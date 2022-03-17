5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

When I came into Honda to purchase a new vehicle, Jose was my salesperson. He was so friendly and knowledgeable in assisting me with my purchase of a new Honda insight. Unfortunately, a few weeks after we bought the car i was at the grocery store and someone hit their car door into mine causing a few scratches. I reached out to John McGraw to see what steps i had to take next to be able to get the scratches out of my door. He set my appointment up for me, and made everything quick and painless. John, your kindness and selfless act of going out of your way to help me with a service related issue speaks numbers about your character. Quite often when we do things to help people, we think nothing of it. I wanted to write this review and let you know how much you've made my day and thank you again for making things so quick and easy for me ( and before my husband saw the scratches!) thanks again to Jose, John, and the Honda Universe service department for having the best customer service i have seen in a while. I refuse to go anywhere else to buy/service my vehicles. Read more