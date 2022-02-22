1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I initially inquired about a specific stock number on Friday 2/18/22 at approximately 2PM via the chat feature on your website. The person that replied verified the vehicle to be in stock. I provided my name, phone number, address and requested that it be verified that the vehicle had not been smoked in and that I be called at 4 PM or later. I was contacted an hour later at 3PM while I was in the middle of an appointment with a client. I requested that the salesman call me at 4 PM. Instead he texted me at 4:50. At that time I requested the window sticker via email and a worksheet to be emailed to me reflecting the $2500 coupon on the listing, 5.5% interest rate and 5K down. Instead he did not reply to me until 10:20 AM on Saturday to give me the run around about the coupon only being available over the weekend and not being able to draft a worksheet as everything is finalized in house. I requested the sales manager call me as I live in NC and again requested the best pencil, 5.5 rate, and 5k down on the worksheet. Even though my significant other just had surgery last Wednesday and is in a cast he was willing to make the nearly 9 hour drive with me to get the deal done as long as we had finalized numbers before departing. Despite calling your dealership 7 times on Saturday I was never able to get in touch with a manager or receive a return call. I spent nearly ten years in the Auto Industry with 7 of those years as an Internet Sales & Marketing Director for a highline dealership. Read more