After car shopping for a while, my wife and I decided that we were definitely looking to purchase a Honda as our next family vehicle. We have 2 kids and a 3rd on the way, so safety is a big issue for us. We have also been through the whole "supermarket dealership" thing dozens of times, and honestly have zero tolerance for it. This time around the one thing we both agreed on is that customer attention and customer care were both very high on our list. Our experience was going to be just as important to us as the car we purchased. When you walk into Madison Honda, you immediately get the feeling of being in a neighborhood dealership which impressed us. Lenny was an absolute pleasure to work with! He really took his time with us, and paid us the "extra special" care that I think all car purchasers deserve and should look to receive. Maureen was fantastic as well, making everything simple and straight forward, I have no hesitation in saying that Lenny has made lifelong customers out of our growing family. Read more