5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Purchased my 5th vehicle from Causeway this week. My salesman was Herb Wills and he made sure we were happy with our choice. Herb didn't have the model and color that my wife wanted, so within a week, he located the precise color and model and had it brought to the dealer for us. Like any new car, we always anticipate a great experience. This latest car was driven off the lot and I noticed a dash light on. I returned to the dealer and the sales staff tried to diagnose, with no luck. I was given an option to bring it back or leave it. I chose to leave the car and was immediately provided a loaner to get home. I learned that the dash light was a simple fix, a wiring connection had come loose, but Causeway went over the car with a fine tooth comb to make sure no other issues were there. We've had the 2020 Edge ST now for three days and it's been everything we anticipated. Again, hiccups happen, but Causeway goes out of their way to make sure we are always 100% satisfied. Very pleased with Herb's efforts and with him and his team to make sure our new vehicle was working properly and we were given a dependable new Ford. Thanks guys! Read more