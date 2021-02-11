Skip to main content
Pointe Buick GMC

91 N Virginia Ave, Penns Grove, NJ 08069
Today 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Pointe Buick GMC

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(7)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
7 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great folks to do business with!

by HL on 11/02/2021

In my mind, a repeat customer says a lot about a car dealership. The GM, Jeff, and his team have sold me three vehicles in the past 13 months. Highly recommend doing business with Pointe GMC

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service

by Jim3455 on 12/01/2018

Friendly service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service visit

by Steve R on 11/16/2018

Fair pricing and timely service. Never any problems

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great

by Amber2427 on 08/06/2018

Quick, easy, and reasonable. Everyone I saw or spoke to was very friendly and nice.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best Overall Car Buying Experience Ever!

by angel0117 on 03/12/2015

I recently purchased a 2013 Chevy Camaro. Mike Simon was very knowledgeable about the vehicle, was very pleasant (not pushy like other salespeople I experienced in the past) to work with, and made my car buying experience very enjoyable. We know two other people who have recently purchased vehicles from Pointe Buick GMC in Carneys Point because of the friendly staff and the way they conduct business. Thank you again for being a part of my car-buying experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best sales personnell ever!

by OC_Den on 11/09/2014

Denny Pratta restored our faith and trust in car salesmen. He was honest and above-board on all aspects of our transaction. Denny went above and beyond to address our every concern. My wife and I would definitely do business with Denny Pratta in the future.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Truck Buying Experience

by Jeff08098 on 08/06/2014

The entire process was great! The entire staff especially my salesman Eric D. made my experience very enjoyable. I will definitely be purchasing my next vehicle from Pointe GMC.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
163 cars in stock
42 new86 used35 certified pre-owned
See All Inventory
about our dealership

