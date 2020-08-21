Miller Ford Lincoln
Customer Reviews of Miller Ford Lincoln
Miller Ford
by 08/21/2020on
Excellent staff. Very helpful, courteous and safe. Called for appointment on the same day we saw a used truck for sale. No issues with scheduling and seeing the vehicle. Everything was as you would want when buying a vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
owner
by 04/20/2020on
fast and friendly staff always ready to help and support us. never an issue for service and office staff willing to work with you
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Delightful Feeling!
by 04/06/2018on
This was the first time visiting the service department since purchasing our MKX. The absolute delightful feeling upon leaving a courteous representative and a resolution to our issue was awesome.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Upgrade
by 01/26/2018on
I had the pleasure of working with two different salespeople on the purchase of my MKX. Bobby Carpenter helps me schedule service for my MKZ which had several issues. See is available the day that I arrive for service and I will end up purchasing a different vehicle. See was incredibly knowledgeable about the different Lincoln models, and very patient helping me decide the next best vehicle for my family. Even went above and beyond and rescued are forgotten sunglasses in my old vehicle after we had already left the state with our new vehicle!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
great services with cleanliness
by 10/09/2016on
I purchased a 2013 Ford Van in 2013. The service that I received since that time has been great. The people were very nice and completely friendly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Miller Ford Quick Lane Service
by 09/22/2016on
The service was quick, the price was right and the quality of work was excellent.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My new Edge
by 09/01/2016on
This is the fourth vehicle I have bought from Miller Ford, and I have been very pleased with every one. Steve Wall has been my salesman each time and has provided my wife and I with great buying experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Satisfied customer
by 07/20/2016on
Very professional, Tony is always friendly, professional and helpful. Price is reasonable, especially with the rebate for the works oil change which Tony recommended. The wait was not long.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Service and Care
by 07/20/2016on
I am continually impressed with the service at Miller Ford and because of that we have purchased many cars from you. Tony DiMartino has always helped us and feel the personal concern and care we receive. Your mechanics do a wonderful job and because of the employees you have working there, we will continue to purchase our cars from you and tell our friends and family to do the same. Keep up the good work and hopefully you are able to keep your employees content with the care and appreciation they too receive from you!! A big thank you…our cars carry the most precious cargo of all!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Service!
by 07/16/2016on
Tony was very courteous and helpful in resolving the issue I was having. He even arranged transportation so I could go home while the work was being performed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Attempted robbery
by 07/14/2016on
This dealership gave me a quote to change a puddle light of $265. Part cost $33 and five minutes labor. They quoted 20 hours labor and lied to me about what it took to change light but I knew they were full of it. I ordered an aftermarket replacement part for 20 bucks them replaced at myself in five minutes
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 star
by 06/29/2016on
I really enjoy doing business with Miller Ford I give milk for high ratings very good service very understanding Staffing very professional I recommend anybody come here and purchase an automobile
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
So satisfied with Miller Ford...
by 06/24/2016on
Service and staff professional, courteous. I waited while the oil change was completed, did not have to wait very long. Purchased new Escape in Dec 2015 from Miller, love the vehicle and service dept.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
great service
by 06/21/2016on
service to have my first oil change in my 2015 ford escape that I purchased in april 2015 was very good. wait wasn't that long and tv and waiting lounge was great. thank you
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
NEED my A/C!
by 06/21/2016on
Took my 2016 Explorer in because my A/C stopped blowing cold air, only hot air. Stopped working the week before Memorial Day, when it was in the 90s. They weren't able to get me in for several days, so driving was completely miserable. I was able to get a loaner car while mine was getting serviced, which is very helpful. I was told the coolant was low and sometimes they aren't full when they come from the factory, but no leaks or other problems. Two weeks later, my car is AGAIN in for service for the SAME PROBLEM. Luckily, I was able to get in within a day of when I called this time. Customer service is good and the convenience of obtaining a loaner car is great. Hopefully this problem isn't recurring, or I will have to take my business elsewhere.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Happy Ford Escape owner
by 06/16/2016on
7500 mile service call was completed in a timely manner on Tues 6/7. On 6/11 I opened the tailgate door and noticed the handle assembly had pulled off the tailgate frame. Returned to the service department today 6/15 & the gentleman at the desk checked it out, & promptly fixed the tailgate problem. I'm very happy with the response to my problem & that I didn't get a song & dance about it happening after my 6/7 appointment.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ford Fiesta "Fun"
by 05/30/2016on
Rob Cook and Amy are very nice and competent service advisors. If my lemon car was half as good as them, there would be no problems. I would not recommend buying a Ford to anyone. I like Miller and might get a Subaru for my next car.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil change and 60k service on my MKZ
by 05/25/2016on
I dropped off the vehicle the evening prior (service was performed on Saturday), so I wasn't waiting for the vehicle. However, the communication and level of professionalism exhibited by Miller personnel is always excellent, and I am always satisfied with the work they perform.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 05/20/2016on
I've had 3 vehicles serviced at Miller Ford in 20 years. Service department is top notch. Great advise for whatever problems need fixing. Andrew at desk and Frank & Spike in service are great. I have 2003 Windstar that I will stop using in the next year. I've been shopping Transit Connect, which will be my next van. Mr. Visco runs a great shop! Terry OSullivan
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
customer satisfaction
by 05/19/2016on
I purchased a 2008 Taurus on Feb 23 016 for my son. The Miller Ford Team does an outstanding job---- Art M. is 100% committed to superior customer service and satisfaction I recommended a friend to purchase a car from Miller Ford (which they did)and they very please with professionalism and 100% customer satisfaction(Art was the salesperson) Art is definitely an asset to the Miller Ford Team. Everyone was very friendly and courteous starting with the person that greeted us ,the used car manager(Shawn),service manager(John) and the person that took car of the paperwork/transaction. I am looking forward in purchasing a car from Art in the future. thank you Ron Campolungo
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
great service
by 05/11/2016on
The staff was very nice. They explained what the problem was and fixed it quickly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
