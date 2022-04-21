5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I began the process of looking for a difficult to find car in a difficult car market. I went to several other Ford dealers and only one, other than Larson, had the car I wanted. After going to the first dealer, I sat there patiently waiting for the news that they wanted way over sticker. They didn't disappoint and wanted $10,000 over the MSRP. I get it, it's the new normal but I don't have the desire or capacity to pay $80,000 for a $70,000 vehicle. So the search continues and I see one on the Larson website and begin a dialog via text with them. This occurs throughout a Saturday morning with me being only half interested given the expectation that it would be a huge markup. So I just address it head on and ask, "what's the markup?" The text reply was, "None....we are an MSRP dealer." I told them I'm on my way and they paired my wife and I with Susan who couldn't have been more helpful. We were familiar with the car but she took the time to make sure we truly were. After sitting in the car and looking it over we told her we'd take it. She had it moved over to prep and began the paperwork, setup the Ford Pass App and handed us off to Tracy. Tracy was great too, F&I, low pressure and to us through the paperwork quickly. Then Susan familiarized my wife with the Sync system in the Mustang Mach-E and then off we went. Hassle free, friendly and quick. What else do you want?