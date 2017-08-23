Sussex Honda
Straight forward purchase!
by 08/23/2017on
I requested a quote for a lease over the phone and received an email quote a few minute later. I went in the next day and had no surprises (No bait and switch!). About an hour later I left with a new car. I actually visited multiple dealers before Sussex Honda, all of which ended with me walking away after lengthy haggling. Sussex Honda provided a hassle free and straight forward car buying. Both Michelle Hamper and Chuck Buchholz were very helpful and pleasant. Highly Recommended!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
AWESOME EXPERIENCE
by 08/15/2017on
Having been a longtime Saturn customer where buying a car was a stress free and pleasurable experience , I was very nervous having to shop for cars. I had visited another local dealership and was immediately preyed upon like I feared. When I arrived at Sussex Honda, however, I immediately sensed the much missed Saturn vibe!!! I was introduced to, not attacked by, Paul Pena who listened to my needs and wishes then showed me what was available that met them. I drove away that day in a new 2018 Fit which I never even considered but met my personal and financial needs much better than the SUVs I had researched and looked at for weeks! I highly recommend Paul and Sussex Honda if you appreciate being treated with respect and zero hassles!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A good deal then a better deal
by 03/27/2017on
We returned for a second test drive of a 2017 CRV. They gave us the internet price I brought in, which was significantly better than the offer from the first test drive. Then they sweetened it with a better trade in on our ten year old car. Very easy to deal with from the salesman to the sales manager to the finance manager. Then, four days later, we found a sizeable ding at the roof line. Even though there was no way to determine if it happened before or after we picked it up, the dealer fixed the dent at their body shop at their expense. Sussex Honda went above and beyond to make sure we were happy. And the CRV is a dream.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Experienced and honest
by 02/04/2017on
I am extremely happy with my purchase from Sussex Honda. My salesman, Gary Zinn, was very organized and honest throughout the deal. I received no pressure from anyone I dealt with. When I arrived Gary had everything in order and there were no mistakes or hitches to deal with. It was a pleasant experience. I will be back when my lease is up!
A Great Experience
by 09/20/2016on
I was very happy with the entire transaction from start to finish. My salesman was very knowledgeable, friendly, and not pushy and I am very happy with the car I purchased. The finance manager was equally as friendly and knowledgeable. Normally I dread buying a car but this time I had no reason to dread anything. It was a painless experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sussex Honda is the best!
by 01/15/2016on
I have been using Sussex Honda for over 20 years. I just leased my 6th vehicle with them. Roger Gibbons is the best salesman. Always courteous, knowledgeable and just an all around great guy. Shopping for a vehicle can be very stressful, I do it every 3 years. I always come back to Hondas because of their great vehicles and Sussex Honda for the great experience. From the time you walk in, take your test drive and the signing process, it's just comfortable. Roger always makes sure I know what every button and knob is for before I leave with my new vehicle. I always recommend Sussex Honda because they are the best. See you in 3 years!isis
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New Car Buying Experience
by 09/27/2015on
We arrived at the dealership around 1PM, talked to our salesman, took a test drive, negotiated the price signed the papers and drove out in our new CRV in about 3 hours! the best car buying experience we ever had, no high pressure, no expensive add on's. The staff were all helpful and friendly. I would highly recommend Dan Brookes and this dealership for your next car purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great customer service, best deal
by 08/21/2015on
Leased my first car at Sussex Honda. Went to just about every car dealership in the Sussex County area and Honda was hands down the best. Great customer service and I got the best deal.
Painless, straightforward and simple
by 08/01/2015on
By far the best car buying experience. After witnessing several horrible buying experiences with friends and family who purchased vehicles at other dealerships, I was a little apprehensive going to buy my own. I was pleasantly surprised to find how painless car purchasing can be! I was given a great deal and a beautiful car! Chris Romain was my salesman and he was great! He answered my enormous amount of questions with honesty, sincerity and confidence. The deal was very straightforward from the beginning, no hidden agendas or surprises - just incredible customer service from all the staff! I recommend everyone come to Sussex Honda to experience how car buying should be, a relaxing and enjoyable experience that left me with a smile! Thank you for all your help, I cannot thank you all enough!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Auto Buying Experience Ever!!!
by 04/04/2015on
I've purchased several vehicles in the past 20 odd years and I've never had a more pleasurable buying experience than I just had with Sussex Honda. The staff couldn't have been nicer or more helpful. And they treated my family and I like we were part of their family. I am also completely satisfied with my vehicle purchase. It's everything they said it was and more. And the price was great! Initially, I was skeptical about driving 2 hours from PA just to test drive the vehicle I spotted on their website, but it was more than worth it! I look forward to doing business with Sussex Honda in the future!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Will be a repeat customer
by 04/02/2015on
My wife and I had a great experience dealing with Ron. Right off the bat we felt comfortable and absolutely not pressured in to anything. Was hoping to pick up an Accord Sport with a manual transmission and the folks at Sussex Honda tried but ended up with the CVT model instead. Still applaud the effort.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2015 Honda Accord
by 03/12/2015on
Great Experience!!! Buying a new car can range from nerve racking to complete anxiety. Ron at Sussex Honda made me feel at ease, answered all my questions, and met my needs.I walked in with an internet quote, and was shown several color options. I walked out with an new car in a very short amount of time. Dan in finance was very pleasant on the numbers side. I would recommend them completely.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience! Gary Zinn was AWESOME!!
by 03/06/2015on
Best car buying experience by far!!! Sussex Honda is such a great dealership! There weren't any hidden costs or haggling. They honored a great deal for our Pilot without adding any additional fees! Gary Zinn was a FANTASTIC sales consultant!!!! If you are interested in a Honda, I highly recommend working with him! He was extremely easy to work with and knowledgeable about the vehicles! He was helpful without being one of those pressuring salesman!! He stayed in contact with us and answered all of our questions. He set-up all the paperwork in advance for our purchase so the paperwork took about 15-20 minutes (if that long) the day we picked up the car! After we purchased the car, he showed us how to use different features in the vehicle, set-up our phone and told us to contact him anytime if we had any questions. Most importantly, he made the whole car buying experience easy and stress free!!! We would definitely work with him again!!
Patience & Professionalism
by 01/11/2015on
We appreciate the patience, professionalism and persistence by David Kolstad to deliver the specific model and color we wanted to purchase. As 2 time Sussex Honda customers, we would definitely recommend David and Sussex Honda (even though Sussex Honda is not the closest Honda dealership to us).
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Patience and Accomodation
by 01/10/2015on
I went to Honda after doing lots of online research. I knew what I wanted -- a 2013 or 2014 Civix EX or EX-L -- and I didn't want to have to bargain with a salesperson to get it at a price I could fit into my budget. In the end however, I found there was more to my decision than I originally believed. After Cheryl and David spent time looking for the exact car I wanted, it turned out that they had become scarce because of the year-end sales event. I was a bit dejected, but that was short lived. They then presented me with lots of good information and some figures that led me to consider a brand new 2015. The deal was sealed when a further discussion yielded a price that was perfect, and within my budget. During signing, Daniel was incredibly patient as we spent a good half hour working through all the possible iterations of 60 vs. 72 month financing against about six different extended warranty permutations. In the end, I wound up going with an 8-year, 120k mile warranty that will guarantee my car stays in tip top shape for many miles to come. Since I have no intention of "trading up", this plan just made sense. On the big pickup day, Eileen spent time to show me all the cool features of my new car. She was very thorough, answered all my questions, and even followed up by phone and email to see if I had any further concerns. In the end, my experience with Sussex Honda was excellent. Everyone with whom I spoke was genuinely enthusiastic about working with me, and I was given all the facts and figures I needed to make a well informed decision without any undue sales pressure.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Happy To Be Part Of The Sussex Honda Fanily
by 12/17/2014on
From the moment I walked through the doors at Sussex Honda I felt at home. I needed to purchase a new car because my 2003 Honda was no longer worth fixing David Kolstad took me for a test drive and I fell in love with the car. David made the whole experience easy and painless. I will definitely be purchasing future vehicles from Sussex Honda and will recommend the dealership and David every chance that I get.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
professional, courteous, knowledgeable
by 11/30/2014on
No one finds purchasing a vehicle a truly pleasant experience, but Sussex Honda comes as close as you can get. The staff is respectful and extremely knowledgeable. They get you through the whole procedure as quickly and easily as possible. From the test drive through the paperwork and off the lot, the professional staff at Sussex Honda left us feeling good about our purchase and time there. I have never met a salesperson who was more knowledgeable about his product than Scott Pedersen.
Fast, Friendly, Informative
by 11/25/2014on
I had walked in to buy a new 2015 Honda Civic Si Coupe. Lou was very informative, kind, and gave me every detail I needed to make my decision. He gave me a tour of the vehicle and walked me through every available option I had to purchase my new vehicle in great detail. Everyone at the dealership was very kind and within a week, my car was delivered and I drove off happy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Five stars
by 09/07/2014on
From start to finish we spent excellent time in Sussex Honda. Jody R gave us the first call and answered every question i had. Then our salesman Brian Buck took us to the test drive and was very polite end took us to the end of the process to buy Honda CR-V EX-l. Thanks to Daniel P too who finished the transaction and sent us home with the new car. What to say anymore except thank you Sussex Honda.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 Star Dealership
by 07/02/2014on
I was in Automotive Retail for 2 decades and was expecting Car Sales 101 and deception. Not at Sussex Honda, our consultant David K was courteous and knew his product. The Sales Mgr expedited the process to Finance and Daniel Pole was thorough and clear with all aspects of the financial process. My wife was amazed at the level of professionalism and transparency. This was truly a pleasurable experience and I'm taking my daughters for Accords. Mario L.
How to make car buying a pleasant experience
by 07/01/2014on
I was not looking forward to buying a new (for me) car, and it was with no small amount of trepidation that I arrived at Sussex Honda. I hadn't been on the lot for more than a minute when I was approached by David, whose calm and pleasant demeanor very quickly put an end to my fears that this would be about as enjoyable as a root canal. While I already had a car in mind before I arrived, there were no guarantees that I would actually end up purchasing this car - but I did, thanks in no small part to how professionally and pleasantly I was treated. I had a lot of questions, all of which were answered promptly and thoroughly. Not for a moment did I experience any pressure to enter into a purchase, and I certainly came away feeling very happy - not just with my purchase, but also with the good rapport, the congenial and professional atmosphere, and how I was treated. Thank you.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
