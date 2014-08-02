Acme Nissan
Customer Reviews of Acme Nissan
promises kept
by 02/08/2014on
i got an internet quote which was 400 dollars less than everyone else because of a typo from the manager. they saw their mistake but they gave me the same price no arguments. the service was very good, Steve took care of us, i was buying the car for my son, he showed him all the details and was pleasant.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
no inventory and lies
by 02/27/2013on
I wouldn't even think about going to this dealer. Steve in sales was horrible to work with. When I set up my appointment 3 weeks ago, I specifically told Bob that I have a Honda Accord and the lease would end in 2 weeks. "NO PROBLEM", he said, "MAKE SURE YOU BRING THE VEHICLE SO WE CAN INSPECT IT" They never inspected, I spent 2 hours there working on numbers, then steve asks if he can be excused for 10 min to help another customer.....30 min later I left. Then I spoke to Bob about the situation, he said, "GIVE ME 5 MINUTES TO CALL YOU BACK" 4 hours later I was followig up with them. Turns out you CAN NOT turn in a lease on a honda to a nissan dealer.....did they listen to any of my conversation? Had to keep telling the same story over and over again when I spoke to them.....oh, did I mention that when I got to the dealer, they mysteriously no longer had any S type pathfinders on the lot.....SHADY, SHADY, SHADY......go somewhere else if you know what's good for you! Steve didn't even have a voicemail......did he just start the job on Friday?
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Acme Needs better inventory and pricing
by 01/26/2012on
I have gone there for service. So I went there to test drive. I tested the High end murano, the base rogue, and the base XT I did buy from them because their inventory was extremely limited. All they had was white, black and beige. I HATE THOSE COLORS. The other reason was there out the door price was higher than other internet offers. They were about $1000 higher than the trucar price. They wanted to charge extra for a 2012 when the cars was the same The sales people were nice. The dealership was nice, clean and bright. To close the deal they need to come down on their price. THat would have made me settle or an ugly tan car.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Best in class dealership
by 03/22/2011on
This dealership was the best I have worked with. I bought my wife a 2010 Nissan Rogue and the experience was so good I went back and purchased a 2010 Murano for myself. If you go anywhere else your crazy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Bait and switch
by 06/05/2010on
I had an awful experience with Acme. I was given a quote over the Internet and was told to come in that day if I was ready to buy. Since I was ready, I went in. The salesman I worked with over the Internet was not available, so I was passed off to another one. He asked if I'd been given a quote, which I told him I had. He somehow must have forgotten this because after we were done looking at the car and sat down to go over the numbers, he quoted me a price $3,500 MORE than what I'd been promised over the Internet. I told him it was $3,500 more than I was promised and he told me the Internet salesman was probably quoting a 4 cylinder Altima, whereas I was looking at a 6 cylinder Altima. I told him that wasn't the case at all, took out my BlackBerry, and showed him the email quote that specifically said it was for a 6 cylinder. He said okay, but that the salesman was probably giving me a base model quote, not a quote for a car that had the premium and sport packages. I scrolled down further in the email on my BlackBerry and showed him where it said "with sport package and premium package". He said he'd be right back. He came back and told me he could honor the Internet quote...but if he was going to "do it at that price" he'd have to cut the value of my trade-in all the way down to $300. His little salesman magic was meant to make me think I was getting a better price than he initially offered, but nothing changed really...he cut the price of the car and then cut the price on the trade-in, so there was almost no net change. The monthly payment difference he showed me was a whopping $3 a month. And the tires on my trade-in were alone worth more than $300. I knew I was getting screwed now. I was given a great price and they didn't want to honor it, so they tried to screw me on my trade-in. I was having none of it. I walked out on the spot and bought the same car for the same price from another dealer the next day and got a fair value on my trade-in. And the whole time I was at the dealer, the salesman and sales manager were berating an older couple at the desk next to me telling them how they were making a mistake and being stupid for letting a $1,000 incentive "slip through their fingers" as they tried to walk out. I will never go back to this rotten dealership and I would advice everyone else to steer clear of it as well. They'll do anything possible to get you into their showroom and then try to screw you over as soon as you get their and squeeze every last penny out of you. The fact that the salesman initially tried to get me to pay $3,500 MORE than I knew they were willing to sell at shows you their tactics. I would have been sitting there for hours haggling with them to get a fair price. Dealerships like this are the ones that give the whole car buying experience a bad connotation and they give car salesmen a bad reputation. Just honor what you offer people and try to come to a fair price, not to the highest price possible you think someone will pay.
BEST dealership & salesperson!!!
by 01/27/2009on
purchased an altima coupe from the internet sales manager jp andrade a few months ago. he made the process simple for me and was extremely friendly and helpful. he made sure i understood everything about the car and the pricing and was patient which showed me he cared about the customer and not just making the quick sale. his sales manager jack jaskowski also showed the same courtesy the jp showed me when going over the paperwork tells me their great service is extended throughout the dealership. go see jp. I highly recommend these guys!
Excellent
by 03/13/2008on
Purchased a 2008 Altima. They had a very good selection. Professional, upfront and not pushy. Excellent price. Whole process was smooth and painless. I would highly recommend this dealership.
Nice people
by 11/24/2007on
Acme was one of the 4 dealers that responded to my submission for quotes on a 2008 Altima Coupe. Very professional, polite, not at all pushy. Was quoted a very competitive price. I ended up buying from another dealer with a slightly lower price, but a closer-to-home location.