Medford Ford
Customer Reviews of Medford Ford
Honest and Considerate
by 07/18/2016on
Bill Herschell was a real gentleman throughout the entire process. He gave me the chance to take my time and make the decision that was best for me in every instance. I am extremely happy with my purchase and I would be happy to do business at Medford Ford again.
Satisfied Customer
by 11/27/2015on
2014 Ford focus SE 4door hatchback All staff at MEDFORD FORD service and sales were courteous, educated, understanding, reliable and trustworthy. I am a FORD GIRL since my first car at 17. Twenty -one years later I will become another FORD Owner. Thank You
Our New Escape!!
by 10/22/2015on
Helpful information about the car and financing. Joe was very helpful in getting us into the new Escape quickly.
Great purchase experience
by 06/27/2015on
Tom (sales) and MIke (mgr) were extremely helpful and assisted me in making my decision considering my situation and financial status. They reviewed all vehicle options, answered all my questions, were patient, friendly, and never condescending. Would refer them to friends and family.
Great dealer to do business with
by 06/08/2015on
Usual great customer service. Joe provided a fantastic service and made everything very easy. the biggest compliment I have is that the sale is not too pushy. Too often I walk out of dealerships and retailers because the sales assistant goes too heavy on the sale. medford Ford made the process enjoyable and worked with me to meet my budget.
Medford ford excellent service
by 04/30/2015on
Tom eckert from Medford ford helped us out got us the price we were looking for. I recommend coming to him for your next new or used vehicle.
