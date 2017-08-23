5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I went to Honda after doing lots of online research. I knew what I wanted -- a 2013 or 2014 Civix EX or EX-L -- and I didn't want to have to bargain with a salesperson to get it at a price I could fit into my budget. In the end however, I found there was more to my decision than I originally believed. After Cheryl and David spent time looking for the exact car I wanted, it turned out that they had become scarce because of the year-end sales event. I was a bit dejected, but that was short lived. They then presented me with lots of good information and some figures that led me to consider a brand new 2015. The deal was sealed when a further discussion yielded a price that was perfect, and within my budget. During signing, Daniel was incredibly patient as we spent a good half hour working through all the possible iterations of 60 vs. 72 month financing against about six different extended warranty permutations. In the end, I wound up going with an 8-year, 120k mile warranty that will guarantee my car stays in tip top shape for many miles to come. Since I have no intention of "trading up", this plan just made sense. On the big pickup day, Eileen spent time to show me all the cool features of my new car. She was very thorough, answered all my questions, and even followed up by phone and email to see if I had any further concerns. In the end, my experience with Sussex Honda was excellent. Everyone with whom I spoke was genuinely enthusiastic about working with me, and I was given all the facts and figures I needed to make a well informed decision without any undue sales pressure. Read more