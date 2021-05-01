Causeway Ford Lincoln
Customer Reviews of Causeway Ford Lincoln
Review of our experience at Causeway Lincoln
by 01/05/2021on
Excellent experience. Our sales rep, Randy was very helpful in finding the right vehicle for us. Would recomend Causeway Lincoln to a friend or relative.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Corsair
by 12/05/2020on
It was easy and no hassle
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent Service
by 09/26/2020on
I recently moved to barnegat my 2020 car was giving me a warning about brakes and abs I called causeway ford spoke to a young lady Alyson who was very friendly she made a appointment for me to bring in my car.When my car was not ready over the Labor Day weekend alyson was able to get a loaner car for me.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
QUALITY SERVICE
by 09/02/2020on
Pleasant personal good mechanics
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Causeway Ford in Manahawkin
by 08/29/2020on
One of the best experiences we have ever had at a dealership. Wally the head manager and Ryan our salesman did everything to get us the car and deal we were looking for. The staff made us feel super comfortable from the second we walked in the door. I would highly recommend them to anyone looking for a pressure free and easy purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
New Ford Edge ST Purchase
by 08/21/2020on
Purchased my 5th vehicle from Causeway this week. My salesman was Herb Wills and he made sure we were happy with our choice. Herb didn't have the model and color that my wife wanted, so within a week, he located the precise color and model and had it brought to the dealer for us. Like any new car, we always anticipate a great experience. This latest car was driven off the lot and I noticed a dash light on. I returned to the dealer and the sales staff tried to diagnose, with no luck. I was given an option to bring it back or leave it. I chose to leave the car and was immediately provided a loaner to get home. I learned that the dash light was a simple fix, a wiring connection had come loose, but Causeway went over the car with a fine tooth comb to make sure no other issues were there. We've had the 2020 Edge ST now for three days and it's been everything we anticipated. Again, hiccups happen, but Causeway goes out of their way to make sure we are always 100% satisfied. Very pleased with Herb's efforts and with him and his team to make sure our new vehicle was working properly and we were given a dependable new Ford. Thanks guys!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Routine service
by 04/29/2020on
Sal our service writer was spot on
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Causeway Ford is #1
by 03/04/2020on
Nice way to purchase a vehicle!. Staff are friendly and professional. Ryan Erhardt worked to get me a great deal.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great experience
by 12/12/2019on
It was a great experience to deal with. Causeway Lincoln. Pleasant and professional is how I would describe Sean Gibson, my salesperson. He is knowledgeable about the car and the purchase experience. I’m happy with my new MKZ
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Best Experience Ever
by 11/14/2019on
First time car buyer. I couldn’t be happier with my new car from Causeway Ford. My rep Sean Gibson walked me through the process with the ease of an old friend. I will recommend Causeway Ford and Sean Gibson everytime.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Explorer service excellent
by 09/10/2017on
Staff were professional, friendly almost exactly on time Have not had any problems Reminders were sent prior so that I was not forgetful with the appointment
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
MKX Service
by 09/07/2017on
Service was very satisfactory, on time and courteous.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
excellent customer service
by 09/02/2017on
service department and service writers always do a excellent job making the customers feel like they are not being taking advantage of
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil change/ and fuel filters changed (diesel)
by 08/31/2017on
Pat McGee is real nice to work with in Service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
brand new truck hope the brakes would work great---- silly me
by 08/26/2017on
2017 f 150 sales department was fine but bad brakes from day one pulsating I did not even drive the truck home the first day had service take a look-your mechanic said nothing wrong- I am installing new rotors and pads this weekend at 1500 miles new rotors & pads brakes work fine now brand new truck 50 miles on it I would hope the brakes would work great---- silly me
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
So convienent!
by 08/21/2017on
It was wonderful being able to leave my car for the afternoon, go to the beach and pick up my car on the way home. I really appreciated the call while I was at the beach to double check again what works best with me. Causeway always goes that extra mile.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Causeway
by 08/18/2017on
It was such a pleasure, dealing with Sammy & Randy. They went above and beyond to find the perfect MKC for me! I absolutely love it!!! Thank you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My Lincoln mkc
by 07/17/2017on
My service rep was excellent and informative!! Loved the service and assistance
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Mr
by 07/17/2017on
My service visit was handled very quickly and without any issues. Patrick took all the information and got me out quickly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
4 times in 4 weeks
by 07/14/2017on
've had Lincolns for over ten years. I love my MKZ but the Service department doesn't want to spend the money to fix the sensor problem I am having. The service Manager Chris tried to force me to take back the car without it being fixed. He was condescending to me on the phone and informed me that with the loaner car "I can't take it out of my immediate area let alone the state" which has led me to cancel many appointments for work which in turn has cost me income. It has been over 2 weeks with no communication or timeline when I can get the car back. "They just don't know what to do" is what we keep getting told. In return they gave me a loaner car that is not properly inspected, filthy, smells, and no valid registration card in the car. They tried to "give me a deal" to get me into a Navigator (which was the plan all along when this lease is up). But the "deal" from Causeway's was $100-$150 more than I was quoted for the same exact car on their website. Very disappointed. I am paying $633 between lease and insurance that Causeway has had 4 times in 4 weeks and I haven't seen in over two weeks straight.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Recall Work
by 07/11/2017on
I had some recall work done and an oil change . The service was performed and the car returned washed and looking good. No problems
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments