The process was fast, easy and not stressful. What else can you ask for?
The process was fast, easy and not stressful. Todd Porter answered my 20 questions and did it with a smile on his face. Top notch guys over there. My wife was trained by Joe Cleary on an iPad and he was able to show her how to use the app and all of the features in the vehicle. They even scheduled another appointment for her to stop by and answer any additional questions that she had. My wife is very happy, which means that I am very happy. I highly recommend Cadillac of Mahwah. I will NEVER shop anywhere else again. Extremely satisfied customer.
INCREDIBLE EXPERIENCE
The hands on service, the walk thru about my car. Loved it. I will send many many more people there in the future.
The old bait and switch routine
Was quoted a lease price on a 2017 CT6 which was supposed to have adoptive cruise control as one of the features. It was only after completing all of the paperwork and having paid the first months payment and registration fees that I was told the car did not have adoptive cruise control as promised and that if I wanted a CT6 with adoptive cruse control that it would cost $10,000 more. I had the contract voided, my credit card payment reversed and walked out of the dealership. Jessie Garcia, the lying internet sales representative said he took full responsibility for the mistake, yet I was offered notion to make up of the nearly 5 hours of my life that this lying salesman cost me.
Purchase of 2016 Cadillac Escalade
I had a great buying experience with Richard Schulman. The conversation was very efficient and fair. I will certainly recommend him to my friends and family.
"Gary Monnecka Provided Superior Service & Expertise in Sales"
My recent experience at Cadillac of Mahwah was nothing less than top notch! Salesman, Gary Monnecka, went above and beyond in making my purchase a smooth & pleasant one. Thank you again Gary for all your help and expertise.
Cadilac of Mahwah best in class
Our experience at Mahwah of Cadillac couldn't have gone any better! Our sales rep Mike Esposito was an absolute pleasure to work with. Mike was very patient, accommodating and extremely knowledgeable. Mike spent over 4 hours with us and even stayed past business hours making sure that we chose the right vehicle. The sales manager and business manager were also extremely nice and easy to work with. My parents have been long time customers of Cadillac of Mahwah and I am very happy to be part of the Cadillac family. I Will recommend Cadillac of Mahwah to anyone that I know who is in the market for a Cadillac and will tell them to request Mike Esposito as there sales rep.
Cadillac of Mahwah
Todd Porter is an awesome salesman! Very kind and every question gets answered quickly and honestly. Paul is also very speedy when it comes to accommodations and getting things done. Awesome job guys. I've never felt so comfortable at a dealership before!
Cadillac of Mahwah
Very pleasant experience. Sales person Todd was very helpful and informative. Showroom is beautiful and very comfortable for customers. I did not feel pressurized to purchase a vehicle that day albeit I did because the dealership provided everything I needed and did not waste my time. Thank you
SRX
This is the fourth vehicle we have purchased from Paul Ciriello. It is always a pleasure. We have come to trust Paul and the dealership to be fair and honest.
Excellent Service and Experience!
everyone made my purchase as seemless as possible. i test drove several different models and really liked the srx. i proceeded to buy the vehicle and drove it away sameday. couldn't ask for a more pleasant and professional experience. thank you all!
Terrific staff
I purchased a used escalade from the most gracious caring salesman who introduced me to a person he called his great friend Paul Ciriello. This duo can move mountains to make a person feel appreciated!! Wow. Is all I have folks. Don't get beaten up by the nay Sayers. Go see Todd Porter and Paul Ciriello for your next vehicle!! You won't regret it!
Todd Porter
Just received a hand written THANK YOU from our sales rep TODD PORTER!! That makes it about 5 thank you's from an amazing dealer! Not to mention the trinkets and gifts we received as well as the luxury magazine "Cadillac". We do not feel like we purchased a vehicle, we purchased an EXPERIENCE - Todd Porter was the ABSOLUTE TRUTH - bar none! Stop in to see him at Cadillac of Mahwah and tell him Nigel and Eartha sent you! #whatanexperience.
Todd Porter
Great Service!!!
Richard Schulman is great to work with. Knowledgeable, courteous and fun and definitely loves his work. Enjoyed dealing with him.
Cadillac ATS
I had driven a family car for years( Honda Pilot) , now it was time to splurge on myself, Mike Esposito was very passionate about the Cadillac Brand and help sell me on my purchase. I know Cadillac is going after the the BMW, Audi Mercedes market and wants to be " boutique " type dealerships. In my opinion young salesman like Mike and the dealership Management at Mahwah Cadillac will be exactly what GM needs to fulfill that vision. Mahwah Cadillac and the team made me feel very special on a big purchase in my life and I am looking forward for many years of being in the Cadillac family.
Perfect buyers experience at Cadillac of Mahwah
I wouldn't normally take the time to write a public review of any kind... but the buyers experience I just received from Cadillac of Mahwah needs to be shared! Simply Faultless!... Todd Porter went out of his way to put me in the right car at the right price! Add into this mix a complex financing 'challenge' (non-US Citizen) and then 'to my door' delivery! ...what can I say? Do not hesitate to visit their showroom!
Great experience!
Even though the dealership was having a busy day delivering cars, everyone was friendly, gracious and never made me feel rushed or bothersome. Nice group of people!
ATS
This was my second time buying a vehicle at Mahwah Cadillac. I was treated courtiously an professionally during both experiences.
FANTASTIC EXPERIENCE
Dear Cadillac of Mahwah Sales Manager, I would like to offer my highest compliments and appreciation to Todd Porter of your sales team. I recently purchased a 2008 Lexus RX Hybrid from Mahwah. I live in the Philadelphia area and had been searching for this vehicle and Mahwah had the only one in the color I was seeking, with low mileage and at a price that was truly fair. From my first call, Todd was extremely helpful and responsive. He took every step to make sure I had all the information I needed, and he also facilitated the finance process in a smooth manner without the typical pressure that other dealerships are known to try. Todd knew I was pre-approved by my company's credit union but politely asked if he could see if the dealership could beat their rate - and they did. After placing a deposit to hold the vehicle, I drove the 2-plus hours to the dealership and found the car to be in terrific shape and exactly as Todd described. Todd made the total process (from test drive to signing papers) take less than an hour. It was amazing. He's also been great about follow-up after my purchase making sure I'm completely happy with the vehicle. I cannot say enough about Todd and would recommend him to anyone looking to buy a new or used vehicle. Thanks Todd!! Gregory Clarke Newtown Square, PA
Best service ever
Gary was fabulous ! Fair price on a high demand truck. It was the most seamless car lease ever for me. He found the Escalade I wanted, and delivered it to my door when I asked me to (because I could not make it out there). It was a Bentley level operation. Thank you !
Mahwahcadillac."...Hoorah
Gary was a true professional. He treated my wife & I with the utmost respect & care. There was no deception or calling someone to finalize the deal. This was the most pleasant sales experience we have ever had.....THANKS..JIM CONNORS
