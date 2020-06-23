Crestmont Volkswagen
Customer Reviews of Crestmont Volkswagen
Very professional
by 06/23/2020on
After wasting time with other dealers in the area I bought our Passat within 20 minutes. No BS and no hidden fee's. Excellent job!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Annual service
by 04/07/2020on
The annual service was provided promptly, efficiently without any issues or drama, even though the car was not purchased from Crestmont. It was done very professionally.
Service Department
by 08/12/2019on
Again, I had an EXCELLENT experience at Crestmont Volkswagen (service department), thanks to Mallory Biss!!. She has been always friendly, honest, trustworthy, and very relatable. I would certainly recommend dealing with her, if your car needs service. This is the second vehicle I have had serviced with Crestmont and I would definitely continue with them. I actually purchased the car from another dealership and I didn’t trust them. When I met Mallory at Crestmont, I knew my car was in good hands. Mallory, is definitely an asset to the Crestmont VW team. Thanks for everything Mallory, you're the best!! :)
Crestmont is Customer Oriented
by 07/25/2019on
I've taken my Beetle to Crestmont on a regular basis and they've always been customer oriented, and communicate clearly. In addition, they're very pleasant to deal with and strive to get all work done on a timely basis.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Don't Buy from them
by 06/24/2014on
Please save yourself from a potential disaster. I had a very bad experience with this dealership and highly recommend you stay away. IMO old school car salesman deceit.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
No pressure - Easy experience
by 09/28/2013on
Test drive was accommodated quickly and pleasantly. Low price was first price offered. No pressure. Saleswoman told us to take time to think about it.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
great
by 01/03/2013on
I love Dave! He always informs me of what exactly is needed and follows up.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
very good
by 12/27/2012on
very good very helpful everthing was done on time as we were told, service,sales,parts were all great
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
excellent
by 12/27/2012on
Dave was excellent - called me to let me know about additional work that needed to be done, how long it would take and how much it would cost, before performing the work. I seem to always deal with Dave and he is great!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Very good experience
by 11/29/2012on
Everyone was friendly and professional. I felt like I was part of the Crestmont family. I appreciated that my car was cleaned before I got it back. Over a a very good experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Exceptional
by 11/20/2012on
Ramsey took care of my cars problem.I will come back to crestmont in the future because of people like Ramsey.The quality and service was exceptional.I was in and out very fast.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
don't judge a book....
by 03/13/2012on
we had purchased a car there 5 yrs ago...the process was grueling, as it often is. But we were satisfied. the sales person at the time, Jim, was most pleasant to deal with. we recently went back to make another purchase...could tell it was not busy. unfortunately, they seem to judge us by our looks/clothes/etc...we felt they sent out their low level salesman when they saw us. we did not want to deal with (or 'train') their inexperienced salesman, so left without even discussing money. the next week we went elsewhere, 'picked out' who we wanted to deal with, and bought the car, cash, that day. there needs to be a way of not embarrassing the salesperson or ourselves, by switching to someone else. and you've really got to not judge people by how they look...not all financially well off people are thin and good looking.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
What a pleasant surprise!
by 01/07/2010on
Having a pleasant experience and shopping for a new car are words that I've never used in the same sentence until now. My daughter, her husband, and I visited your dealership to see what was available for used cars. Our salesperson was Steve Conti. I was prepared for the worst....pressure tactics, condescending remarks etc. Steve asked pertinent questions, let us roam through the lot, staying close to answer any questions we had, and made us feel comfortable with our selections. As a result, he had two sales that day. I was smiling and so was my daughter and son-in-law. I would not hesitate to recommend Crestmont and Steve in particular to any friends and family seeking new or gently used autos. It was a first for me and if your sales persons reflect your business persona and integrity, your dealership will continue being successful.
Never even got through the front door!
by 09/28/2009on
I went to the dealership's website. They had an option to "Make an Offer." I clicked on this for a used 2007 Corolla. I thought it was one of those instant things that would let you know online right after submitting, so when I was FORCED to give my personal data (name, phone number, email address) I put in fake information (again, thinking it was an instant thing). After submitting, it said I would be notified by email. So, I had to go back and do this again, this time using only my real email address. It was WAY too early in my research/pricing phase to start giving out my name and number to salespeople. I'm not about to go over my cell phone minutes being hassled before I come close to deciding where to buy from and what to buy. The price listed was absurd. Well over $15,000 for a two year old Corolla S with $40,000 miles. I could get a new CE model for around that price. So, I made an obviously too low offer of $9,000 thinking I would at least spark a conversation or perhaps hear some suggestions. Instead what I got was this: _________________________________________ "Hello Mr./Mrs. Sensitive Judgmental, We are not interested in calling someone that does not want to be called. The phone # is requested in case a client accidentally provides us with an incorrect email address. You see this way can still provide them with the information they ("they" was underlined for emphasis) requested. In regards to requesting your name, we are just being civil. In regards to your offer $9,000 will not buy this certified Corolla S. Sincerely, Rob Bojarun _________________________________________ My response: _________________________________________ "My point is that it is too early in the pricing/research phase to be bombarded by salespeople. People like myself are trying to price things and do research. We are nowhere near picking a dealership or salesperson. When I'm ready to start negotiating, I will contact the dealership and express this. I don't need to be bothered in the meantime. Too many times when asked for a name and phone number people are hassled. If that is not your policy fine. But don't be surprised when a precedent is there for people to respond in such a way. As far as my offer, obviously I didn't expect to get the car for $9,000, but honestly, I expected to start a conversation about it. Referring to me as "Mr./Mrs. Sensitive Judgmental" and merely brushing off the offer with no discussion tells me exactly what I needed to know: Not to deal with this dealership. I'll be getting a $10,000 check for my totaled car and looking to buy a new one. That money will go somewhere else. All you had to do was start the email with something like "Dear Prospective Customer" and start a conversation about the price, or heck, throw out something that may be a recommendation. You never know who is contacting you or what my transpire. I used to work at Best Buy and a scrubby man with long hair, a beard, and torn and paint-covered clothing came in (this was in L.A. btw). Everyone else ignored him and went to the guys in suits and ties. I talked to him about a TV he was looking at, started a conversation. Turns out he owned the largest chain of painting stores/service in the area, had a Visa Black card and bought $10,000 worth of equipment and installation to do a theater room in his home. For all you know, I may have been such a customer and the 2 minutes you took to respond could have been all it took...had it been done in a classy way. Shame, you guys had good reviews on Edmunds.com. May have to update those. -Sensitive Judgmental" _________________________________________ His response to that was along the lines of saying I was the FIRST one to ever have an issue giving the personal information over the internet and how I can I be taken seriously asking, "Is this how a sensible person behaves? " I said you should never judge a book b
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Very present car purchase process
by 09/01/2008on
We went 3 Toyota dealership finally we bought a highland from crestmont Toyota. Our salesman Tom was very kind , helpful and very professional. at the end the sale manager was very smart and straightforward, we got a reasonable price and no hidden charge.It was a great experience. Even the financial manager, I forgot his name he is not tried to force us to buying something like most dealers do, he just present the package to you. There was no hassle and very present car purchase experience.
Crestmont Toyota
by 07/08/2008on
I had a very pleasant sales experience at Crestmont. I was leasing a vehicle with a lot of mileage and Crestmont helped me to purchase a new Camry. They made the transition easy and pleasant. Rob and Walter were excellent with the service and attention they gave me. I was unsure of what to do but they explained my options and guided me in the right direction with the purchase of the Camry. I would highly recommend this dealership as well as Rob and Walter to anyone. They were down to earth and answered all my concerns honestly.
great place
by 06/01/2008on
Just leased a VW Passat. Our salesman was Carlos and even the manager took the time to talk to us. It was a great experience. Nobody tried to force us into buying something like most dealers do. There was no hassle and everything was as quick as it could be. Here's hoping service is great too!
Great car; great salespeople
by 04/28/2008on
I recently leased a 2008 Highlander Sport. It's a great car, and my family is very happy with the purchase. The process was made all the easier at Crestmont. We dealt with Rob, who was courteous, friendly and very knowledgeable. He was very straightforward (no b.s. like you get at other places) and took his time with us, and answered all of our questions. He took the stress out of the process, and at the end of the day, we drove away with the car we wanted at a price we could afford. I can't recommend Rob or Crestmont enough. This is our second purchase from Crestmont, and both times, we were very pleased with process and the outcome.
Very professional and courteous
by 10/08/2007on
We bought a Beetle Convertible in 2004 from this dealer. The entire transaction was easy and stress free. The sales person knew what she was talking about, understood the product and was able to answer every question. Working with the finance department was a easy and stress free and they answered our questions without any problem. All of our dealings with the dealership have been great.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
