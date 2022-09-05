1 out of 5 stars service Rating

I have mixed feelings about Malouf Ford. I absolutely love my sales person, Marlo Kirshan - she is awesome! The service department is another story. When I go in for an appointment, they are defensive & jump to state that the issue is not warranted instead of listening. I only bring my truck in for issues that I know are issues & as a woman, despite their general treatment, I am a mechanically smart woman so I come in with a list. I know what the issue is & most of the time know how to fix it but they doubt me each time - I end up right. The service department does not do a good job explaining the issue & how they will resolve it. I generally leave there frustrated. The service department could use some gentler 'bed side manner' & I know it is hard dealing w/ people all day but they are in the field of customer service -- they fall short in my opinion. If it wasn't for the free oil changes & routine inspections, I would find another dealer to handle my truck. Also, there is no fit & finish on the service tech's work, I always have to go over my truck to make sure I am getting it back the way I gave it to them. The last 2 times it was in, there were significant issues that they should have corrected before calling me to come get it. Read more