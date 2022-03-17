Honda Universe
If you're buying a car make sure its with Sue Simone!
by 03/17/2022on
I purchased a 2022 honda civic sport touring hatchback in all black at honda universe with Sue Simone! She was extremely helpful and helped me at every step of the way, I wouldn't have wanted it any other way I am extremely satisfied and happy with how everything turned out! Thanks Sue!!
Pleasant experience
by 03/15/2022on
Neil Goldstein was an absolute pleasure to work with. I have purchased three cars from Neil. As a single woman I used to hate dealing with car salesmen. They always talked down to me like I was not knowable when it came to cars. Neil treated me the same as he would have treated a knowledgeable guy. I appreciated his honesty and knowledge.
Got a great deal. Neil Goldstein was great!
by 03/10/2022on
It has been over a year since we purchased this Honda Odyssey from Neil at Honda Universe. The car is great and we are very pleased with the deal that we got and the whole experience. I highly recommend!
Our Experience at Honda Universe
by 01/28/2022on
We had an amazing experience at Honda Universe. My sales representative was Susan Simone. She was professional and knowledgeable of her role. She patiently answered all our questions. The manager Nick Salerno was also helpful and professional. I observed all sales representative to be busy and professionally dressed. The building was also clean. I would highly recommend Honda Universe to others. Linda Urena
DO NOT BUY FROM HERE! RIPOFF!
by 01/30/2021on
This dealership is beyond a ripoff. I would never ever recommend you buy a car here. Originally, I had $5500 to put down on a car and they gave me a rate of $350 per month as I was in the process of building my credit. After being at the dealership for a half of a day, by the time that I left it was closing time. I was able to do a transaction for $2000 (since that's all the bank would allow for the day) after I signed paperwork. I was going to give them the other $3500 the next day. After I gave them the rest of the money, they told me that they could only do a price of $501.46. DO NOT BUY HERE! As someone who was young and dumb, I was manipulated and I did not know better. I was in over my head and they knew this, but it profited their pockets. It destroyed my credit. DO NOT, DO NOT, DO NOT BUY HERE! Go to Coast Honda instead in Sea Girt, NJ.
full brakes 2013 accord ex-l
by 12/17/2019on
a big thank you to service rep Lisa Baretta who wrote up job and ensured it was completed at a high quality
Fantastic Customer Service
by 11/18/2019on
Over the past 4 years we have purchased 5 new Hondas from Honda Universe for ourselves and our sons. The customer service is always fantastic! John McGraw, Customer Relations Manager, always ensures that we are treated fairly and professionally, and that we get a great deal. As well, our experiences with the Service Department are equally enjoyable. Bob in Service is always looking out for us and is an absolute pleasure. Thanks Honda Universe! Tom and Stacey
John makes buying a car easy!
by 11/18/2019on
When I came into Honda to purchase a new vehicle, Jose was my salesperson. He was so friendly and knowledgeable in assisting me with my purchase of a new Honda insight. Unfortunately, a few weeks after we bought the car i was at the grocery store and someone hit their car door into mine causing a few scratches. I reached out to John McGraw to see what steps i had to take next to be able to get the scratches out of my door. He set my appointment up for me, and made everything quick and painless. John, your kindness and selfless act of going out of your way to help me with a service related issue speaks numbers about your character. Quite often when we do things to help people, we think nothing of it. I wanted to write this review and let you know how much you've made my day and thank you again for making things so quick and easy for me ( and before my husband saw the scratches!) thanks again to Jose, John, and the Honda Universe service department for having the best customer service i have seen in a while. I refuse to go anywhere else to buy/service my vehicles.
Superior Staff
by 11/16/2019on
Purchased a CR-V and the sales staff and management were exceptional, especially John McGraw. All of my questions were answered and I would recommend Honda Universe for all their purchases and service.
Impressed with such amazing customer service!
by 11/16/2019on
When we called Honda Universe to ask about a Honda CR-V that we wanted in a specific color and was having a hard time finding one that we could pick up within a day or two we spoke with John McGraw who helped us beyond our expectations! We were so happy with our new car and John helped us get it quickly and in our budget! Thank you Thank you!
Top notch dealership
by 11/15/2019on
Outstanding customer care. Especially John McGraw. John and his team put me in the car I wanted at the price I could afford. Best experience!
Great Experience
by 11/13/2019on
I went to Honda Universe nervous about buying a car. They made the experience so easy and fast. I will be returning when my wife lease us up.
Stay away from this place
by 09/04/2019on
We turned in a pilot lease and got another pilot lease we were told we would not have to pay a disposition fee guess what we had to pay disposition fee with a bunch of other charges I talked to a manager who said he would talk to the salesperson get back to me never happened I left another message for another manager never called back I called again for the first manager never called back going on two weeks no one has yet to return a phone call. Once the sell you a car they are done with you, stay away.
Quick delivery
by 08/22/2019on
We called in advance and got the quote. On the same day, we received delivery of the car we were looking for. In and Out with no problems. Ivette, our sales lady and Ozzy, our finance guy were very good and quick.
When Does Persistence Become Harassment?
by 03/30/2018on
If you visit, call or write Honda Universe in Lakewood\, NJ DO NOT give them your email address unless you are ready to buy from them. They will pester you to death no matter how many times you ask them to stop.
Great place
by 03/07/2018on
Worked with Shawn ended up leave with a brand new 2018 Accord great salesmen worked with us on pricing really good
Scaring away potential clients
by 02/05/2018on
The showroom sales department and managers are awful. You walk in there and you get icy stares. No welcome, no costumer service. Especially the manager James Frederick (and I think it was also Nick Salerno, not sure as they refused to give their names). I would stay far away and give the business to a place that acts like they want it. The service department on the other hand, is GREAT.
CR-V Great and so was Buying It!
by 02/01/2018on
I cannot say enough about Jasmine, Nick and Al and of course, my salesman Pete. I knew I wanted a CR-V, and had my payment target, but not sure if the package I was looking at was enough. In short, I kept in my taregt , got more options than expected, and was treated like a person, not a magnet on a board. Thanks Honda Universe. Oh, and I live a lot closer to 2 other Honda dealers.
2018 Accord Baby!!!
by 11/20/2017on
I was referred here by a good friend of mines. My friend purchased a vehicle from a gentleman named Kyle Crawley who I called to set an appointment with. When I got to the dealership Kyle already had the vehicle I was interested in pulled up. We went for a test drive, negotiated on price and my trade (both were fair offers) did the paperwork & I was driving in my brand new Accord 3 hours later. Kyle took the time to make sure I was very familiar with the vehicle even though I told him multiple times I’ll figure it out. I’m glad he was so persistent because there’s so much in these new vehicles. Great dealership, awesome customer service definitely recommend Kyle Crawley at Honda Universe!!!
Excellent experience
by 10/18/2017on
Our salesman David Serrania, customer service manager John and sales manager Nabil were all excellent. Buying a car is not easy but they made the entire experience a breeze.
Honda Pilot Elite Experience
by 10/18/2017on
I needed a reliable vehicle for my growing family. Kyle was very informative about all of the SUVs that I was looking at and helped me make a great choice. He was very professional and understanding. He made the typically grueling car buying experience a walk in the park. He was also very helpful in explaining how to use the long list of features that my Pilot Elite came with. I recommend his sales service to anyone!
