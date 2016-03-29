Contemporary Motor Cars
On March 25th we acquired our 16th vehicle, A 2016 GLE450 AMG sport. As usual it was purchased by phone and video. Tim Welsh our sales Representative found the car he knew would suit us and Mr. Richard Lordi and Mr. Griffin Hall assisted us with technical advances. The process was expedited by Joanmarie Iannuzzelli for all paper work. In addition Mr. Dennis Opperman service consultant assisted in getting some accessories that we asked for upon delivery. All was ultimately the best, as well as meeting Mr. Scott Coleman and Mr. Al Sokel. Mercedes should be proud of such commitment to this brand. Kudos to all. We have found Contemporary Motor Cars is not just a fantastic dealership but part of our family. Ed Pawlowski and William Welch
The "BEST" Gets Better!
by 02/17/2015on
On 2/09/15, we returned to Contemporary for our 13th vehicle, the redesigned "C" class. After reading the rave reviews of its transformation for 2015, because of our total faith in CMC, we acquired the vehicle over the phone. Since they know our pleasures of a vehicle, the staff assisted us to pick a color and advise of options which they felt would be essential to enhance an already fantastic machine. Delivery was outstanding, and support was the BEST, once again. The principles were also there to extend best wishes, as well as the usual staff including Tim Welch, Sales, Todd Johnson, Finance and, Richard Lordi, technical support which so helps to learn all of features so rapidly they can be utilized on the maiden trip home. The experience is always professional, and Mercedes-Benz as the manufacturer has a true winner, with CMC as a retailer. We look forward to the motoring pleasure the car will provide, and are so confident that CMC is there when needed, now and in the future!!
Amazing Experience
by 12/23/2014on
We were looking for a new car for my wife and my first experience with Mercedes Benz was with Joe Barile. My wife had stopped over previously to see what vehicles she might want and Joe suggested to her the new GLA. We committed to the car before it was in the dealership. It is by far the best decision we ever made. Joe is truly an amazing person. He took car of every detail with my wife and made the buying experience one of the best a new Mercedes owner could ever have. I highly recommend Contemporary Motors and especially Joe Barile.
Great experience with CMC.....
by 12/08/2013on
I purchased my 2012 Mercedes S550 from this dealership that I at the time had never heard of. I was researching new and cpo inventory online and decided to make a phone call and spoke with Sean G. After informing him of the car I was interested in I advised that I would only be willing to come in if we could make a deal over the phone, and to my surprise Sean quoted me a great price. I then arrived to the dealer the next day and met Sean as well as the finance manager and traded in my BMW 750 which I received fair market value without hassle. The following day my wife and I arrived and picked the car up in the showroom, the vehicle had a dozen of red roses on it awaiting my arrival. Thanks to Sean and the rest of the staff at CMC, this was by far my best vehicle purchase experience to date. I highly recommend this dealership to anyone looking to purchase a Mercedes, and to the staff at CMC I will see you soon!
PUSHY beyond belief.
by 06/22/2010on
My whole Mercedes Benz purchase was sidelined quickly when I dealt with the most overwhelming, overbearing, suffocating and smothering car salesperson ever. Three times I told him to leave me alone, it wasn't happening. At that point I briskly walked out the door. Too bad, I really wanted the car and was planning on buying that day, and the automotive business is EXTREMELY PROFITABLE, they could've made a very hefty profit. Don't salespeople realize breathing down the neck of someone (who indicated they'd prefer to look on their own 3x) doesn't work? Furthermore, even if a salesperson chooses to be that pushy, they should at least give their potential customer breathing room. Standing six inches from someone will not sell them anything! The dealership is beautiful as are their cars. Sadly we never even got to the negotiating state. Needless to say I bought elsewhere, with much less pressure so I can't comment on the inventory/trade in/finance/buying process categories.
Truly no pressure and outstanding experience
by 10/30/2007on
I knew I wanted a MB CL, but it's in my character to research and sort of want to haggle a bit. I went to this dealership and they were so laid back and non pressure. They gave me their best price and that was it-no haggling, no quick sales routine, no changing the number based on Tier Credit like the other dealerships around here did. Their first price was their best price. They even give flowers to customers when they pick up their new car (I thought the car was more than enough-LOL) Luckily, service has been few, but never a problem.