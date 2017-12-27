Volkswagen of Salem County
Customer Reviews of Volkswagen of Salem County
Great Experience
by 12/27/2017on
The entire process from deal to delivery was second to none at VWSC. It was the best experience I ever had buying a vehicle. My salesman Ron was a pleasure to make a deal with. He took pride in delivery of the vehicle. Not something you see much anymore. ( in any line of work ) I will tell everyone I know about this dealership. Thank you so much for your honesty and professionalism Mr Kincaid. You sir are one of a kind.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Got screwed!
by 02/06/2015on
It all seemed great. We bought a used 2008 Jetta. They really pulled some strings to get us in the car. They helped us out with our credit problems. They gave us a 30-day power train warranty, but we turned the $500 additional warranty because we could not afford it. Well, we have had the car 2 months to the day and the last week it has been undriveable because it just died and we had to have it towed. Now we have $500 worth of repairs to pay for that we cannot afford. We called them for help and they sent us to the finance person who pretty much blew us off and sent the call to the service people,who obviously could not do anything without her say so. So thanks for nothing VW of Salem County!
Great Experience
by 08/20/2013on
We bought a new VW Passat and had a really great experience. The buying process was very straight forward without any hidden fees and without usual dealer "games". We were very happy and would highly recommend this dealer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Pleasant Experience
by 07/12/2013on
Dealer located the car I wanted in 24 hours. Salesman delivered it to my home, explained/demonstrated all features. Plan to buy another vehicle from them in the near future.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Purchase Experience
by 07/06/2013on
Very straightforward experience. Good price and customer service during delivery.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
AMAZING EXPERIENCE
by 10/19/2012on
Absolutely great overall experience! I could not believe how EASY it was to make this deal. After nothing but total aggravation at my local dealer I decided to call VW of Salem (an hour away) and ask what they would give me for my trade and best price on a 2013 VW TDI Passat Premium. I really didn't think I would get such a great deal over the phone and I was skeptical as I drove to the Salem VW about my trade in. Once there the car I inquired about was out front, washed and ready to go. The staff was amazing and deal was GREAT. If you are buying a VW you really should check out this dealer, I am sure you will be as satisfied as I am. I just wish every dealship was like this one!!!!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
