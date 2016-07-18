Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Medford Ford

Medford Ford

Visit dealer’s website 
186 Rte 70, Medford, NJ 08055
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Medford Ford

6 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Honest and Considerate

by rewind88 on 07/18/2016

Bill Herschell was a real gentleman throughout the entire process. He gave me the chance to take my time and make the decision that was best for me in every instance. I am extremely happy with my purchase and I would be happy to do business at Medford Ford again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Satisfied Customer

by chiefsmom2 on 11/27/2015

2014 Ford focus SE 4door hatchback All staff at MEDFORD FORD service and sales were courteous, educated, understanding, reliable and trustworthy. I am a FORD GIRL since my first car at 17. Twenty -one years later I will become another FORD Owner. Thank You

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Our New Escape!!

by fxirish on 10/22/2015

Helpful information about the car and financing. Joe was very helpful in getting us into the new Escape quickly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great purchase experience

by vnicolai on 06/27/2015

Tom (sales) and MIke (mgr) were extremely helpful and assisted me in making my decision considering my situation and financial status. They reviewed all vehicle options, answered all my questions, were patient, friendly, and never condescending. Would refer them to friends and family.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great dealer to do business with

by pevans1 on 06/08/2015

Usual great customer service. Joe provided a fantastic service and made everything very easy. the biggest compliment I have is that the sale is not too pushy. Too often I walk out of dealerships and retailers because the sales assistant goes too heavy on the sale. medford Ford made the process enjoyable and worked with me to meet my budget.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Medford ford excellent service

by sean1027 on 04/30/2015

Tom eckert from Medford ford helped us out got us the price we were looking for. I recommend coming to him for your next new or used vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
5 cars in stock
0 new2 used3 certified pre-owned
Ford Escape
Ford Escape
0 new|0 used|
2 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford Explorer
Ford Explorer
0 new|0 used|
1 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Volkswagen Golf GTI
Volkswagen Golf GTI
0 new|1 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes