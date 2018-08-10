5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My wife and I have been using Causeway Honda for years as our service center, so when it came time to purchase a new car, we naturally went to see them. Kevin Umberger was the sales rep who helped us with our purchase. I state it that way for a reason. Kevin didn't "sell" us a car, he actually helped us with the purchase. There was no pressure. We told Kevin which cars we were interested in considering. He had them lined up and ready for us to test drive. He helped us understand the differences between the different offerings without trying to steer us towards a specific choice. Kevin was able to answer our questions with ease. It would be difficult to find a more professional representative than Kevin. He definitely gets a 5-star rating from us. The dealership is extremely well-run and we recommend them without hesitation. If you are looking for the best car-buying experience in NJ, Causeway Honda is the dealership to visit. Read more