car demonstration as well as introduction to the service team, I cannot give a stronger endorsement to the team at Land Rover Princeton. Jorge, the GM, very much focuses on finding you exactly what you are looking for and Joel was excellent in terms of his patience and understanding during this important decision making process.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Highly recommend
by 10/03/2014on
Have been having my vehicles serviced with them for over 12 years. Great service and great staff! They really care about their customers. I highly recommend this dealership.
An enjoyable car buying experience
by 09/26/2014on
I ended up at Princeton Land Rover after a very unsatisfactory experience at another Land Rover dealership closer to my home. My experience at Princeton Land Rover was the polar opposite - a joy from beginning to end (and it isn't often that one can say that about buying a car). Joel was pleasant, incredibly helpful, and thoroughly knowledgeable. This is my first Range Rover, and based on the buying experience (not to mention the car - which I LOVE!), it won't be my last.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Only the best customer service
by 07/09/2014on
I have bought (2) SUV's from this dealership and I have always had the best experience with the honesty and professional manners from the purchase to the service of my vehicle.
Beware!!!!!!!
by 01/06/2012on
I purchased an LR3 from Princeton Landrover. I have had numerous problems with the vehicle including transmission issues, leakage from the sunroof, bluetooth malfunctioning, to name a few. I can understand that these issues occur, because after all these are all mechanical parts and can fail from time to time. What I am deeply disappointed in, is the response I received from Princeton Landrover when I requested repair of these parts under warranty. Time and again they refused to fix these and other problems with the car stating there was some issue with the warranty that they sold me. When I purchased the car, they said the warranty covers "Everything" that does not go through normal wear and tear. I have had enough of their games and advise anyone looking to purchase a new or used vehicle to shop elsewhere. -Unhappy [former] customer
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
IMPECCABLE!!!!
by 01/05/2012on
I can't remember having such a pleasant experience with a big purchase! I went out of my way to go to Princeton Range Rover because a person at the gym I go to told me how great they are. He was absolutely correct! I would highly recommend them to anyone looking to purchase a land rover vehicle. Everything went smoothly and comfortably. Anytime I have a question about my new vehicle I just call them and they take as much time as I need to figure things out. Hats voff to the te4am of Princeton Land Rover!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes