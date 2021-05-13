Customer Reviews of Mahwah Honda
Miracles do happen!
by 05/13/2021on
I have BAD credit! I applied online and received an instant call back, it was my car specialist Victor Parra from Mahwah Honda. He literally spoke to me for 15 minutes and told me he was going to start working on my application. Im like yeah sure ok, I probably wont even qualify for a car loan. He called me back not even an hour later to tell me I had been qualified for a loan through a very reputable bank. He aked how soon I could come in person, so before I even got to my appointment (a few days later) he literallt had done Everything so all I had to do was provide my down payment and sign on the dotted line. It was the easist transaction of my life! I will be a loyal customer for life!
Insane fees
by 09/14/2021on
I want to acquire about a 2006 Honda CRVAfter test driving vehicle went back to the desk with the salesman discuss the price of the vehicle And then after the fact of them attaching almost $2,500 in fees one with the dealer fee of $499, Window etching for $299( which is unnecessary for a 2006 model, and takes 2 mins of a technicians time and the sticker can cost all that much. And the 3rd fee was $895 for Safety Inspection which should be dealerships responsibility and not be a cost to customer. So end of day a car or vehicle that should cost $7500.00 plus taxes turns into a $10000.00 purchase. That is horrendous and complete highway robbery.
Vehicle with Possible Known Defective Starter Sold
by 07/14/2021on
I recently bought a 2009 Honda CRV for my son in November 2020. When the vehicle was sold to us no one at Mahwah Honda disclosed that the starter may be bad. Fast forward eight months later and the vehicle does not start. I spoke with Max who sold us the vehicle about the vehicle not starting. He referred me to his manager Melvin. Melvin advised us to have the vehicle towed to Mahwah Honda to have it diagnosed. My son had it towed last week. Mahwah Honda diagnosed it and said the vehicle needs a new starter, and a new battery. I spoke with Alex at Mahwah Honda who informed us that because we did not purchase a warranty for the vehicle, we would have to pay to have the the starter replaced. Mahwah Honda would not be covering the cost of replacing the starter. We've had the vehicle for less than a year, and are not able to drive it. I have maintenance records that states that the vehicle had an issue starting before. the starter was never replaced. Mahwah knew this because they had the maintenance records. They knew the starter would potentially malfunction at any time. And instead of fixing it before selling the vehicle, they chose not to replace it and decided to sell the vehicle with a potentially defective starter. They also neglected to warn us, the buyers, that the starter may potentially malfunction, based upon the maintenance records from the previous owner. I think this is very deceptive practices by the Mahwah Sales and Service departments, specifically Max, Melvin and Alex. I would advise potential customers to NOT buy any vehicles from Mahwah Honda. They seem to knowingly sell vehicles with defective parts. They will not disclose any potential defects to the buyer. Likely because they want to pass the cost of repairing the vehicles onto the buyer. Or they want you to buy their warranty, which means you're paying more for a vehicle that you're expecting to break. Note that we went to Mahwah Honda after visiting a nearby dealer with a history of "cleaning up" pre-owned cars and selling them without inspecting and replacing defective parts. Mahwah Honda assured us that they were not like that dealer. Less than a year later, they seem to engage in the same unscrupulous behavior. BUYER BEWARE. Mahwah Honda cannot be trusted. I'm posting this after several conversations with the staff at Mahwah Honda (Melvin-Sales Manager, Alex-Service Manager) to try and resolve this issue without having to disclose their practices. P.S. I am happy to share the maintenance records with the starter issues with any potential customers.
Steve is great!
by 03/27/2021on
This is my second time leasing from Mahwah Honda in a row and I couldn’t be happier! Steve was the greatest help and made the process so clear and understandable. Love my new car!
Great
by 12/13/2019on
Very nice people! Super helpful told us everything we wanted to know. Juan Martinez was amazing helped us through ever step ! Would recommend for sure
Honda Pilot Purchase
by 03/17/2018on
Mahwah Honda made our Pilot purchase so smooth. They were beyond welcoming and very helpful throughout the entire purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
UNCLE DAVE IS THE BEST !!!!
by 01/07/2018on
I have bought a lot of cars from a lot of dealers throughout the years. but non of those times compare with this time and my experience with Uncle Dave. Every step of the expierience was more than pleasant. From Dave telling us about the different models to explaining and SHOWING us all the different features of the care before and after the purchase of the car. Dave was warm and sincere from start to end. also after i finished with Dave i was sent to howard in the finance department. Howard was just as good as Dave. i did not feel any pressure to do anything that i did not want to do they actually listened to every single thing that i had to say. i will defiantly buy my next car from Dave and the people of Mahwah Honda !
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Buying a new car at Mahwah Honda
by 01/03/2018on
Very helpful people that were willing to work with me to stay within my budget to purchase my Crv. Would highly recommend.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Horrible experience
by 12/27/2017on
Had horrible experience with sales manager, will not be visiting any time soon even if they give me vehicle for free.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Consistently Outstanding
by 12/15/2017on
My family has purchased 4 vehicles (3 new & 1 used) from Mahwah Honda & wouldn't consider going anywhere else. The staff goes well above beyond to ensure the customer gets exactly what they desire. It's also very easy to deal with parts & service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Easy to do business with
by 12/03/2017on
Very pleasurable experience. No pressure approach to sales. You dont leave feeling youve been had like so many other dealers. I love the Ridgeline. Next time I need a vehicle I wont go anywhere else.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience!
by 11/28/2017on
Mahwah Honda has been my go to dealership for the past 9 years and I wouldn't have it any other way. The staff is helpful and funny!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
A positive experience
by 08/26/2014on
I bought a new Honda Accord using the internet and was assigned Joe Donegan at Mahwah Honda.. He was very professional and friendly, as was finance manager Jack Russell. In the past, I have had some negative experiences at other dealerships with salesman and finance people, but such was NOT the case at Mahwah Honda. I want to mention that I bought 2 Accords from Bob Wong of Mahwah Honda about 10 and 20 years ago and found him very professional to work with. I would gladly have used him this time, but was assigned Joe, who is the Internet Service Manager. To sum it up, over the years, shopping at Mahwah Honda has been a great experience.
Excellent experience
by 04/18/2014on
We had the most rewarding experience purchasing a new Honda Pilot. Everyone was knowledgeable, forthright and most accommodating. Every detail was upfront and we were directed pleasantly to meet our needs.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Most Professional dealership I have encountered in awhile
by 03/12/2014on
Honda should use this Mahwah dealership to do a How To treat a customer video, from the minute we entered the front door we were greeted with professionalism and respect from our saleman Justin P. to the sales mgr Bob P. it made for a great experience, quite the opposite happened earlier that evening at Paramus Honda a video for How NOT to treat a customer could be made,they were horrible thankfully Mahwah Honda kept me a loyal Honda odyssey owner. The word needs to get out if you want to be treated fairly and in a civil manner and you are not into the "dog and pony" show that evidently appears nightly at Paramus go a little further down the road and see the Mahwah Honda family I guarantee you will not be disappointed .
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Know Your Numbers
by 06/02/2013on
The sales management team is a bit careless or shady. While negotiating, the sales manager presented several sets of numbers that would confuse a mathematician. The sales manager attempted to sneak-in an addition $1000. When questioned about this, he provided a superficial answer. Be careful of these guys.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Ever
by 03/31/2013on
Easy sale, very good people. Low pressure, straight shooting. All I could want.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Bought a used Honda
by 03/18/2012on
After a month and a half of dealing with shady dealerships, (ie bait and switch, failure to negotiate, and wasting my time.) I went to Honda/Mahwah, just because I was passing by. I test drove a CRV I liked the car and had a price I wanted to buy at. Long story short I bought that crv. Don't take this review lightly I hate car salesman Go car shopping with a plan and take your time, i'm sure they will be fair with you , just as they were with me.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Documentation Fee Ripoff
by 02/02/2012on
This dealer hit me with the last minute $200 documentation fee ripoff. Even the business manager thought it was a joke.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
