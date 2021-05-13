1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I recently bought a 2009 Honda CRV for my son in November 2020. When the vehicle was sold to us no one at Mahwah Honda disclosed that the starter may be bad. Fast forward eight months later and the vehicle does not start. I spoke with Max who sold us the vehicle about the vehicle not starting. He referred me to his manager Melvin. Melvin advised us to have the vehicle towed to Mahwah Honda to have it diagnosed. My son had it towed last week. Mahwah Honda diagnosed it and said the vehicle needs a new starter, and a new battery. I spoke with Alex at Mahwah Honda who informed us that because we did not purchase a warranty for the vehicle, we would have to pay to have the the starter replaced. Mahwah Honda would not be covering the cost of replacing the starter. We've had the vehicle for less than a year, and are not able to drive it. I have maintenance records that states that the vehicle had an issue starting before. the starter was never replaced. Mahwah knew this because they had the maintenance records. They knew the starter would potentially malfunction at any time. And instead of fixing it before selling the vehicle, they chose not to replace it and decided to sell the vehicle with a potentially defective starter. They also neglected to warn us, the buyers, that the starter may potentially malfunction, based upon the maintenance records from the previous owner. I think this is very deceptive practices by the Mahwah Sales and Service departments, specifically Max, Melvin and Alex. I would advise potential customers to NOT buy any vehicles from Mahwah Honda. They seem to knowingly sell vehicles with defective parts. They will not disclose any potential defects to the buyer. Likely because they want to pass the cost of repairing the vehicles onto the buyer. Or they want you to buy their warranty, which means you're paying more for a vehicle that you're expecting to break. Note that we went to Mahwah Honda after visiting a nearby dealer with a history of "cleaning up" pre-owned cars and selling them without inspecting and replacing defective parts. Mahwah Honda assured us that they were not like that dealer. Less than a year later, they seem to engage in the same unscrupulous behavior. BUYER BEWARE. Mahwah Honda cannot be trusted. I'm posting this after several conversations with the staff at Mahwah Honda (Melvin-Sales Manager, Alex-Service Manager) to try and resolve this issue without having to disclose their practices. P.S. I am happy to share the maintenance records with the starter issues with any potential customers. Read more