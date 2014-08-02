1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I had an awful experience with Acme. I was given a quote over the Internet and was told to come in that day if I was ready to buy. Since I was ready, I went in. The salesman I worked with over the Internet was not available, so I was passed off to another one. He asked if I'd been given a quote, which I told him I had. He somehow must have forgotten this because after we were done looking at the car and sat down to go over the numbers, he quoted me a price $3,500 MORE than what I'd been promised over the Internet. I told him it was $3,500 more than I was promised and he told me the Internet salesman was probably quoting a 4 cylinder Altima, whereas I was looking at a 6 cylinder Altima. I told him that wasn't the case at all, took out my BlackBerry, and showed him the email quote that specifically said it was for a 6 cylinder. He said okay, but that the salesman was probably giving me a base model quote, not a quote for a car that had the premium and sport packages. I scrolled down further in the email on my BlackBerry and showed him where it said "with sport package and premium package". He said he'd be right back. He came back and told me he could honor the Internet quote...but if he was going to "do it at that price" he'd have to cut the value of my trade-in all the way down to $300. His little salesman magic was meant to make me think I was getting a better price than he initially offered, but nothing changed really...he cut the price of the car and then cut the price on the trade-in, so there was almost no net change. The monthly payment difference he showed me was a whopping $3 a month. And the tires on my trade-in were alone worth more than $300. I knew I was getting screwed now. I was given a great price and they didn't want to honor it, so they tried to screw me on my trade-in. I was having none of it. I walked out on the spot and bought the same car for the same price from another dealer the next day and got a fair value on my trade-in. And the whole time I was at the dealer, the salesman and sales manager were berating an older couple at the desk next to me telling them how they were making a mistake and being stupid for letting a $1,000 incentive "slip through their fingers" as they tried to walk out. I will never go back to this rotten dealership and I would advice everyone else to steer clear of it as well. They'll do anything possible to get you into their showroom and then try to screw you over as soon as you get their and squeeze every last penny out of you. The fact that the salesman initially tried to get me to pay $3,500 MORE than I knew they were willing to sell at shows you their tactics. I would have been sitting there for hours haggling with them to get a fair price. Dealerships like this are the ones that give the whole car buying experience a bad connotation and they give car salesmen a bad reputation. Just honor what you offer people and try to come to a fair price, not to the highest price possible you think someone will pay. Read more