Route 46 Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
Customer Reviews of Route 46 Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
Terrible service department. Lazy, fake mechanics
by 05/08/2022on
Horrible service department. They refused to honor my factory warranty. Their claim: “fuses were ripped out of fuse box and too many after-market gadgets and wires hanging all over”. The truth: the fuse box is pristine. What does a “ripped out fuse” even look like? Why would anyone “rip out” a fuse? The one and only after-market “gadget” is Oracle brand halo LED rings. A simple little add-on. There were two wires coming from that from when I disconnected them in preparation for this service. Two wires. Not many. They were neatly tucked away on side of engine compartment which is very neat and clean and tidy. I disconnected because I didn’t want them to interfere with testing and repair of starter issue. They were not connected whatsoever to battery, fuse box or body. The fake, wanna-be mechanics lied and made up ridiculous allegations.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Forget about contact-less buying experience
by 02/22/2022on
I initially inquired about a specific stock number on Friday 2/18/22 at approximately 2PM via the chat feature on your website. The person that replied verified the vehicle to be in stock. I provided my name, phone number, address and requested that it be verified that the vehicle had not been smoked in and that I be called at 4 PM or later. I was contacted an hour later at 3PM while I was in the middle of an appointment with a client. I requested that the salesman call me at 4 PM. Instead he texted me at 4:50. At that time I requested the window sticker via email and a worksheet to be emailed to me reflecting the $2500 coupon on the listing, 5.5% interest rate and 5K down. Instead he did not reply to me until 10:20 AM on Saturday to give me the run around about the coupon only being available over the weekend and not being able to draft a worksheet as everything is finalized in house. I requested the sales manager call me as I live in NC and again requested the best pencil, 5.5 rate, and 5k down on the worksheet. Even though my significant other just had surgery last Wednesday and is in a cast he was willing to make the nearly 9 hour drive with me to get the deal done as long as we had finalized numbers before departing. Despite calling your dealership 7 times on Saturday I was never able to get in touch with a manager or receive a return call. I spent nearly ten years in the Auto Industry with 7 of those years as an Internet Sales & Marketing Director for a highline dealership.
TERRIBLE SERVICE DEPARTMENT
by 02/11/2022on
So, Where do I start. I took my car to shop at my scheduled appointment time. My car was in the show for 13 DAYS before they even looked at the car to figure out what the issue is. When they FINALLY looked at my car, they gave me a $7k price tag for just parts. When speaking with the service person, he assured me that he checked after market, everywhere, and couldnt get parts for less. Air Shock $2600 Transfer Case $3000 Upper Control Arms $1100 While speaking to him, I googled some of the parts and found genuine parts online for much much less. less than half of the cost. So, I picked up my car and even with having to wait 2 weeks for them to look at my car, I was charged $450 diagnostic fee. I took it to another place. For the same things to be fixed, parts and labor, $2800 to fix EVERYTHING. EVERYTHING. This dealer was not just trying to make some money, but they were outright trying to rob me. The worst part is that they made it seem like they REALLY tried to help me out. TRIED to get me a deal. ABSOLUTELY TERRIBLE.
Miserable dealers
by 03/07/2021on
Worst experience ever. They just take advantage of people innocence and get laughed at..I really wish they would have spared people atleast during lent season. They did not stick to their ( Reyad and his manager who is really rude) words and the numbers that the finance guy Sal were totally..I know stealing that kind of hard earned money is not going anywhere it is going to hit back in some way but I really hoped there were still trust worthy people in this dealership
Wonderful Place To Buy Your Next Car
by 11/15/2020on
Had an AMAZING experience at route 46 Chrysler Jeep Dodge! The staff was very helpful, and professional. I had the pleasure of working with Ed and Dave who made every effort to make sure that I walked out happy!
ED HARNEY IS AMAZING
by 11/04/2020on
Ed Harney is an amazing sales consultant! I went in yesterday ready to get out of my 2016 Jeep Patriot after 4+ years, and I had my eye on a 2021 Ram 1500 Bighorn. Not only was he extremely kind, but he also worked for me as a customer. When it came to the trade he pushed FOR me to get the most out of it and gave me an amazing deal way below what I was expecting in monthly payments. I used to work with Ed when I was in the internet department, and I always knew my customers were in great hands with him. Now, as a customer, I know why! I will be sending my family to Ed Harney from here on out!
Awful Experience
by 06/15/2020on
Went a few weeks ago to look at cars and put down a refundable deposit. Salesman was wonderful, but I couldn't get to a number I wanted. Went elsewhere. Asked for my refund back in store, manager/owner that sits behind the desk (white male, glasses, orange hair) calls me over. Asks why I didn't take the car. I informed him that it wasn't gonna work out and that I don't need to provide him anymore information. Manager/owner screams at me and calls me a petulant child and that karma will get me. He then refuses to give me my credit card back and my refund (which I am entitled to via the contract) and threatens to call 911. Refund was eventually issued. DO NOT GET A CAR FROM HERE. GO ELSEWHERE. If I could leave a zero star review I would.
Treated like family
by 03/03/2020on
I drive about an hour to get to RJ and the team at RT 46 Jeep. It’s worth the trip when you’re making such an huge investment. They’ve earned my business. I get the most for my money and it’s a pleasure to shop when you know they have your best interest at heart.
My first Jeep
by 02/08/2020on
I went to three dealerships that day looking for a particular style that I already had in mind. The last dealer I arrived at was Chrysler Jeep Dodge in Little Falls NJ When I walked in, I immediately saw what I had pictured. . I took a test drive and loved the handling. My salesman RJ was helpful in so many ways . He made sure that I would be satisfied with the car as well as the contract agreement. There was no sales pressure either so I felt comfortable speaking freely regarding what I could afford to pay.Am I satisfied customer, yes. Would I consider another car from Jeep Chrysler Dodge, yes. Angel G.
Awesome!
by 01/28/2020on
I am so thankful for RJ, he was able to help us out so much. He was extremely polite and informative. I love my new car and highly recommend him!
Really good service
by 03/15/2019on
Everyone was really friendly. RJ did not let me leave till I was happy with the price. Had a few hiccups along the way but he checked un with me and worked around my hectic work schedule to get the problem resolved. Even with the busyness of the dealership he still did his best to ensure I was completely satisfied with my purchase. And as much as called anand emailed with my many questions it's like talking to a friend when dealing with Rj
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
One more Jeep from the best guys
by 12/03/2018on
It was time to renew my lease, as I always do, I contacted RJ Salas, after a short conversation, we had a new deal.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Easy experienceâgreat deal, great car!
by 11/03/2018on
The buying process here was uncomplicated and straightforward. I worked with RJ Salas and felt he was honest with me and got me a nice deal. Iâll be coming back here for any future Dodge/Jeep purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Amazing salesman
by 08/07/2018on
RJ was outstanding! He helped me find everything I wanted in a Jeep for an affordable price. He was very knowledgeable about the Jeep and made sure I knew all the features and how to use them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Amazing!!
by 07/21/2018on
First off, let me tell you how amazing, Gabriel as a salesmen is. Very friendly and takes care of your needs when it comes to finding a great vehicle at a great price. Bought a used 2014 Honda Civic Si off of him. Didn't wait around forever. He took care of me and got me into the car the same day! No bs just great experience! If you are looking for a salesmen with a great attitude I would highly recommend Route 46 Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge in Little Falls! Make sure to ask for Gabriel!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
excellent!!!
by 05/30/2018on
We've stopped by Route 46 Chrysler Jeep Dodge and found ricardo who helped me buy the car i wanted.. and with the deal i was looking for i totally recomended...It's good to have a place and a person you can trust!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Jeep 2018
by 05/25/2018on
I would like to express my thanks to Wesley till for making my leasing expierence a great one ! He was patient and knowledgeable of the car I wanted. Very happy with my new Jeep 2018 ! Thank you !
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Jeep Wrangler Lease
by 05/22/2018on
I had a great experience at the dealer on my last visit. I got a great deal on my trade in and an even better deal on my New Wrangler Lease. The salesman, RJ was awesome. He knew what my budget was and he did all he could to get me in the vehicle I wanted for the price I wanted which I thought was very fair. I also traded in my wife's Grand Cherokee and was able to get the same car at the same price I was paying for that lease. The whole experience was great everything to the sales and negotiation and also the time spent with Financing. I plan to return with my son in a few months when his lease comes due.
Great Experience
by 05/22/2018on
Sean Duffy is awesome! found the right Jeep Compass for my family after searching through so many. Really wanted to find us the right fit. He is hilarious and so helpful. The dealership was overall friendly and straight-forward. I recommend going- and definitely ask for Sean D.!
Purchased Jeep Compass
by 05/22/2018on
They had a good selection of cars and good prices. I bought my first car here as well. When I was ready to get my Jeep Compass, I didn't think long where to go and who to ask for. RJ helped me both times and I can't be happier.
Excellent
by 05/06/2018on
Im completely satisfied with the great customer service I received from Ricardo M, he answered all of my questions and was extremely helpful with making my decision on my pusrchase of the Durango.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes