1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I went to the dealership's website. They had an option to "Make an Offer." I clicked on this for a used 2007 Corolla. I thought it was one of those instant things that would let you know online right after submitting, so when I was FORCED to give my personal data (name, phone number, email address) I put in fake information (again, thinking it was an instant thing). After submitting, it said I would be notified by email. So, I had to go back and do this again, this time using only my real email address. It was WAY too early in my research/pricing phase to start giving out my name and number to salespeople. I'm not about to go over my cell phone minutes being hassled before I come close to deciding where to buy from and what to buy. The price listed was absurd. Well over $15,000 for a two year old Corolla S with $40,000 miles. I could get a new CE model for around that price. So, I made an obviously too low offer of $9,000 thinking I would at least spark a conversation or perhaps hear some suggestions. Instead what I got was this: _________________________________________ "Hello Mr./Mrs. Sensitive Judgmental, We are not interested in calling someone that does not want to be called. The phone # is requested in case a client accidentally provides us with an incorrect email address. You see this way can still provide them with the information they ("they" was underlined for emphasis) requested. In regards to requesting your name, we are just being civil. In regards to your offer $9,000 will not buy this certified Corolla S. Sincerely, Rob Bojarun _________________________________________ My response: _________________________________________ "My point is that it is too early in the pricing/research phase to be bombarded by salespeople. People like myself are trying to price things and do research. We are nowhere near picking a dealership or salesperson. When I'm ready to start negotiating, I will contact the dealership and express this. I don't need to be bothered in the meantime. Too many times when asked for a name and phone number people are hassled. If that is not your policy fine. But don't be surprised when a precedent is there for people to respond in such a way. As far as my offer, obviously I didn't expect to get the car for $9,000, but honestly, I expected to start a conversation about it. Referring to me as "Mr./Mrs. Sensitive Judgmental" and merely brushing off the offer with no discussion tells me exactly what I needed to know: Not to deal with this dealership. I'll be getting a $10,000 check for my totaled car and looking to buy a new one. That money will go somewhere else. All you had to do was start the email with something like "Dear Prospective Customer" and start a conversation about the price, or heck, throw out something that may be a recommendation. You never know who is contacting you or what my transpire. I used to work at Best Buy and a scrubby man with long hair, a beard, and torn and paint-covered clothing came in (this was in L.A. btw). Everyone else ignored him and went to the guys in suits and ties. I talked to him about a TV he was looking at, started a conversation. Turns out he owned the largest chain of painting stores/service in the area, had a Visa Black card and bought $10,000 worth of equipment and installation to do a theater room in his home. For all you know, I may have been such a customer and the 2 minutes you took to respond could have been all it took...had it been done in a classy way. Shame, you guys had good reviews on Edmunds.com. May have to update those. -Sensitive Judgmental" _________________________________________ His response to that was along the lines of saying I was the FIRST one to ever have an issue giving the personal information over the internet and how I can I be taken seriously asking, "Is this how a sensible person behaves? " I said you should never judge a book b Read more