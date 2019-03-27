Customer Reviews of Route 23 Honda
Great customer service
Overall this place exceeds what customer service is all about. I dealt with Luis Florencio whom was patient while in the process of being indecisive about trading in my car for a newer model. He made sure to work around my ideal budget and went back and forth numerous times to ensure just that. I would highly recommend not only to go to him if thinking about a new car but just the overall dealership in general. It was a pleasant experience and in future I will be returning.
Excellent experience
Our salesman, Richard Osuji, was excellent. Mild mannered, patient and very knowledgeable. We truly enjoyed working with him and will definitely be back in the next few months when my husbands lease is up. The finance manager Joanna was excellent. Also very patient and knew her finance market forwards and backwards. We had a two year old running through the dealership for many hours but the experience was very comfortable w bagels to nibble on and water to drink. We love our new pilot and owe it all to Richard and Joanna & their team for making it happen. Highly recommend route 23 Honda. No pressure and no haggling ... thank you guys!
STAY AWAY
Stay away. Would give this place negative stars if possible: 1)Lie: Lied about when we get our car - it never came. Came up with every excuse possible, oftentimes contradicting themselves. Their response to this will contain lies. 2)Cheat: Charged unnecessary fees - other dealer got us the same car for $2000 less 3)Steal: Cashed our check and never delivered a vehicle. Made us wait 3 weeks to get a refund check. Enough said.
Awesome Experience
My family has been loyal to a similar brand for years. As a new college graduate I didn't find that these vehicles appealed to my style so I ventured to Honda (despite my Dad's opinion, lol). I researched the Honda Civic and hoped it'd be a car that would be great on gas, fun to drive and definitely stylish. I wasn't sure where to go and shopping online can be scary. I started my shopping via chat on my cell phone, I was instantly connected with an internet salesperson at Route 23 and was able to get all my questions answered during my train ride home. It's the closest store to my house so I figured I'd give it a shot. Linda was fantastic and had all my info and a car ready when I arrived. She set me up with a salesman named Aldo and he was very easy to talk to. He took time to show me the features and let me take the car on the highway to get an exact feel for the car. I wanted my dad to review everything so he didn't pressure me to buy that day and I was able to review the numbers with my dad and shop around a bit. I was happy to see that Aldo's number was super competitive with area dealers and decided to pull the trigger last weekend. He had both a black and a white to choose from (which made it hard to pick) but I went with the white!!! I've had my car for just a few days now but I couldn't be happier.
