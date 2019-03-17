Madison Honda
Professional
by 03/17/2019on
Last Saturday my husband and I were fortunate enough to meet Alton Brown. The lease on our Honda had ended and we were ready to turn it it. I asked how much it would be to purchase the vehicle and Alton gave us 3 different scenarios, left us for a moment to discuss and all without any pressure. Ultimately we ended up purcasing the car and Alton was a true professional the entire time. He seemed to value our time and had a sense of urgency every step of the way. What Alton didn't know was that 4 years ago I had one of the worst experiences in my life at Madison Honda. We had decided to lease a Honda and we had a terrible sales associate who paid absolutely no attention to us a we were there for OVER 4 hours. At the end of the day I swore I would never go back to that Honda dealership . I decided to give Madison Honda one more try because of it's convenient location and I'm so happy I did! Well done Alton! I would be remiss if I didn't mention the professionalism of Al Rico as well. You have regained a loyal customer.
Great experience with good people
by 06/09/2018on
This was our first new car purchase and had some standard wishy washy experience with a different dealership. But here Creiss gave us a no nonsense and transparent experience. Al was equally good in sales closure and paperwork with sound information. Overall highly recommend.
Buying my first car!
by 05/15/2017on
I came in last week knowing exactly what I was looking for and hoping for the best that I'll get it with a reasonable price. I'm 22 and excited for my first car and Paul Fuchs at Madison Honda made this experience unforgettable. He got me the car that I was looking for with a great deal. He worked with my situation and was very patient. Out of all the other dealers I went to searching for a car, this one was the best. Friendly staff and great clean ambiance. Without a doubt recommended for everyone looking for a great car and great service.
Excellent Sales Experience - Honda Accord Lease
by 05/08/2017on
I had an excellent sales experience at Madison Honda. I travel extensively for my job and had to conduct most of my communications and negotiations over e-mail. Mark Stocke was my sales rep, and he immediately responded to my queries and helped me to find the right car. I had issued a request thru TrueCar, and Mark was the *only* sales representative to respond immediately and take definitive action. On the day of the purchase, I walked into the dealership and everything was ready, with no last-minute changes in price or any kind of pressure tactics. Maureen in Finance had all of my paperwork ready and we concluded the deal in < 30 minutes. I can't say how great this experience was. Madison Honda has me as a customer for life!
Great service!
by 05/06/2017on
I came to this Honda dealer after visiting another in the surrounding area and was immediately impressed with the customer service. Charmaine was incredibly helpful with what I needed in a car and the price that I was looking for. I am really excited to continue forward with Madison honda!
2017 Honda CRV
by 05/03/2017on
I was very impressed of Madison Honda first time buying a vehicle there in 2012 that when it was time for a new vehicle we came back. We dealt with Pual Fuchs and he was great and very professional. Highly recommended and we couldn't be any happier of purchasing another Honda thru Paul and Madison Honda! thank you for making the process an easy one..
Very positive experience
by 05/03/2017on
Tonight we leased our 10th vehicle from Madison Honda, a 2017 CR-V. Our salesperson, Paul Fuchs, was both personable and professional. He was very knowledgeable about our new car and was a pleasure to deal with. When it is time for us to lease another car in the future, we'll definitely return to Madison Honda. We'll look forward to doing business again with Paul.
Buy a Honda from Madison Honda
by 04/26/2017on
I bought my 2017 Accord Sedan there on my third visit. There was never any pressure to buy. They were patient and thorough in answering all my questions. By the third visit they still had the vehicle I was interested in and I bought it at a decent price. (after I test drove it on two separate occasions). I recommend this dealership. All the people I dealt with were nice and they even have a greeter at this place. Above Average B+.
Fantastic neighborhood style customer care!
by 04/24/2017on
After car shopping for a while, my wife and I decided that we were definitely looking to purchase a Honda as our next family vehicle. We have 2 kids and a 3rd on the way, so safety is a big issue for us. We have also been through the whole "supermarket dealership" thing dozens of times, and honestly have zero tolerance for it. This time around the one thing we both agreed on is that customer attention and customer care were both very high on our list. Our experience was going to be just as important to us as the car we purchased. When you walk into Madison Honda, you immediately get the feeling of being in a neighborhood dealership which impressed us. Lenny was an absolute pleasure to work with! He really took his time with us, and paid us the "extra special" care that I think all car purchasers deserve and should look to receive. Maureen was fantastic as well, making everything simple and straight forward, I have no hesitation in saying that Lenny has made lifelong customers out of our growing family.
Alton Brown rocks!
by 04/22/2017on
We were shopping for an SUV and had been to other dealerships so we stopped at Madison Honda just to see what they had. There we met Alton, who was the fastest salesperson we have ever seen. He rushed around to bring out several CRVs to the door for us to look at. He wasn't pushy and was extremely fair with the price. We ended up buying from him because he treated us well, gave us a fair price, and there were no games. Alton is an excellent person to do business with. Thank you Alton! We love with the car.
Great
by 04/21/2017on
Had a great experience with Jesus in purchasing my new CRV he was very friendly and helpful as well as Al and Rudy great dealership
Jesus Garcia
by 04/17/2017on
I had a very positive experience today at Madison honda with Jesus Garcia. I came in and got my car the same day with no hassle. He made the process very easy.
Great purchase!
by 04/17/2017on
I purchased my first car with Mark Stocke and he was a pleasure doing business with. My 2017 Honda Civic Hatch was all ready and equipped with the features I had requested when I got to the dealership. Mark helped me make a fast and easy purchase. He took the time to show me all the car features and calls to check up on how I am doing with the car. I will recommend Mark for future car buying as he was recommended to me by my brother who had purchased two cars with him before.
Used CRV
by 04/14/2017on
Just brought a used CRV from Madison Honda. Jesus Garcia was wonderful! Definitely will be going back to see him when we are ready to purchase again.
Great experience
by 04/07/2017on
I recently worked with Alton Brown in replacing my car.....He provided excellent service by taking time to make sure the car l selected was exactly what I wanted. I highly recommend Madison Honda and Alton without hesitation!
Pilot Elite 2017
by 04/05/2017on
I would like to thank Jesus Garcia for helping us with the purchase of our Pilot Elite. He went with us on a test drive and showed us all the features of the vehicle. He also helped make the buying process quick. Our vehicle arrived much sooner than expected and Jesus helped us with pick up and even connecting my phone to the handsfree feature.
Jesus Garcia Sale
by 03/27/2017on
Jesus was extremely friendly and helpful in helping purchase a civic. He listened to our needs and was able to negotiate an appropriate deal.
Jesus Garcia (Sales man)
by 03/27/2017on
I just want to say that my experience with Madison Honda team was excellent but the sales man, Jesus Garcia went far and beyond to make this happen. I am very happy with my CRV 2006. I will recommend Madison to all my family and friends Thank you Jesus!
Thank You Jesus!
by 03/25/2017on
Jesus Garcia made getting a new car an easy process. He listened to what I needed and was not only able to explain the merits of Honda vehicles but also how the features compare to other car companies. The rest of the Madison Honda team also made it a seamless and pressure-free experience. They were great at explaining all of my questions about vehicle, financing, and service options. Based on my experience I would recommend Madison Honda to be your top choice for a dealership when looking for a new car.
Purchased 2017 Honda Pilot touring
by 03/25/2017on
We visited Madison Honda for our brand new car purchase. Our sales rep was Jesus Garcia and he was very helpful in making the transaction success. I highly recommend anyone looking for brand new car to go to Madison Honda. They are best at price. We did our maths before reaching them it was worth of our time.
Charmaine was great.
by 03/24/2017on
Charmaine was great, she helped us get the card we wanted at a price that fir our budget! Thank You Erika and Esteban
