I purchased my 2012 Mercedes S550 from this dealership that I at the time had never heard of. I was researching new and cpo inventory online and decided to make a phone call and spoke with Sean G. After informing him of the car I was interested in I advised that I would only be willing to come in if we could make a deal over the phone, and to my surprise Sean quoted me a great price. I then arrived to the dealer the next day and met Sean as well as the finance manager and traded in my BMW 750 which I received fair market value without hassle. The following day my wife and I arrived and picked the car up in the showroom, the vehicle had a dozen of red roses on it awaiting my arrival. Thanks to Sean and the rest of the staff at CMC, this was by far my best vehicle purchase experience to date. I highly recommend this dealership to anyone looking to purchase a Mercedes, and to the staff at CMC I will see you soon!