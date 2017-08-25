5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Dear Cadillac of Mahwah Sales Manager, I would like to offer my highest compliments and appreciation to Todd Porter of your sales team. I recently purchased a 2008 Lexus RX Hybrid from Mahwah. I live in the Philadelphia area and had been searching for this vehicle and Mahwah had the only one in the color I was seeking, with low mileage and at a price that was truly fair. From my first call, Todd was extremely helpful and responsive. He took every step to make sure I had all the information I needed, and he also facilitated the finance process in a smooth manner without the typical pressure that other dealerships are known to try. Todd knew I was pre-approved by my company's credit union but politely asked if he could see if the dealership could beat their rate - and they did. After placing a deposit to hold the vehicle, I drove the 2-plus hours to the dealership and found the car to be in terrific shape and exactly as Todd described. Todd made the total process (from test drive to signing papers) take less than an hour. It was amazing. He's also been great about follow-up after my purchase making sure I'm completely happy with the vehicle. I cannot say enough about Todd and would recommend him to anyone looking to buy a new or used vehicle. Thanks Todd!! Gregory Clarke Newtown Square, PA