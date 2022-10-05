1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

This is a copy and paste of my initial review. Sharing to this site. TL;DR: Poor follow up from salesman and manager, truck battery dead, cost me 4 hours and $160. Avoid if they provide this level of customer service. Will update if World tries and makes it right. EDIT: It is now over a week later, 12.10.2020, management has yet to reach out to me. I had to contact the manager, Dylan, yesterday and after everything that's transpired, he says he can't remember who I am or the ram that I bought from them(they're a vw dealer). Great customer service as expressed before, well either way, he messed up the paperwork on my loan. Because he messed up on one letter, I had to go through my bank to make the proper changes needed so that I could finalize my loan. Once again, at this point I am out $160, they've wasted over 4 hours of my time for the intial pick up, Dylan failed to fill out my paperwork properly, and now that think about it, Dylan and the salesman never apologized, they just made up excuses. No one has yet to say " I'm sorry, we messed up". Absolutely ridiculous. I bought a 2015 Ram 1500 from this dealership and so far have had a poor experience. Their customer assistant sent me an email asking how the experience went and what they could do better. Below is a copy and paste. "Yes, lots could have been done better. First, the car was supposed to be ready for pick up today at 8 am, but no one knew where the keys were. Luckily one of the service guys found the keys right before the sales team came in at 9 am. Second, the truck had a bad battery, that was played off as having a light left on. The battery needed to be jumped when I test drove it and it was dead at pick up. What would have happened if i went along with the excuse that someone just left the light on? I didn't accept their excuse and the service dept confirmed my doubts - a bad battery. Third, magically delivery is an option now? After this bs with the battery and missing keys. I spent $160 on an uber to get to your location. The salesman was aware that I lived far away, the manager was aware that I lived far away and they never offered delivery until this whole thing started going downhill. Fourth, service was shotty. Two guys back there were great, a guy with large earring holes and one with dark hair with a gray hoodie. The short guy with red hair was very dismissive and had poor non verbal cues - he refused to look at me as I was talking to him and really didn't seem to care. The paperwork was signed on 11.30, pick up was for this morning, 12.01, at 8 am. You've wasted 4 hours of my time this morning. How is that appropriate? I told manager, Dylan, that salesman and managers really don't care after the paperwork is signed, to which he said it wasn't the case there. I had to waste my time and push for a battery, World VW is clearly another poorly ran dealership with shady people. My truck should have been delivered to my house and as a customer, I should have never had to push back as much as I did after the paperwork was signed." Management, you have my number so you can contact me whenever you want. Read more